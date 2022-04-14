« previous next »
General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 05:35:08 pm
They've properly fallen off a cliff form wise
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 05:37:40 pm
Are some still trying to make out this is progress? 61 points last season, 150m spent, no european games to worry about and on track for 66 points. The job he's done at lowering expectations so much is incredible though you have to say.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 05:51:22 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 05:28:16 pm
At least they cleared the decks though
They should sign a top class striker like Auba.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 05:52:56 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:35:08 pm
They've properly fallen off a cliff form-wise
I think they are done. They don't have a lot of goals in them and their young squad doesn't have the experience of handling this type of pressure.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 06:07:26 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 05:37:40 pm
Are some still trying to make out this is progress? 61 points last season, 150m spent, no european games to worry about and on track for 66 points. The job he's done at lowering expectations so much is incredible though you have to say.

He has learnt it from the best.



With their net spend in past 3 years, there is no excuse for finishing out of Top 4. Considering they are up against a dysfunctional Spurs and United team.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 06:07:49 pm
Dafuq happened with Arsenal?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 06:25:50 pm
These are terrible.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 06:48:54 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:07:49 pm
Dafuq happened with Arsenal?

Well, they were on a 5-game winning run, and then they played us ...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 07:19:59 pm
This is what happens when you get injuries with no quality back up.

The gamble has backfired, don't think anyone can deny that.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 07:26:41 pm
Remember when these chokers claimed we would go to the trouble of manufacturing positive covid tests to avoid playing their mighty team of men at the Emirates.

I really would love to know what they are smoking there
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 08:42:58 pm
It's ok. Spurs lost too.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 08:47:23 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:42:58 pm
It's ok. Spurs lost too.

Yeah but they have to play shit the bed against the mancs and Spurs

No saint whatever the name of that shite day they made up this year, might finish behind the mancs as well at this rate
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 08:48:53 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on April 14, 2022, 08:04:42 pm
The only way theyre in a top 4 race is because we are in a transition phase.

What transition phase? You have been having the same manager for 2-3 years, while those two have had managerial changes mid-season.

At this point of time, you are just blabbering mate. Arsenal are making a mockery of their chances considering how bad Man United and Spurs have been at this level.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 08:58:30 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 07:19:59 pm
This is what happens when you get injuries with no quality back up.

The gamble has backfired, don't think anyone can deny that.

absolutely, arteta stated he was happy going into the rest of the season with your two strikers - neither that score goals, who are out of contract at the end of the season and wouldn't get into any PL team ahead of their current stirkers, name one team that would swap?

and we're back to a team that appears to be 'same old arsenal' in lacking any steel - is it that any player who's a bit edgy has been bombed out of the club? your team is kind of vanilla, who has an edge, martinelli? that's about it really, he's sanitised you into whipping boys. there is xhaka i guess but there's a difference to red card merchant and someone with steel, you only have to look at viera for that, liked a red card but wouldn't question his steel ever

arteta comes across as an egotistical dude for someone who wasn't an exceptional player, a rookie manager of no note apart from having worked with pep as his second, which tells me nothing of you as the main man.

he won an FA Cup and did it the hard way beating chelsea and man city to get that over the line, that is to his credit

even i was starting to look at arsenal as maybe a different animal, just maybe, but no, they reflect the manager, well groomed but nothing of any real note

he's safe, soft and losing against these three teams on a bounce, not being able to craft a way to win, i'd be very unhappy with the guy's overall work

it also reflects on your owners, you get the feeling he was told come what may your job is safe, get the wage bill down, we'll see what we can do in the summer

this is/was a huge opportunity for arsenal to get CL football which greatly helps them in the summer transfer window if achieved that you appear to have totally squandered and when do i honestly think you'll hit top 4 again? if not this season, i wouldn't even name a season i think you'll get in there, dont see it in the near future
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 09:02:52 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 08:48:53 pm
What transition phase? You have been having the same manager for 2-3 years, while those two have had managerial changes mid-season.

At this point of time, you are just blabbering mate. Arsenal are making a mockery of their chances considering how bad Man United and Spurs have been at this level.

It's weird, it doesn't feel to me like he's been there a while but I just checked and this is his second full season, having taken over in December 2019 and I would have expected them to be making a real challenge for the Top 4 by now at least. They still might of course but I don't think it should be a bonus if they do because they're in a transition phase, that period must surely be over by now.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 09:05:50 pm
that's kind of the point with this isn't it? it feels like we're at the start of this transition process but we're two and a half years in


trust the process... i think the FA Cup bought him a lot of patience regarding the 'trust' part, if it's not been fully depleted already he's using all that up at the tail end of this season if the shite continues
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 11:12:43 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 08:48:53 pm
What transition phase? You have been having the same manager for 2-3 years, while those two have had managerial changes mid-season.

At this point of time, you are just blabbering mate. Arsenal are making a mockery of their chances considering how bad Man United and Spurs have been at this level.

Massive turn over of players every window since he joined, thats what transition is, not changing the manager. We cant spend 500m in a window to fix everything, even 150m has become like a historic record breaking never seen before amount, that bought 6 players not one, but none of them are strikers. In the end Arteta's success or failure will hang on what strikers he gets in this summer.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 11:13:09 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 09:05:50 pm
that's kind of the point with this isn't it? it feels like we're at the start of this transition process but we're two and a half years in


trust the process... i think the FA Cup bought him a lot of patience regarding the 'trust' part, if it's not been fully depleted already he's using all that up at the tail end of this season if the shite continues

At least no one is saying the fa cup is a meaningless trophy anymore.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 11:13:47 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:12:43 pm
Massive turn over of players every window since he joined, thats what transition is, not changing the manager. We cant spend 500m in a window to fix everything, even 150m has become like a historic record breaking never seen before amount, that bought 6 players not one, but none of them are strikers. In the end Arteta's success or failure will hang on what strikers he gets in this summer.
Which centre forward/s are you expecting?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 11:14:30 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:13:09 pm
At least no one is saying the fa cup is a meaningless trophy anymore.
Probably only thing youse are good at ;)
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 11:22:55 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:13:47 pm
Which centre forward/s are you expecting?

Theres a long list of promising ones available, but theres a long list of teams in desperate need of centre forwards, in our league alone City Chelsea and United need center forwards, and will all get their pick ahead of us.

Im hoping we get one of , Osmihen, Nunez, Isak, Lautaro, Dybala, J.David. Theres a few out there. Just not Calvert Lewin.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 11:26:21 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:22:55 pm
Theres a long list of promising ones available, but theres a long list of teams in desperate need of centre forwards, in our league alone City Chelsea and United need center forwards, and will all get their pick ahead of us.

Im hoping we get one of , Osmihen, Nunez, Isak, Lautaro, Dybala, J.David. Theres a few out there. Just not Calvert Lewin.

Surely those links to Calvert-Lewin are some sort of agent related wind up?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 11:26:56 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:22:55 pm
Theres a long list of promising ones available, but theres a long list of teams in desperate need of centre forwards, in our league alone City Chelsea and United need center forwards, and will all get their pick ahead of us.

Im hoping we get one of , Osmihen, Nunez, Isak, Lautaro, Dybala, J.David. Theres a few out there. Just not Calvert Lewin.

Well, you are most likely to get Calvert-Lewin. Maybe Dybala, if you offer him massive wages ...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 11:27:01 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:22:55 pm
Theres a long list of promising ones available, but theres a long list of teams in desperate need of centre forwards, in our league alone City Chelsea and United need center forwards, and will all get their pick ahead of us.

Im hoping we get one of , Osmihen, Nunez, Isak, Lautaro, Dybala, J.David. Theres a few out there. Just not Calvert Lewin.
Isn't Calvert Lewin the most likely though out of those mentioned? Nunez, Isak, Dybala & Lautaro I'd genuinely be stunned if they joined you.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 11:31:41 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:13:09 pm
At least no one is saying the fa cup is a meaningless trophy anymore.

i dont know if anyone said meaningless, certainly most have viewed it as watered down and a secondary concern compared with other honours (when we were winning multiple european cups i recall rival fans looking down their nose at it, that it was the FA cup that was the 'big one' outside the league - crazy to think that now)

shanks loved it, it was the cup he really wanted, even saying winning the 1965 FA Cup final was his greatest day in footbal

in today's game it doesn't have the prestige it did and this has largely been down to how the FA themselves have treated the cup over the years (while at the same time the european cup/CL gained prestige)

for us under klopp and the crazy demands that sportswashing has brought to the game, it takes so much to win a league now you can't compete on all fronts unless you have a very deep squad, which klopp has finally got and so we're going for it, he had little choice imo that it would take low priority previously given the circumstances
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 11:35:43 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:27:01 pm
Isn't Calvert Lewin the most likely though out of those mentioned? Nunez, Isak, Dybala & Lautaro I'd genuinely be stunned if they joined you.

It depends on who else is in for them. No one has as much money as premier league teams so the possibility is always there. I dont think we can get Nunez there is too much hype on him now and he ll get a big move to a CL team.  My own preference would be Osmihen of Napoli. I think hes just the profile we need, but any one of those, hell even DCL is an upgrade on the rubbish we have now.
I think we will push the boat out on one striker, we did bid 60m for Vlahovic so the intent is there. It has to be. 
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Yesterday at 11:40:55 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:22:55 pm
Theres a long list of promising ones available, but theres a long list of teams in desperate need of centre forwards, in our league alone City Chelsea and United need center forwards, and will all get their pick ahead of us.

Im hoping we get one of , Osmihen, Nunez, Isak, Lautaro, Dybala, J.David. Theres a few out there. Just not Calvert Lewin.

and there's your problem in context when your owners/managers are planning forward - CL footy makes a huge difference to these players, on that list i'd say the best two for you would be either Osmihen and Nunez, would they go to a non CL club while they're 'hot'? Arsenal are a huge club with a great history based in London, that's attractive for sure but not playing with the big boys in europe i imagine will hurt you in who you can sign if you do indeed fail to get top 4. The others are clearly better than what you have but if you only got one of the others with lower quailty back up, i wouldnt be thinking that was a good window from an attacking point of view.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 03:21:41 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:13:09 pm
At least no one is saying the fa cup is a meaningless trophy anymore.
Its never meaningless. Still has the significance of its legacy and history. Not as important as The League and the Champions League. This season were going for it just so that we can complete the set 
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 05:18:25 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:12:43 pm
Massive turn over of players every window since he joined, thats what transition is, not changing the manager. We cant spend 500m in a window to fix everything, even 150m has become like a historic record breaking never seen before amount, that bought 6 players not one, but none of them are strikers. In the end Arteta's success or failure will hang on what strikers he gets in this summer.
I wonder where Arsenal would be now if they'd managed to get Vlahovic in January, a proper striker, then again he might not have worked out, but they'd have been a few more points better off surely?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 05:20:52 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:13:09 pm
At least no one is saying the fa cup is a meaningless trophy anymore.
It wasn't "meaningless" but it's the whole "magic of the cup" gobshitery that made it more a Southern trophy than the North.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 06:42:41 am
The main thing I have thought about Arsenal all season is that I have no idea how they are expecting to score goals. It's not the lack of a striker. It's the lack of movement and quick passing.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 06:53:23 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:18:25 am
I wonder where Arsenal would be now if they'd managed to get Vlahovic in January, a proper striker, then again he might not have worked out, but they'd have been a few more points better off surely?
Arteta's tactics would have probably reduced his scoring rate. He was never joining anyway.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 06:56:48 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:53:23 am
Arteta's tactics would have probably reduced his scoring rate. He was never joining anyway.
Even if his rate was half of what it is in Italy, it's much better than Lacazette not scoring a goal from open play in 18 hours, then they still be better off.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 07:03:07 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:56:48 am
Even if his rate was half of what it is in Italy, it's much better than Lacazette not scoring a goal from open play in 18 hours, then they still are better off.
Half is a compliment mate. Auba went from winning the golden boot one year and being 1 goal off in the season after that to going long spells without a goal under Arteta. Their chance creation has been poor under him.

https://www.premierleague.com/stats/top/clubs/big_chance_created?se=418
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 07:04:41 am
It's all ifs and maybes isn't it?, but going purely on raw data Vlahovic would have improved them.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 07:19:46 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:04:41 am
It's all ifs and maybes, isn't it? but going purely on raw data Vlahovic would have improved them.
Based on raw data, Lukaku and Higuain should have improved Chelsea too.

If you factor in Arsenal's poor chance creation then it raises more doubts.
