Aubamayeng looks bad in the system. Lacazette looks bad in the system. Nketiah looks bad in the system. Martinelli gets the ball on the touch-line, and even in his signature performance against Trent, he has one shot in the 89th minute.



Its not the system its the players, and the worst part is that the system is in place to get the best of the players we have. Cant play 2 upfront when we have none. Cant play 3 in midfield when we only have one, and hes out for the season. full backs/wing backs are out for the season. We are very restricted,we just play all the attacking midfielders and wingers and hope they can fashion a goal. The inexperience and lack of confidence doesnt help, we got bad long term injuries at the wrong time but thats what happens in football , its a tough situation and wont get better till the summer.After the summer there will be no more excuses, if we spend big on a striker/strikers and he flops then its on Arteta, if we dont get any in then it will descend into chaos against the board.