Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 09:47:27 pm
great win for arsenal, you should spank utd on the weekend if you turn up and that'll put you right back in it

you're inconsistent, which is a character of younger teams but that win should infuse some confidence and he clearly has to start with nketiah after that game, at least he gives you energy and a threat in behind

btw, not that i rate the guy, but elneny had a really good game there, quietly while you lot were under the cosh he was putting out alot of fires coming into the box - in fairness he gets a lot of practice playing in that mode for egypt

Thought it was a calamity game first half, both teams laughable, Holding rusty at the back, White out of place at right back where both goals came from, misplaced passes all over the shop.

Defended a bit better 2nd half, but we were lucky Chelsea were playing th elikes of Sarr & were even worse than us on the night.
Yeh big win , much much needed, and unexpected. Big games from players who are probably not good enough long term in Nketiah and El Neny.
Tavares is so bad though , looks like a pub league  player.
Azpilecueta is a c*nt. Hes the new Gary Neville, absolute rat.
It was a fun game to watch and Saka and Smith Rowe showed their class.
The United game is massive now , win that and the pressure is on Spurs, and they still have to go to Anfield .
I'm sorry to say, but that's so typical Arsenal... Lose three perfectly winnable games on the trot, then beat Chelsea... You could have, and should have been in 3rd place by now.

I blame Arsenal for ruining my prediction!
We dont know what Arsenal will turn up from game to game. Even in the same game like tonight we did some great things and still make some shocking mistakes.
With Liverpool youre guaranteed great football , with United youre guaranteed a load of shite. We are in between, spurs are too to be fair, it could go either way this race.
Still all set up for United to turn them over.
I wanted you to be 3rd and Spurs to get the last CL spot, not the plastics or United. But it's almost like there is a conspiracy between Arsenal and Spurs to not let that happen. Whenever one of you gets close to CL spots, a fuck up ensues... And in Arsenal's case, it's well beyond a major fuck up. Palace I get, but Soton? Brighton at home?

Arsenal has a young team and inconsistency is sort of expected. And there will be better seasons starting from the next one, probably. But if these players can't be motivated for playing in the CL, I don't know...
Didn't think this lot had it in them. Did better in terms of scoreline than we did! ;D
Brighton at home is not an easy game.Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea, Leicester, West Ham & us have all failed to beat them at home.
Nothing more 'Arsenal' than them rolling over to United. Worth adding into the weekend's accumulator for sure.
Nuno Tavares gives me Aly Cissokho Fever for the Flava vibes. He released the kraken today
