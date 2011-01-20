« previous next »
General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians

PaulF

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
April 5, 2022, 11:55:06 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on April  5, 2022, 11:36:52 am
We've got these performances in us still, where we just don't turn up at all and get swamped, I'm thinking Everton away was the last performance like that. Thankfully they seem less regular now, but it is concerning.

It now looks like we are both full backs down, & Partey out for the next few weeks. Was always a big gamble running with the skeleton squad, now it might bite us. Look at the bench last night, already got the likes of Flores, Swanson & Ogungbo on it.

Not watched your games, but get a fair overview in here. And yes, you do seem to have blip games. You go on mini runs of doing well (winning), then boom a loss. CP away is a tough game, and I think we all know that. Their cup game will be interesting.
I reckon you can have one more off game for the rest of the season to make top 4.
What's weird is , you seem to play really well in the mini runs, and not necessarily against the fodder.  The view is always skewed by the ridiculous runs of the top 2.
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
April 5, 2022, 06:44:30 pm
More worrying than a loss is Tierney out for the season and Partey for the foreseeable. Id take having to go to Spurs and win for a CL spot right now.
Dim Glas

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
April 5, 2022, 06:47:03 pm
That Kieran Tierney is a right crock.
Dave McCoy

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
April 5, 2022, 07:11:34 pm
Tierney definitely has an extensive injury history though I'm not sure an ACL is his fault. With that said just as I noted in the match thread I think the bigger issue than the result is the injuries. I wouldn't trust Arteta to seemlessly  adjust for them especially when he clearly doesn't trust the probable replacements for both players. Neither Tavares or Lokonga have played much since Arsenal's form has improved.
Crosby Nick

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
April 5, 2022, 07:22:27 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on April  5, 2022, 06:47:03 pm
That Kieran Tierney is a right crock.

To be fair he must be about 72 in Scot years so hes bound to pick up more injuries at that age.
Dim Glas

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
April 5, 2022, 07:32:06 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April  5, 2022, 07:22:27 pm
To be fair he must be about 72 in Scot years so hes bound to pick up more injuries at that age.

 ;D
Peabee

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 04:19:23 pm
How are they losing at home to a side that had forgotten how to score?!
MonsLibpool

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 04:28:52 pm
They are bottlejobs.
vivabobbygraham

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 04:36:59 pm
Oh, dear. Brighton on the beach kicking sand in their faces. Soon as a bit of pressure comes they wilt
rafathegaffa83

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 04:58:40 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:28:52 pm
They are bottlejobs.

They've pretty much thrown away the advantages they had in the race for fourth
DelTrotter

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 04:59:03 pm
Tottenham have been a laughing stock most of the season and didn't try for months, Utd a laughing stock all season and yet these with all their supposed massive progress are no better than either. And have had no European games to disrupt things. The best thing Arteta has done has get expectations down so low that a few lucky wins and he's apparently doing amazing. If they somehow got 4th (and I don't think they will even if Tottenham drop points later) they should say thanks, bye and get a proper manager in but you just know he'll get a new contract, he'll probably get one when they finish 5th or 6th!
deano2727

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 05:01:12 pm
No chance for Arsenal getting top 4. Spurs or United nailed on. What you reckon North Bank?
Crimson

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 05:03:33 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on April  5, 2022, 06:47:03 pm
That Kieran Tierney is a right crock.

Thought he was a leftie?
Yorkykopite

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 05:05:15 pm
I thought they were meant to have wrapped up fourth place?

Arteta out?
MightyReds

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 06:00:03 pm
Don't mind Arsenal, better they get 4th rather than Man United or Spurs.
However, it has fallen a cliff eh? The cockiness when they are on a winning run, and the match against Liverpool away at their place.
I think I read that they are primed to challenge in couple of year as they have a young team, well....

Where's the Gooners on this board, gone skiing?
Son of Spion

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 06:01:30 pm
Quote from: MightyReds on Today at 06:00:03 pm
Don't mind Arsenal, better they get 4th rather than Man United or Spurs.
However, it has fallen a cliff eh? The cockiness when they are on a winning run, and the match against Liverpool away at their place.
I think I read that they are primed to challenge in couple of year as they have a young team, well....

Where's the Gooners on this board, gone skiing?

Sharing a chalet with Cantona.
Illmatic

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 06:22:09 pm
Thought they were shoe in fourth a few weeks ago looks like their lack of experience will prove telling in the end. If they don't get fourth can anyone see them parting company with Arteta? It is still early for Viera at Palace but he looks to have more about him as a manager.
Crosby Nick

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 06:33:22 pm
Has anyone said they should have sacked Arteta and got a winner like Conte in?
Crimson

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 06:58:26 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:33:22 pm
Has anyone said they should have sacked Arteta and got a winner like Conte in?

Nah, you're the first.
Lycan

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 07:00:30 pm
Couldn't quite work out how they'd made such a hash of the little advantage they had in the race for that 4th place finish, but then I remembered it's Arsenal.
McSquared

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 07:01:41 pm
Are arsenal going to spurs it?
Lycan

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 07:03:28 pm
Well they are acting quite Spursy at the moment. So there is a chance they could.
Lastrador

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 07:18:19 pm
What a pointless toothless little club they have become. Just no identity or character at all in that group. Its even boring to see them fail.
Lusty

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 07:35:36 pm
They're a crisis club again ;D
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 07:47:52 pm
Dont know why everyone is losing their heads. We are still having a progressive season, the lack of squad depth and strikers will probably cost us 4th but the aim was always to correct that in the summer window. The team is still developing ahead of schedule. Next season, with new strikers on board, will be the time to judge.
Kane Son Salah Mane Van Dijk De Bruyne etc etc all nearing their 30s. Still think we are on course to challenge in a couple of years time because we are nowhere near the peak of the team yet, in terms of age or depth.
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 07:54:34 pm
Quote from: MightyReds on Today at 06:00:03 pm


Where's the Gooners on this board, gone skiing?

Give us a chance, it's Sat night FFS.  ;)
Original

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 07:58:10 pm
Mad how chopsy they got over the rearranged game, scared to face them weren't we 🤣
Sangria

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 08:24:06 pm
Looking at the arsenalmania board, there's a discussion there about who was the greatest RB ever (prompted by Trent). They settled on Cafu. Which made me think of some fantasy football, compiling a team from that era.

Dida - Brazil's goalkeeper.
Cafu - greatest RB ever.
Maldini - greatest LB ever.
Nesta - one of the great CBs, a worthy successor to Baresi in terms of reading the game.
Stam - a famously physically dominant CB, to provide the physicality that Nesta lacked.
Pirlo - one of the greatest DLPMs ever.
Gattuso - an exceptionally effective covering CM.
Seedorf - see Gattuso, plus additional skill.
Kaka - one of the great Brazilian AMs.
Shevchenko - one of the great strikers, at the peak of his powers.
Crespo - One of the best finishers of his era.

That's a genuinely world-beating XI right there. Just not a Liverpool-beating one.
Kopenhagen

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 08:33:13 pm
Really need to bin Arteta. He's Hodgsoned their expectations.
tonysleft

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 08:37:12 pm
they have made great strides this season and are clearly building something good. Being 3 points clear of united is the proof in the pudding
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 08:45:52 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 08:37:12 pm
they have made great strides this season and are clearly building something good. Being 3 points clear of united is the proof in the pudding

West ham are a good team and were ahead of us for a long while this season and finished above us last season, so yes it is proof.
PeterTheRed

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 09:36:53 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 08:37:12 pm
they have made great strides this season and are clearly building something good. Being 3 points clear of united is the proof in the pudding

Like you, Arsenal are an upper mid-table club now. Man City and Newcastle will cherry pick their most talented players, leaving them no hope of a genuine challenge for the top honors ...
DangerScouse

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 10:21:12 pm
Delighted for the hypocritical, whinging bastards . "FaCKinG CoViD sCoUSE c*nts"
Illmatic

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 10:32:04 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:24:06 pm
Looking at the arsenalmania board, there's a discussion there about who was the greatest RB ever (prompted by Trent). They settled on Cafu. Which made me think of some fantasy football, compiling a team from that era.

Dida - Brazil's goalkeeper.
Cafu - greatest RB ever.
Maldini - greatest LB ever.
Nesta - one of the great CBs, a worthy successor to Baresi in terms of reading the game.
Stam - a famously physically dominant CB, to provide the physicality that Nesta lacked.
Pirlo - one of the greatest DLPMs ever.
Gattuso - an exceptionally effective covering CM.
Seedorf - see Gattuso, plus additional skill.
Kaka - one of the great Brazilian AMs.
Shevchenko - one of the great strikers, at the peak of his powers.
Crespo - One of the best finishers of his era.

That's a genuinely world-beating XI right there. Just not a Liverpool-beating one.

That's sum side. In hindsight Carlo probably underachieved with that group didn't he only win the Serie A once with this lot?
zero zero

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 10:46:24 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:47:52 pm
Dont know why everyone is losing their heads.
We're not. Trust me.
Quote
We are still having a progressive season, the lack of squad depth and strikers will probably cost us 4th but the aim was always to correct that in the summer window. The team is still developing ahead of schedule. Next season, with new strikers on board, will be the time to judge.
Strikers plural. That won't be cheap. But who can you get when you've only got Europa League to offer them? Take a player we've seen in action recently - Darwin Nunez. He's is being quoted at £65m (whether they get that or not remains to be seen). But he's playing in a CL QF. Does he really want to spend a season or two playing in the Europa league? Doubt it. He'll have plenty of clubs after him who can offer CL football next season.


Arsenal could use the Ben White gambit and grossly overpay to get the deal done. But that'll be expensive when it comes to strikers who might already be playing CL football.
Quote
Kane (4), Son (2), Salah (1), Mane (4) Van Dijk De Bruyne etc etc all nearing their 30s. Still think we are on course to challenge in a couple of years time because we are nowhere near the peak of the team yet, in terms of age or depth.
I've added their current position in PL top scorers list. They still be delivering next season.


Are you serious? You really think you'll be challenging for the league in two years? With additions and integrations for your strikers and centre midfield? You talk of two years, but in eighteen months your best players will be being asked if they actually want to be in with a chance of winning things now.

Peabee

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61675 on: Today at 11:24:06 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:24:06 pm
Looking at the arsenalmania board, there's a discussion there about who was the greatest RB ever (prompted by Trent). They settled on Cafu. Which made me think of some fantasy football, compiling a team from that era.

Dida - Brazil's goalkeeper.
Cafu - greatest RB ever.
Maldini - greatest LB ever.
Nesta - one of the great CBs, a worthy successor to Baresi in terms of reading the game.
Stam - a famously physically dominant CB, to provide the physicality that Nesta lacked.
Pirlo - one of the greatest DLPMs ever.
Gattuso - an exceptionally effective covering CM.
Seedorf - see Gattuso, plus additional skill.
Kaka - one of the great Brazilian AMs.
Shevchenko - one of the great strikers, at the peak of his powers.
Crespo - One of the best finishers of his era.

That's a genuinely world-beating XI right there. Just not a Liverpool-beating one.

When you look at that team and the fact we won the cup being 3-0 down with Steve Finnan, Djimi Traore and Harry Kewell in the starting XI, its got to be the greatest comeback ever.
Online Peabee

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61676 on: Today at 11:26:50 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 08:37:12 pm
they have made great strides this season and are clearly building something good. Being 3 points clear of united is the proof in the pudding

Thats not as big an achievement these days. West Ham are still in Europe yet theyre above you on GD, while being managed by Moyes with a squad that cost a fraction.  ;D
