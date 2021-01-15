3 injuries are massive when you only have 9 players.



You got people saying whatever George Graham won wasnt all that because the competition was shit back then, in the 80s, not like Man city now. I wont explain further....



while ignoring the hyperbole...the depth of your squad is on arteta and edu, they were happy to lose lots of players (save those wages) and not bring in any quality to cover or add depththis squad is his, it is at the depth he chose, he said a week before the transfer window was closed he was happy with the squad and said it was good enough to get the job done (go check, this is how he chose to have it)this is on him, make no bones about thatit would be maddening to me if an arsenal fan that stubborness and shortsighted attitudes have totally blown a great opportunity, you aint making top 4 in my remaining lifetime probably (im old so that could be tomorrow or some while down the lineLeicester City will also not win another prem league title in my remaining lifetime either but when a surprising opportunity came along they made the most of it and turned it into an incredible story winning the prem league against all odds.If football teaches you anything, when opportunities come along take them, you never know when the next one will comeWhen arteta is sacked in the future (probably end of next season if still failing), this opportunity will be looked back on as a major fuck up between him and edu (another chancer?)you win a league you win a fucking league, there's no easy way of doing that no matter when or who (im guessing some people are talking about points tally or something?).i hated Graham's choice of style but you can't diminish what he did, is what it is. Forest won two european cups and clough is labelled as a genius by many - believe me there wasn't a more boring side than clough's forest, actually i dont think i've ever seen a side more boring than clough's forest. Doesn't take away from the achievement, tho watching it was fucking torture