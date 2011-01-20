Looking at the arsenalmania board, there's a discussion there about who was the greatest RB ever (prompted by Trent). They settled on Cafu. Which made me think of some fantasy football, compiling a team from that era.
Dida - Brazil's goalkeeper.
Cafu - greatest RB ever.
Maldini - greatest LB ever.
Nesta - one of the great CBs, a worthy successor to Baresi in terms of reading the game.
Stam - a famously physically dominant CB, to provide the physicality that Nesta lacked.
Pirlo - one of the greatest DLPMs ever.
Gattuso - an exceptionally effective covering CM.
Seedorf - see Gattuso, plus additional skill.
Kaka - one of the great Brazilian AMs.
Shevchenko - one of the great strikers, at the peak of his powers.
Crespo - One of the best finishers of his era.
That's a genuinely world-beating XI right there. Just not a Liverpool-beating one.