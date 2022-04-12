It's not just that. It's finishing 8th two seasons in a row, getting a ton of money spent in the summer and still getting inconsistent results.



The only way you're in a Top 4 race is because, apart from West Ham and Leicester (who did well last season and then declined), the other clubs competing (Spurs and Man United) are in a transition phase.



You need to also remember that while your factually correct, context of the situation is key.For a start, Emery was appointed under a previous regime of a combo of Gazidas & Sanllehi with Minsilat chipping in. The club wanted to move away from the 1 man controlling everything approach, to a what they seen as a more modern setup with a Chief Exec, Director of Football & Head Coach set up. So that already diluted Emery power.When Wenger left, the general consensus was that Arsenal had a talented but imbalanced squad, but needed a few recruitments to balance the squad out better, & a coach more in tune with the modern game to try & keep in touch with the likes of Pep & Klopp.He was given Torriera, Leno, Sokratis & Guendouzi that summer. Emery started off well, the support was right behind him, including chants of "We Have Our Arsenal Back" after a good performance at Fulham. He went on a 21 game unbeaten run, but the results masked a lot of the performances. But, come near the end of the season, he had us in a great position in the league for top 4, & in a Europa League final.However, he did exactly what you accused Arteta of, even worse, by losing to Crystal Palace at home in a game that could have clinched top 4, because of changes he chose to make rather than be forced upon him. Then he followed that up by big loses at Wolves & Leicester, & the fan base started really having concerns then.It ended up putting a lot of pressure on the Europa League final, & I think that told in the end. To lose 4-1 in that final, to 1 of your local rivals, after a 2nd half capitulation in which your ex striker scored & was pivotal, was hard for the club & the support to take. The signs for what was to come were already there.In the summer, the club signed Pepe, purely because the payments for the terms of the deal were cheaper than the Zaha deal up front. A deal which ultimately cost Sanllehi his job. They signed Saliba & allowed him to stay in loan, signed Tienery who was injured, & Luiz.I doubt any of these were Emery signings, & that's where he has my sympathy. Names he wanted over his tenure were Maguire, Partey, Zaha & Nkunku. Then his on field decisions became increasingly bizzare. Playing Torriera as a number 10 with Ramsey deep. The players didn't know what was happening, & that was shown on the field. He was then fair game for the media to have cheap digs at, & I think that filtered through to the dressing room. And after his PSG stint, he either didn't seem strong enough to deal with it, or wasn't given the power to. Either way he was doomed.Arteta came in, but the strategy was the same. Steady the ship, get the tactics sorted, the squad is deemed as talented, make a couple of signings, push on for 4th etc. And he too started off ok, winning the FA Cup by beating City & Chelsea on the way showed we weren't far away apparently, & beating Liverpool in a glorified pre season friendly affirmed this.However, like Emery, shit was about to hit the fan for Arteta. The league form turned dire, he also seemed to be a dead man walking. However Arteta got lucky for a couple of reasons. One, being that there had been a regime change, Gazidas 1 gone, Sanllehi was gone, Minsilat was gone. Josh Kronke was getting more involved & he was Josh's boy. That bought him enough time to get his 2nd bit of luck, the change in tactics & introduction of the likes of Smith-Rowe & Odegaard, which served as a catalyst for a change of results.However, I think that league form spooked everyone out at the club, & the recovery allowed Arteta & Edu the power to suggest that there had to be a proper change at the club, in transfer strategy & personnel, and that the changes run deeper than just a change in coach. And that's the start of what we see in the summer.So to cut a long story short, Emery was unlucky to be in charge when he was with a new regime that afforded him less power & a mixed strategy, & Arteta is lucky that he benefitted from Emery's misfortune which helped drive a regime change & allowed more power to the manager. And for those reasons, I don't think it's fair to really dig out either manager.Everyone bar City & Liverpool are getting inconsistent results though. You'd be sacking 18 managers a season in that case.