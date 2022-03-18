no martinelli for villa gamelooks like the head to head of trent and martinelli fucked both upsoon as we were 2 up arteta should've taken martinelli off (all arsenal players were gassed by that time, esp him and partey), said it at the time, in the thread and stand by it, they were at best playing for 1 point in a game they were unlikely to get even that, he could've gone off at 60 mins and may have been available for the villa game where they have 90 mins to go for 3 points, crap managementim interested to see how they manage this game in the second half, in the first half weds game shouldn't really kick in but i imagine it will in the second half (maybe even towards half time) and i expect them to drop off energy wise beyond what naturally happens in game progressionedit: arsenal saying martinelli is ill (sticking by my guns, he's ill in his hammys