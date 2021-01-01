« previous next »
General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61800 on: Today at 08:09:27 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:56:48 am
Even if his rate was half of what it is in Italy, it's much better than Lacazette not scoring a goal from open play in 18 hours, then they still be better off.

Timo Pukki wouldve been better than Lacazette, or Nketiah.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61801 on: Today at 08:20:32 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:09:27 am
Timo Pukki wouldve been better than Lacazette, or Nketiah.

Didn't know Werner and Pukki had a son,you learn new things every day on RAWK.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61802 on: Today at 08:26:26 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:02:33 am
We created a lot of chances in the last 2 games. We have scored 4 goals from our last 73 shots. We have no one that looks confident enough infront of goal.

Aubamayeng looks bad in the system. Lacazette looks bad in the system. Nketiah looks bad in the system. Martinelli gets the ball on the touch-line, and even in his signature performance against Trent, he has one shot in the 89th minute.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61803 on: Today at 08:51:55 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:26:26 am
Aubamayeng looks bad in the system. Lacazette looks bad in the system. Nketiah looks bad in the system. Martinelli gets the ball on the touch-line, and even in his signature performance against Trent, he has one shot in the 89th minute.

Its not the system its the  players, and the worst part is that the system is in place to get the best of the players we have. Cant play 2 upfront when we have none. Cant play 3 in midfield when we only have one, and hes out for the season. full backs/wing backs are out for the season. We are very restricted,we just play all the attacking midfielders and wingers and hope they can fashion a goal. The inexperience and lack of confidence doesnt help, we got bad long term injuries at the wrong time but thats what happens in football , its a tough situation and wont get better till the summer.

After the summer there will be no more excuses, if we spend big on a striker/strikers and he flops then its on Arteta, if we dont get any in then it will descend into chaos against the board.
