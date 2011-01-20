Dont know why everyone is losing their heads.

We are still having a progressive season, the lack of squad depth and strikers will probably cost us 4th but the aim was always to correct that in the summer window. The team is still developing ahead of schedule. Next season, with new strikers on board, will be the time to judge.

Kane (4), Son (2), Salah (1), Mane (4) Van Dijk De Bruyne etc etc all nearing their 30s. Still think we are on course to challenge in a couple of years time because we are nowhere near the peak of the team yet, in terms of age or depth.



We're not. Trust me.Strikers plural. That won't be cheap. But who can you get when you've only got Europa League to offer them? Take a player we've seen in action recently - Darwin Nunez. He's is being quoted at £65m (whether they get that or not remains to be seen). But he's playing in a CL QF. Does he really want to spend a season or two playing in the Europa league? Doubt it. He'll have plenty of clubs after him who can offer CL football next season.Arsenal could use the Ben White gambit and grossly overpay to get the deal done. But that'll be expensive when it comes to strikers who might already be playing CL football.I've added their current position in PL top scorers list. They still be delivering next season.Are you serious? You really think you'll be challenging for the league in two years? With additions and integrations for your strikers and centre midfield? You talk of two years, but in eighteen months your best players will be being asked if they actually want to be in with a chance of winning things now.