I dont think you can equate the chances of us finishing top 4 with Leciester winning the league. You never have to be an exceptional team to finish 4th in this league, every season getting upper 60s points is enough and that wont change no matter how many billionaires are in the league. West ham could get CL by winning the EL, there are plenty of ways to get there. Its not as if this was a golden opportunity to win the league that we missed out on, this is not our finished squad and no manager is going to say in January that he is not happy with his squad but there is a reason why he plays Xhaka at left back and hasnt offered either striker a new contract so they leave for free this summer.

I never saw Cloughs forest (when they were good), id be surprised if they were more boring than us under Graham.

The sun is out, summer is coming, your team is flying, and I wish you the best of health, no doubt you ll be here whjen we get CL football again to tell me that top 4 is meaningless if you dont go on to win anything and it just shows how our standards have dropped !



he said it before the transfer window is closed and many many managers will say things along the lines of 'we could do with a couple of players' 'we could add some depth', that's not unusual, it smacked of lack of ambition, and that's a problem for meEdu, at the start of arteta's second full season said, there are no goals this seasonsrsly dude, doesn't that say it allmany a manager, high up personel, are very happy to say at the start of the season 'to get european football' 'to try and get into the top half of the league' etcto say you have 'no goals', no fucking goals for the season, gutless and reflects real badyou can say behind the scenes of course they have goals, maybe that is the case but it does show a gutless side not to even say european football, which is surely the least arsenal should be aiming for (and that would've been a fine answer given the circumstances)to me arsenal are a huge club but fuck me, they dont act like one, i've no problem in 'knowing where you are' and 'keeping it real' but you have to have ambition and be brave enough to front up what is really a modest shout in wanting european footballi really think that pairing of edu and arteta is not going to be one thought of fondly when all this is said and done