General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians

ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
April 20, 2022, 09:50:24 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on April 20, 2022, 09:47:27 pm
great win for arsenal, you should spank utd on the weekend if you turn up and that'll put you right back in it

you're inconsistent, which is a character of younger teams but that win should infuse some confidence and he clearly has to start with nketiah after that game, at least he gives you energy and a threat in behind

btw, not that i rate the guy, but elneny had a really good game there, quietly while you lot were under the cosh he was putting out alot of fires coming into the box - in fairness he gets a lot of practice playing in that mode for egypt

Thought it was a calamity game first half, both teams laughable, Holding rusty at the back, White out of place at right back where both goals came from, misplaced passes all over the shop.

Defended a bit better 2nd half, but we were lucky Chelsea were playing th elikes of Sarr & were even worse than us on the night.
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
April 20, 2022, 09:51:21 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on April 20, 2022, 09:47:27 pm
great win for arsenal, you should spank utd on the weekend if you turn up and that'll put you right back in it

you're inconsistent, which is a character of younger teams but that win should infuse some confidence and he clearly has to start with nketiah after that game, at least he gives you energy and a threat in behind

btw, not that i rate the guy, but elneny had a really good game there, quietly while you lot were under the cosh, he was putting out alot of fires coming into the box - in fairness he gets a lot of practice playing in that mode for egypt

Yeh big win , much much needed, and unexpected. Big games from players who are probably not good enough long term in Nketiah and El Neny.
Tavares is so bad though , looks like a pub league  player.
Azpilecueta is a c*nt. Hes the new Gary Neville, absolute rat.
It was a fun game to watch and Saka and Smith Rowe showed their class.
The United game is massive now , win that and the pressure is on Spurs, and they still have to go to Anfield .
farawayred

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
April 20, 2022, 09:54:43 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on April 20, 2022, 09:51:21 pm
Yeh big win , much much needed, and unexpected. Big games from players who are probably not good enough long term in Nketiah and El Neny.
Tavares is so bad though , looks like a pub league  player.
Azpilecueta is a c*nt. Hes the new Gary Neville, absolute rat.
It was a fun game to watch and Saka and Smith Rowe showed their class.
The United game is massive now , win that and the pressure is on Spurs, and they still have to go to Anfield .
I'm sorry to say, but that's so typical Arsenal... Lose three perfectly winnable games on the trot, then beat Chelsea... You could have, and should have been in 3rd place by now.

I blame Arsenal for ruining my prediction!
Crosby Nick

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
April 20, 2022, 09:59:38 pm
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
April 20, 2022, 10:01:15 pm
Quote from: farawayred on April 20, 2022, 09:54:43 pm
I'm sorry to say, but that's so typical Arsenal... Lose three perfectly winnable games on the trot, then beat Chelsea... You could have, and should have been in 3rd place by now.

I blame Arsenal for ruining my prediction!

We dont know what Arsenal will turn up from game to game. Even in the same game like tonight we did some great things and still make some shocking mistakes.
With Liverpool youre guaranteed great football , with United youre guaranteed a load of shite. We are in between, spurs are too to be fair, it could go either way this race.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
April 20, 2022, 10:03:26 pm
Still all set up for United to turn them over.
farawayred

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
April 20, 2022, 10:10:48 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on April 20, 2022, 10:01:15 pm
We dont know what Arsenal will turn up from game to game. Even in the same game like tonight we did some great things and still make some shocking mistakes.
With Liverpool youre guaranteed great football , with United youre guaranteed a load of shite. We are in between, spurs are too to be fair, it could go either way this race.
I wanted you to be 3rd and Spurs to get the last CL spot, not the plastics or United. But it's almost like there is a conspiracy between Arsenal and Spurs to not let that happen. Whenever one of you gets close to CL spots, a fuck up ensues... And in Arsenal's case, it's well beyond a major fuck up. Palace I get, but Soton? Brighton at home?

Arsenal has a young team and inconsistency is sort of expected. And there will be better seasons starting from the next one, probably. But if these players can't be motivated for playing in the CL, I don't know...
the_red_pill

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
April 20, 2022, 10:20:18 pm
Didn't think this lot had it in them. Did better in terms of scoreline than we did! ;D
ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
April 20, 2022, 10:39:06 pm
Quote from: farawayred on April 20, 2022, 10:10:48 pm
I wanted you to be 3rd and Spurs to get the last CL spot, not the plastics or United. But it's almost like there is a conspiracy between Arsenal and Spurs to not let that happen. Whenever one of you gets close to CL spots, a fuck up ensues... And in Arsenal's case, it's well beyond a major fuck up. Palace I get, but Soton? Brighton at home?

Arsenal has a young team and inconsistency is sort of expected. And there will be better seasons starting from the next one, probably. But if these players can't be motivated for playing in the CL, I don't know...

Brighton at home is not an easy game.Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea, Leicester, West Ham & us have all failed to beat them at home.
deano2727

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 01:09:39 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on April 20, 2022, 10:03:26 pm
Still all set up for United to turn them over.

Nothing more 'Arsenal' than them rolling over to United. Worth adding into the weekend's accumulator for sure.
mallin9

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 01:13:53 am
Quote from: The North Bank on April 20, 2022, 09:51:21 pm
Yeh big win , much much needed, and unexpected. Big games from players who are probably not good enough long term in Nketiah and El Neny.
Tavares is so bad though , looks like a pub league  player.
Azpilecueta is a c*nt. Hes the new Gary Neville, absolute rat.
It was a fun game to watch and Saka and Smith Rowe showed their class.
The United game is massive now , win that and the pressure is on Spurs, and they still have to go to Anfield .

Nuno Tavares gives me Aly Cissokho Fever for the Flava vibes. He released the kraken today
Wabaloolah

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 01:39:58 am
Arsenal beat Utd and that's Utd done for top four. Hope Arsenal do it, definitely don't want Utd in the CL nor Spurs for that matter, although would just take Spurs over the Mancs to be fair
Armand9

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 01:41:21 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on April 20, 2022, 10:03:26 pm
Still all set up for United to turn them over.

if i was arteta the main thing for me besides the obvious of setting them up, is to make them realise this utd team are absolute weak minded bottlers, if arsenal can just go in and work hard and be mentally strong, they win

now if pro footballers can't man up to that, to be told if you're mentally stronger, fight harder you WILL win, i dont know what you can do, cos it literally is that black and white barring a ref decision/red card etc

they are broken
farawayred

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 02:00:53 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on April 20, 2022, 10:39:06 pm
Brighton at home is not an easy game.Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea, Leicester, West Ham & us have all failed to beat them at home.
Fair point. Brighton play better away than at their place. But when we played them, we threw our concentration away. We were leading 2-0 early on and thought this is an easy game. If we play them in our current state of mind, we would wipe the park with them. I expected that Arsenal, having been on a strong run and aiming for a CL spot, would have had that motivation as well. But you were losing the game early on, wasn't it 0-2 to them first? Anyway, my point is that a top 6-7 team should be able to have both the means and the motivation to win that game. Arsenal lacked the latter.
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 05:51:23 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 02:00:53 am
Fair point. Brighton play better away than at their place. But when we played them, we threw our concentration away. We were leading 2-0 early on and thought this is an easy game. If we play them in our current state of mind, we would wipe the park with them. I expected that Arsenal, having been on a strong run and aiming for a CL spot, would have had that motivation as well. But you were losing the game early on, wasn't it 0-2 to them first? Anyway, my point is that a top 6-7 team should be able to have both the means and the motivation to win that game. Arsenal lacked the latter.

I dont think its motivation, just a lack of experience, confidence, and quality. Its the top 4 race though so you can never be out of it. None of the teams are good enough to go on a long winning run. When you're going for the title, one draw could be fatal. For top 4 you could be Man utd , getting battered every week, and still have a chance.
Whatever happens this season, next season's aim has to be to catch Chelsea. Spurs will be in the mix too but United look closer to relegation than CL.
lamonti

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 06:31:41 am
Quote from: The North Bank on April 20, 2022, 09:51:21 pm
Yeh big win , much much needed, and unexpected. Big games from players who are probably not good enough long term in Nketiah and El Neny.
Tavares is so bad though , looks like a pub league  player.
Azpilecueta is a c*nt. Hes the new Gary Neville, absolute rat.
It was a fun game to watch and Saka and Smith Rowe showed their class.
The United game is massive now , win that and the pressure is on Spurs, and they still have to go to Anfield .

This is how you get into the Champions League and why people have been criticising Arteta getting rid of so many in January.

It's not like Ainsley Maitland-Niles et al are the answer to every problem, but you get into the Champions League with Simon Mignolet, you win it with Alisson.

Thought Xhaka was incredible for the second Arsenal goal and the Sky commentators couldn't help but trumpet the minor contribution of Saka instead.

Huge win for Arsenal - even with the FA Cup final Chelsea look like they want the season to end. Dismal.
lamonti

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 06:34:20 am
Quote from: mallin9 on Yesterday at 01:13:53 am
Nuno Tavares gives me Aly Cissokho Fever for the Flava vibes. He released the kraken today

I wonder if there's a season-long ticker counting how many unbelievably shit shots he's taken from completely unrealistic scoring positions.

What did they see in this lad? Or is his agent one of Edu's mates or something?
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 07:25:36 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 02:00:53 am
Fair point. Brighton play better away than at their place. But when we played them, we threw our concentration away. We were leading 2-0 early on and thought this is an easy game. If we play them in our current state of mind, we would wipe the park with them. I expected that Arsenal, having been on a strong run and aiming for a CL spot, would have had that motivation as well. But you were losing the game early on, wasn't it 0-2 to them first? Anyway, my point is that a top 6-7 team should be able to have both the means and the motivation to win that game. Arsenal lacked the latter.

As TNB said, of course teams 6-7 should win those type of games, but you are forgetting that the only 2 teams that win their games they should win are City & Liverpool. I'm not even including Chelsea in that any more given their form the last couple of months.

The rest are capable of beating the rest of the league but getting beat off the rest of the league. That's why the gap to the top 2 is so big.

Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 06:34:20 am
I wonder if there's a season-long ticker counting how many unbelievably shit shots he's taken from completely unrealistic scoring positions.

What did they see in this lad? Or is his agent one of Edu's mates or something?

He was a punt of a young guy from a lesser league for £7M. The thinking was probably hes got some very decent raw attributes, let's take a punt & see if we can coach him into a football player.
1892tillforever

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 09:34:44 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 01:41:21 am
if i was arteta the main thing for me besides the obvious of setting them up, is to make them realise this utd team are absolute weak minded bottlers, if arsenal can just go in and work hard and be mentally strong, they win

now if pro footballers can't man up to that, to be told if you're mentally stronger, fight harder you WILL win, i dont know what you can do, cos it literally is that black and white barring a ref decision/red card etc

they are broken
As poorly as Chelsea defended last night, United's defence is even worse! Arsenal looked threatening whenever they attacked last night and benefited from poor defending, although the Arsenal second goal was lovely. If they show that level of attacking intent on Saturday, they'll have enough chances to score 3+. If Ronaldo doesn't return for United, it's hard to see how they score more than one to be honest.
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 10:10:45 am
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 06:34:20 am
I wonder if there's a season-long ticker counting how many unbelievably shit shots he's taken from completely unrealistic scoring positions.

What did they see in this lad? Or is his agent one of Edu's mates or something?

I felt sorry for him , gave me Andre Santos vibes, just worse. We changed our whole formation to protect him. Playing xhaka at left back against Brighton was a disaster so we ll have to get through the season somehow.
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 10:12:16 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 09:34:44 am
As poorly as Chelsea defended last night, United's defence is even worse! Arsenal looked threatening whenever they attacked last night and benefited from poor defending, although the Arsenal second goal was lovely. If they show that level of attacking intent on Saturday, they'll have enough chances to score 3+. If Ronaldo doesn't return for United, it's hard to see how they score more than one to be honest.

I think an early goal is important. United players dont really want be playing football right now and a quick start might get them to want to go home or go sit in the shade .
MonsLibpool

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 10:35:50 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:12:16 am
I think an early goal is important. United players dont really want be playing football right now and a quick start might get them to want to go home or go sit in the shade .
United's form collapsed after we hammered them 5-0. You can batter them.
Armand9

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 02:41:53 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on April 20, 2022, 09:50:24 pm
Thought it was a calamity game first half, both teams laughable, Holding rusty at the back, White out of place at right back where both goals came from, misplaced passes all over the shop.

Defended a bit better 2nd half, but we were lucky Chelsea were playing th elikes of Sarr & were even worse than us on the night.

i dont disagree but you went ahead twice, were pegged back twice, then went on to win, you would hope that would build some reslience, confidence in the team and your striker scored twice - that's a huge boon, 'our striker is actually a threat', pretty sure the team would get some bounce simply off that

and as poor as chelsea were and tho you weren't facing their best 11, they still fielded a team that would slap utd, plus you have to give your team some credit in making chelsea poor on the night, im sure if you'd been non threatening they would've stuffed you

you had a genuine threat with your pace and your striker turned up, repeat and you'll rinse utd

xhaka paired with el neny did a solid job and utd's midfield are abysmal, keep the more experienced heads in and let the young ones do the damage, for me that's what's been missing old heads to sure things up to some degree and let the youngsters not carry the burden but go play their game - it's key imo that your midfield stays the same
tonysleft

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 02:52:50 pm
that Sarr at CHelsea is absolute dogshit
Crosby Nick

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 03:00:11 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 02:52:50 pm
that Sarr at CHelsea is absolute dogshit

Got your eye on him for your new 3 at the back system?
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 10:42:13 pm
Ian Wright inducted into  the premier league hall of fame. A very nice touch. Probably the happiest inductee.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 10:52:27 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:35:50 am
United's form collapsed after we hammered them 5-0. You can batter them.

Did they turn Spurs over away after we beat them 5-0?
rushyman

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 10:59:42 pm
An Arsenal win tomorrow ejects United from the top 4 race

So that wont be happening. United will somehow satanically find a way to take this to the brink

Bet accordingly. Lay of Arsenal with over 2.5 goals
