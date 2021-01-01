« previous next »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:25:18 am
I dont think you can equate the chances of us finishing top 4 with Leciester winning the league. You never have to be an exceptional team to finish 4th in this league, every season getting upper 60s points is enough and that wont change no matter how many billionaires are in the league. West ham could get CL by winning the EL, there are plenty of ways to get there. Its not as if this was a golden opportunity to win the league that we missed out on, this is not our finished squad and no manager is going to say in January that he is not happy with his squad but there is a reason why he plays Xhaka at left back and hasnt offered either striker a new contract so they leave for free this summer.
I never saw Cloughs forest (when they were good), id be surprised if they were more boring than us under Graham.
The sun is out, summer is coming, your team is flying, and I wish you the best of health, no doubt you ll be here whjen we get CL football again to tell me that top 4 is meaningless if you dont go on to win anything and it just shows how our standards have dropped !

he said it before the transfer window is closed and many many managers will say things along the lines of 'we could do with a couple of players' 'we could add some depth', that's not unusual, it smacked of lack of ambition, and that's a problem for me

Edu, at the start of arteta's second full season said, there are no goals this season

 :lmao

srsly dude, doesn't that say it all

many a manager, high up personel, are very happy to say at the start of the season 'to get european football' 'to try and get into the top half of the league' etc

to say you have 'no goals', no fucking goals for the season, gutless and reflects real bad

you can say behind the scenes of course they have goals, maybe that is the case but it does show a gutless side not to even say european football, which is surely the least arsenal should be aiming for (and that would've been a fine answer given the circumstances)

to me arsenal are a huge club but fuck me, they dont act like one, i've no problem in 'knowing where you are' and 'keeping it real' but you have to have ambition and be brave enough to front up what is really a modest shout in wanting european football

i really think that pairing of edu and arteta is not going to be one thought of fondly when all this is said and done

regarding other points - he had a left back and refused to play him, a left back he brought in for cover, that's on him, pathetic decision for many reasons but we've done this already

clough's team was worse than graham's arsenal to watch, clough would literally go for one goal and say that's it, shut up shop, didn't matter who they were playing, how well they were playing, just get a goal and kill the game, no matter when that goal was scored

greece in the euro's when they won it looked like prime barcalona compared to clough's time at forest
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:33:56 am
I can understand most of the January exits, especially considering it was basically the league only from that point, but the one I couldn't understand at the time and still don't is Maitland Niles. TNB (or another Arsenal fan): why does Arteta not rate him? I remember him looking great against us in the Community Shield a while back, and it's not as if the midfield was overflowing with personnel.

I thought their jan business was fine, they should do all they can to clear the decks. But this is the tough but, recruiting the right, experienced players.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:33:56 am
I can understand most of the January exits, especially considering it was basically the league only from that point, but the one I couldn't understand at the time and still don't is Maitland Niles. TNB (or another Arsenal fan): why does Arteta not rate him? I remember him looking great against us in the Community Shield a while back, and it's not as if the midfield was overflowing with personnel.

He wanted to leave, but yes his versatility wouldve been very useful now. Whilst not brilliant, he never really let us down.
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 08:53:10 am
The language around this really would have me uneasy. The sense that there's a vague quality that dissipated at the end of Wenger's era and under the last guy is just abstract enough to be anything. Is part of Arteta's whole deal not that he understands the fabric of the club? Is that why he's shoeing out players left, right and centre who don't get The Arsenal Way?

Feels a bit like getting the consultants to make sure a third party finds blame in someone no longer at the club.

To be honest, it's been ebbing away for the best part of 20 years. The stadium move kicked it off, the change of ownership, change in management, of losing people that's been behind the scenes for years, absent owners, redundancies etc. There's been a feeling for ages Arsenal had lost what it meant to be a big, traditional club, had lost the foundations the club had been built on.
Seems to me "The Arsenal Way" is just a way to describe looking for scapegoats after spending more than most and failing again. Oddly enough there's still games to be played with a chance to still pull it off but I guess they're giving up already? Arteta is playing these for suckers is all I can figure.
Well, we've had this debate about Arteta in this thread quite a long time ago, and nothing has changed since. He is not the manager who will get Arsenal back into the top 4, so the longer he stays there, the better ...
I am in discussions with a lot of clubs. I am open. I want to play in Europe, its been a long time since I played in the Champions League. Im missing it." The wonderful words of Alexander Lacazette, arsenal club captain, who has scored less goals than 100 other players in the premier league this season, and he's a striker, most of them are not. Beautiful timing, fantastic sentitments, dotting the I's and crossing the T's on that promised land for top level players looking to move.

Wow.

And that's the guy Arteta was happy to rely on after giving Auba the bullet, yep, wow.
