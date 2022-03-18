« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1536 1537 1538 1539 1540 [1541]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians  (Read 4765731 times)

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61600 on: March 18, 2022, 01:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on March 18, 2022, 12:42:37 pm
Dude just compared Saka and Martinelli to Messi, Ronaldo and Henry ;D

In all seriousness though, Messi and Ronaldo were already superstars at 20.  From memory I think Henry's peak came a bit later on in his career.  But there's a lot more Richie Partriges out there than there are Henrys.

I have no idea who Ritchie partridge is and if he has anywhere near as good as Saka or Martinelli Id have heard of him . Saka played his 100th game for Arsenal on Wednesday. Hes not some 16 year old with you tube potential.
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,390
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61601 on: March 18, 2022, 01:19:43 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 18, 2022, 01:14:46 pm
I have no idea who Ritchie partridge is...

Which is exactly the point.

How about Krisztián Németh? or Dani Pacheco?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,294
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61602 on: March 18, 2022, 01:31:05 pm »
Its not equitable to compare a player who was good against a select group of teenagers than a player who then has to play against grown men across multiple age groups.

They go from playing the same few young players of a pool of a couple hundred, to then playing ages 17 - 38 from a pool of a few thousand. Partridge was good at youth level but he was never an Owen or a Gerrard where you could tell they were destined for greatness.

Richard Giulianotti has done a really interesting study on periods of improvement and peaks in player performance prior to decline and it pretty much all supports the standard development curve theory.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,012
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61603 on: March 18, 2022, 01:40:46 pm »
I selected Richie Partridge as an example because it was funny more than anything else.  Maybe Delle Alli, Lennon, Walcott, Iwobi etc. are better examples.  Sancho might be on that trajectory I suppose.

Basically Saka is off to Everton is what I'm saying ;D
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,294
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61604 on: March 18, 2022, 01:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on March 18, 2022, 01:40:46 pm
I selected Richie Partridge as an example because it was funny more than anything else.  Maybe Delle Alli, Lennon, Walcott, Iwobi etc. are better examples.  Sancho might be on that trajectory I suppose.

Basically Saka is off to Everton is what I'm saying ;D
No I get it, I was highlighting Partridge as an example of such a player rather than him specifically. Your post wasnt wrong, its just that largely speaking, the data suggests most players peak in their mid-late 20s, but often improve in peaks as opposed to steady marginal improvements.

Off topic but Alli is so odd, its a character thing I think is the issue. Peaked at 21 and looks shot even when hes still pre-peak age for a midfielder/ deep lying forward. The rest never showed elite age group performance so its not a surprise none of them ever belonged amongst the top echelons of players.

If Saka ends up playing for them things have gone very, very wrong for him 😅
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61605 on: March 18, 2022, 02:11:44 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on March 18, 2022, 01:19:43 pm
Which is exactly the point.

How about Krisztián Németh? or Dani Pacheco?
Saka and Martinelli are a lot closer to Henry and Messi at 20 than they are to Nemeth or Pacheco at that age. Saka's already played in a Euros final.
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,390
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61606 on: March 18, 2022, 02:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March 18, 2022, 02:11:44 pm
Saka and Martinelli are a lot closer to Henry and Messi at 20 than they are to Nemeth or Pacheco at that age. Saka's already played in a Euros final.

Why are you telling me this? I've made no comparisons between Messi, Ronaldoh, Nemeth, Pacheco, Saka or Martinelli.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,682
  • 11,053ft up
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61607 on: March 18, 2022, 04:18:23 pm »
Improvement can be a lot of different things, not just attacking output. Defense, positioning,  work rate, passing, etc etc. Mason Mount is a good example in that he was elite at pressing and getting into the box for shots but couldn't pass forward for the life of him in his first season. Big improvement the next season while his attacking output stayed the same. So to say the Saka or Martinelli or Jones or Elliot or whatever young player you want to pick is on a consistent curve to something is just not true.
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,006
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61608 on: March 19, 2022, 11:38:31 am »
no martinelli for villa game

looks like the head to head of trent and martinelli fucked both up  :butt

soon as we were 2 up arteta should've taken martinelli off (all arsenal players were gassed by that time, esp him and partey), said it at the time, in the thread and stand by it, they were at best playing for 1 point in a game they were unlikely to get even that, he could've gone off at 60 mins and may have been available for the villa game where they have 90 mins to go for 3 points, crap management

im interested to see how they manage this game in the second half, in the first half weds game shouldn't really kick in but i imagine it will in the second half (maybe even towards half time) and i expect them to drop off energy wise beyond what naturally happens in game progression

edit: arsenal saying martinelli is ill (sticking by my guns, he's ill in his hammys  ;D )
« Last Edit: March 19, 2022, 11:53:14 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,515
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61609 on: March 19, 2022, 12:41:49 pm »
Would you swap martinelli and Saka for Elliot and Jones?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61610 on: March 19, 2022, 02:37:33 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 19, 2022, 12:41:49 pm
Would you swap martinelli and Saka for Elliot and Jones?

Straight swap, or should we throw in 100m as well ....
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61611 on: March 19, 2022, 02:38:24 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on March 19, 2022, 11:38:31 am
no martinelli for villa game

looks like the head to head of trent and martinelli fucked both up  :butt

soon as we were 2 up arteta should've taken martinelli off (all arsenal players were gassed by that time, esp him and partey), said it at the time, in the thread and stand by it, they were at best playing for 1 point in a game they were unlikely to get even that, he could've gone off at 60 mins and may have been available for the villa game where they have 90 mins to go for 3 points, crap management

im interested to see how they manage this game in the second half, in the first half weds game shouldn't really kick in but i imagine it will in the second half (maybe even towards half time) and i expect them to drop off energy wise beyond what naturally happens in game progression

edit: arsenal saying martinelli is ill (sticking by my guns, he's ill in his hammys  ;D )

Not crap management, play your best team against the best and back the squad to beat the others.

Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,516
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61612 on: March 19, 2022, 03:21:01 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 19, 2022, 12:41:49 pm
Would you swap martinelli and Saka for Elliot and Jones?

No.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Decomposing Composer

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61613 on: March 19, 2022, 05:36:54 pm »
Vital 3 points. Was really important we got back to winning ways after you beat us. Another tricky game at Palace away next. If we win that I will be very confident we will get Champions League football next season.
Logged
Expecting the world to treat you fairly because you are good, is like expecting the bull not to charge because you are a vegetarian.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,125
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61614 on: March 19, 2022, 11:13:29 pm »
Quote from: Decomposing Composer on March 19, 2022, 05:36:54 pm
Vital 3 points. Was really important we got back to winning ways after you beat us. Another tricky game at Palace away next. If we win that I will be very confident we will get Champions League football next season.

We'll take care of Spurs and United for yer, too DC
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,515
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61615 on: March 19, 2022, 11:41:04 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on March 19, 2022, 11:38:31 am

soon as we were 2 up arteta should've taken martinelli off (all arsenal players were gassed by that time, esp him and partey), said it at the time, in the thread and stand by it, they were at best playing for 1 point in a game they were unlikely to get even that, he could've gone off at 60 mins and may have been available for the villa game where they have 90 mins to go for 3 points, crap management



He got lucky? Or Villa aren't good?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,521
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61616 on: March 20, 2022, 09:57:25 am »
It's been 18 years since their last league win already. Long road back just like it was for us
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61617 on: March 20, 2022, 10:32:50 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on March 20, 2022, 09:57:25 am
It's been 18 years since their last league win already. Long road back just like it was for us

9 years Man utd, even Chelsea 5 years . It adds up quick. City have won 5 of the last 10 , and 4 in 5 if Liverpool dont stop them this year. The years without a title win will never put us under pressure the way it did United and Liverpool in the past. Football is different now, money decides most seasons and fans are aware of that.

Having said that, we are in our best shape since then, as a club, with the harmony between the fans, and the age of the squad. In 3 years time Klopp and Pep may leave, Salah Mane Van dijk De Bruyne Mahrez etc all approaching their mid 30s by then, same goes for the likes of Kane Son Kante etc elsewhere ,while the majority of our players will still be 23-26 . Its a long term vision, it looks well timed now. We just need to keep making right decisions and hope for some luck elsewhere with other clubs having a dip.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,929
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61618 on: March 20, 2022, 10:38:37 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 20, 2022, 10:32:50 am
9 years Man utd, even Chelsea 5 years . It adds up quick. City have won 5 of the last 10 , and 4 in 5 if Liverpool dont stop them this year. The years without a title win will never put us under pressure the way it did United and Liverpool in the past. Football is different now, money decides most seasons and fans are aware of that.

Having said that, we are in our best shape since then, as a club, with the harmony between the fans, and the age of the squad. In 3 years time Klopp and Pep may leave, Salah Mane Van dijk De Bruyne Mahrez etc all approaching their mid 30s by then, same goes for the likes of Kane Son Kante etc elsewhere ,while the majority of our players will still be 23-26 . Its a long term vision, it looks well timed now. We just need to keep making right decisions and hope for some luck elsewhere with other clubs having a dip.

As long as I can remember Arsenal have always had a crop of great youngsters who gradually faded away, Wiltshire being one example. Assuming the current crop continue to mature, you stop buying Pepes and we dont replace Salah, Nane or VVD your wish may come true.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61619 on: March 20, 2022, 11:10:29 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 20, 2022, 10:38:37 am
As long as I can remember Arsenal have always had a crop of great youngsters who gradually faded away, Wiltshire being one example. Assuming the current crop continue to mature, you stop buying Pepes and we dont replace Salah, Nane or VVD your wish may come true.

Yeh a lot of things have to fall in place, otherwise we wont challenge, but its the only way to go about things because we cant outspend the teams above us, and man utd.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61620 on: March 30, 2022, 03:34:17 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HxGgko1nEXQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HxGgko1nEXQ</a>

"There's a new generation of stadiums in world football, and the Emirates is no longer part of that group."
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61621 on: March 30, 2022, 07:11:53 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on March 30, 2022, 03:34:17 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HxGgko1nEXQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HxGgko1nEXQ</a>

"There's a new generation of stadiums in world football, and the Emirates is no longer part of that group."

What a waste of a watch, absolutely nothing to see here . Only thing wrong with the stadium is that it doesnt host CL Matches. A lick of paint and shitty food is not an issue for me. Better wi fi and better big screens might make things a little nicer but its football not the cinema .
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,864
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61622 on: March 30, 2022, 09:01:14 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 30, 2022, 07:11:53 am
What a waste of a watch, absolutely nothing to see here . Only thing wrong with the stadium is that it doesnt host CL Matches. A lick of paint and shitty food is not an issue for me. Better wi fi and better big screens might make things a little nicer but its football not the cinema .
Exactly. I don't get the point of that video, obviously the Emirates is not the newest stadium around, and as with all facilities needs constant maintenance and upgrades intermittently. It also compares it to the proposed renovations at Old Trafford, which do not exist in the physical yet. Looks like the people at Tifo were reaching for issues there.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,176
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61623 on: March 30, 2022, 02:22:10 pm »
Yes an oddly pointless and uninteresting video. The Tifo vids started out being really interesting and informative, sometimes covering unexpected subject matter. Perhaps like the Athletic itself they've just run out of steam.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,294
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61624 on: April 1, 2022, 08:44:00 pm »
Tifos still decent generally but like most of the Muddy Knees Media roster, the quality has dipped since the Athletic buyout.

The Athletic demand more content than they used to provide and the quality has suffered in order to provide more quantity.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,688
  • Legacy fan
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61625 on: Today at 12:13:25 am »
These lads have got a very tough run in; Chelsea, Yernited and spurs still to play. Also West Ham away. Theyre probably going to need at least 8 points from that lot.
Logged

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61626 on: Today at 12:17:31 am »
Are we having a Vigil for The North Bank yet?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1536 1537 1538 1539 1540 [1541]   Go Up
« previous next »
 