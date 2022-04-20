Thought it was a calamity game first half, both teams laughable, Holding rusty at the back, White out of place at right back where both goals came from, misplaced passes all over the shop.



Defended a bit better 2nd half, but we were lucky Chelsea were playing th elikes of Sarr & were even worse than us on the night.



i dont disagree but you went ahead twice, were pegged back twice, then went on to win, you would hope that would build some reslience, confidence in the team and your striker scored twice - that's a huge boon, 'our striker is actually a threat', pretty sure the team would get some bounce simply off thatand as poor as chelsea were and tho you weren't facing their best 11, they still fielded a team that would slap utd, plus you have to give your team some credit in making chelsea poor on the night, im sure if you'd been non threatening they would've stuffed youyou had a genuine threat with your pace and your striker turned up, repeat and you'll rinse utdxhaka paired with el neny did a solid job and utd's midfield are abysmal, keep the more experienced heads in and let the young ones do the damage, for me that's what's been missing old heads to sure things up to some degree and let the youngsters not carry the burden but go play their game - it's key imo that your midfield stays the same