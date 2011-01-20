Tottenham have been a laughing stock most of the season and didn't try for months, Utd a laughing stock all season and yet these with all their supposed massive progress are no better than either. And have had no European games to disrupt things. The best thing Arteta has done has get expectations down so low that a few lucky wins and he's apparently doing amazing. If they somehow got 4th (and I don't think they will even if Tottenham drop points later) they should say thanks, bye and get a proper manager in but you just know he'll get a new contract, he'll probably get one when they finish 5th or 6th!