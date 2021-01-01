Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
1540
1541
1542
1543
1544
[
1545
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians (Read 4779430 times)
Flaccido Dongingo
Dont swing at the king!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,406
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
«
Reply #61760 on:
Today
at 05:35:08 pm »
They've properly fallen off a cliff form wise
Logged
DelTrotter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,344
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
«
Reply #61761 on:
Today
at 05:37:40 pm »
Are some still trying to make out this is progress? 61 points last season, 150m spent, no european games to worry about and on track for 66 points. The job he's done at lowering expectations so much is incredible though you have to say.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
1540
1541
1542
1543
1544
[
1545
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Page created in 0.068 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.5]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2