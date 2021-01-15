« previous next »
Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians  (Read 4751183 times)

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61560 on: Yesterday at 01:21:45 pm »
To echo North Bank, was content with our performance last night up until the goal. Just frustrated again the manner in which we conceded, Ramsdale should defo have saved that, & even the 2nd we had multiple chances to clear.

It's still a bit it a mental block we have against the very top teams, you feel we defo have to score first to be in with that chance, but we are still sometimes naive defensively or still prone to individual errors.

As for Martinelli, he's a good prospect, but at times he's a bit too individualistic. A bit too much of a head down and run at times. Although sometimes he has little option as he's the furthest player forward and the support just hasn't caught up with him yet.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61561 on: Yesterday at 01:29:49 pm »
Mane-Jota-Diaz-Martinelli.

Which one do you want on the left?
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61562 on: Yesterday at 01:30:54 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 01:29:49 pm
Mane-Jota-Diaz-Martinelli.

Which one do you want on the left?

In what team/system?

Martinelli is obviously behind our 3.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61563 on: Yesterday at 01:41:53 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 01:29:49 pm
Mane-Jota-Diaz-Martinelli.

Which one do you want on the left?

Probably Martinelli, then Partey over Fabinho and Ramsdale over Allison
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61564 on: Yesterday at 02:17:58 pm »
Arsenal are getting better. No doubt. Can plainly see Guardiolas influence on Artetas style of play now. Their passing and movement in midfield are consistently good. I think they overplay a bit, though. More than a few times they had 5v4 in transition, but they made it too easy for Matip, VvD, Fabinho, and one the full backs to set the offside trap by making an extra pass or two. A bit like City against us. We use the high-line offside trap to blunt counterattacking numbers.

I hope Arsenal finish third. Got a chance to overtake Chelsea with all the chaos going on there.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61565 on: Yesterday at 02:47:24 pm »
I think they're building something pretty...interesting... under Arteta. Whether it's competitive beyond top four I'm unsure at the moment but there's a solid core of young players. Saka and Martinelli have a very high ceiling. Just needs the squad around them to be improved on (beyond Tierney, Tomiyasu, Ramsdale etc).

Saka would be ideal for us really - annoying we didn't seem to approach him when he signed his last deal. It was clear as day he'd have been perfect for us. Almost as a more advanced-Milner replacement who could play RB, 8 or on the wing. Not saying he plays like Milner at all but more about his utility.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61566 on: Yesterday at 03:05:24 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 02:47:24 pm
I think they're building something pretty...interesting... under Arteta. Whether it's competitive beyond top four I'm unsure at the moment but there's a solid core of young players. Saka and Martinelli have a very high ceiling. Just needs the squad around them to be improved on (beyond Tierney, Tomiyasu, Ramsdale etc).

Saka would be ideal for us really - annoying we didn't seem to approach him when he signed his last deal. It was clear as day he'd have been perfect for us. Almost as a more advanced-Milner replacement who could play RB, 8 or on the wing. Not saying he plays like Milner at all but more about his utility.

I don't think we have a chance of competing with City & Liverpool while you are both capable of 90+ point seasons. For us to compete for more than top 4, we not only need to improve, but we would need you guys to fall back towards the pack. Which would probably take Pep & Klopp leaving.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61567 on: Yesterday at 03:26:12 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 03:05:24 pm
I don't think we have a chance of competing with City & Liverpool while you are both capable of 90+ point seasons. For us to compete for more than top 4, we not only need to improve, but we would need you guys to fall back towards the pack. Which would probably take Pep & Klopp leaving.
so if you keep progressing, then 2024/2025 could be interesting.

Your game vs Man U will be interesting to see where you are at . Shit though they are , they are knocking on that fourth spot door.  Are you at home for that one?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61568 on: Yesterday at 04:27:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:39:56 am
Where do you reckon his best position for us would be? One of the two more advanced midfield spots?
Circumstantially speaking, on the right side of the front three. Hes started to unlock his goalscoring potential and has shown elite production this season with 13 G+A in 27 league appearances.

Hes not ever going to get you 30 goals in a season but could be an elite creative influence as long as he has a more traditional goalscorer around him. Thats not me saying I dont think he can be a 20 a season player - hes on for double digits in a weaker side than ourselves that had a fairly mediocre attack - only Wolves have scored less in the top 8.

On Elliott - Lobos answered that one for me, Elliott and Saka are very different players and I dont see them occupying the same position, or being unable to inhabit the same XI. Saka is more dynamic and direct, Elliott more of a passing player who moves between the lines.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61569 on: Yesterday at 04:33:55 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 07:57:53 am
Jesus Christ the way some people are praising them in here is as if they absolutely battered our goal with chances last night. They are shite and the flakiest team in the league.
yes I agree, they did OK in the first half without really creating anything of note, we still had the best chances, Virgil header and Mane last kick of the half and as soon as we got ahead they weren't in it and showed no real interest in getting back into it. Think they would have been more than happy with a 0-0 draw
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61570 on: Yesterday at 04:36:52 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 08:40:01 am
Don't think it was so much what he said, but more how bitter and triggered he sounded. He seemed upset that we'd won and upset that others might suggest we have the momentum. He is basically right that City still have a slight advantage, but he just got needlessly emotional and his impassioned lauding of Man City was a bit strange in the circumstances.
yep 100%, he started shouting and his voice went up about two octaves.

It was a bizarre rant given that since January City have dropped points to Spurs, Southampton and Palace. What he was saying made no logical sense. He sounded like a child who's Dad had just sent him to bed without any supper
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61571 on: Yesterday at 04:39:10 pm »
For both Martinelli and Saka I think people are hyping them up because they're 20 and there is always the thought that if they are this good now just wait until they're 23 or 25, they'll be super stars. The cold reality is that there is no guarantee it will actually happen that way. They could turn into super stars or this could be as good as they'll ever be. Right now neither would start for us and some weeks you'd have to question if they'd even make the bench. You could even make an argument that West Ham have better attackers let alone the other Big 6 teams. I don't think any of those teams would trade their attackers as they are right now.

Honestly they played well last night but I still don't get how it's actually happening. They did have the mini-run to end last season as well but they weren't this good. I guess it's somewhat ManC'ish in that they just run into the opposing players when they pressure as they figure the ref isn't going to call every foul and it breaks up the flow of the game for the opponent to boot. As I noted in the match thread though their pressure numbers are basically unchanged all season so that doesn't really fit. Maybe Artetaball just takes 3 years to work? Will be interesting to see what happens if they get an injury or suspension and whether it all falls apart or not. Otherwise there really isn't anything you can point to aside from Lacazette replacing Auba but aside from just kicking people it's not like he's adding much.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61572 on: Yesterday at 04:48:56 pm »
Bit extreme but they certainly got the rub from the referee last night. Not quite sure what Sadio had to do to get a free-kick
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61573 on: Yesterday at 05:27:46 pm »
I'm not sure why some are getting so excited, it's not like Arsenal are an oil club. It's so boring when every thread has to come down to how much money each club is spending. Arsenal are not the enemy here, in that respect. With that out of the way, I thought they did well in the first half after our initial good start. Our attack was noticeably static at times with only Sadio trying to move into space. Arsenal look much more like a team now Arteta has chased those out that clearly didn't want to be there. I'm not sure anyone has said they are finished product yet, there is still some work to do which can only be done over a couple of transfer windows. I'm not sure about Ramsdale, but young goalie's can mature given time. But I certainly think they need someone else up top, but they have a lot more spirit and it was interesting once we got the goals they didn't fall apart, as they had been doing. I agree with some, it's how they do in their games in hand which we tell us where they are. The game against United will be key, I would love to see another team put United to the sword. Win those games and they should get that fourth spot, I hope they do.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61574 on: Yesterday at 05:59:59 pm »
They will need a Van Dijk/Alisson/Salah level signing in attack and defense to progress. They have several very tidy, capable players like Saka, Tierney, Martinelli, and Partey, but they are desperately lacking a difference maker in both of those areas.

The problem is several of their young talent will want bigger contracts, players like Partey and Xhaka will be post peak, and they absolutely have to get those top level signings correct. Someone like Calvert-Lewin isn't moving the needle, although I doubt they would spend a significant amount on him considering how poor he has been this year.

For now, they seem to have the talent to challenge for a Champions League spot, but they need to build on that the next few years.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61575 on: Yesterday at 06:03:26 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 03:05:24 pm
I don't think we have a chance of competing with City & Liverpool while you are both capable of 90+ point seasons. For us to compete for more than top 4, we not only need to improve, but we would need you guys to fall back towards the pack. Which would probably take Pep & Klopp leaving.

Really just depends what the next City/Liverpool squads look like and whether 90 points as a minimum is sustainable. I think we just have two legendary level teams fighting at the moment. 3-4 years of time under Arteta will be interesting *if* Arsenal spends well. Not Pepe type spending.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61576 on: Yesterday at 07:15:52 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:48:56 pm
Bit extreme but they certainly got the rub from the referee last night. Not quite sure what Sadio had to do to get a free-kick

The one in the first half where Odegaard(?) went through the back of him was a blatant freekick (I think thats the one Klopp was going mad at). Glad Klopp called it out post match, though I still don't expect refs to suddenly start giving freekicks when he's fouled.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61577 on: Yesterday at 07:27:08 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:26:12 pm
so if you keep progressing, then 2024/2025 could be interesting.

Your game vs Man U will be interesting to see where you are at . Shit though they are , they are knocking on that fourth spot door.  Are you at home for that one?

We are at home, which makes me confident. No matter how shite they are we tend to not do that well at their ground, but it's been a different story at home recently.

Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 06:03:26 pm
Really just depends what the next City/Liverpool squads look like and whether 90 points as a minimum is sustainable. I think we just have two legendary level teams fighting at the moment. 3-4 years of time under Arteta will be interesting *if* Arsenal spends well. Not Pepe type spending.

When Arteta & Edu have had money to spend, they've done pretty well so far. Ramsdale, White, Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Partey & Odegaard have all been good signings.

Where signings haven't worked out are guys like Mari & Willian, but those were lower cost higher gamble type signings.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61578 on: Yesterday at 08:24:48 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 07:27:08 pm
.

When Arteta & Edu have had money to spend, they've done pretty well so far. Ramsdale, White, Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Partey & Odegaard have all been good signings.

Where signings haven't worked out are guys like Mari & Willian, but those were lower cost higher gamble type signings.
They been good. The Height with Gabriel and White at CB is a little unideal imo. Will be interesting to see who Arsenal target next to Partey over the summer and for Striker.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61579 on: Yesterday at 09:25:48 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:24:48 pm
They been good. The Height with Gabriel and White at CB is a little unideal imo. Will be interesting to see who Arsenal target next to Partey over the summer and for Striker.

Not quite sure what you mean with this? If you are saying they might be too short, perhaps with White, but Gabriel is not far off Van Dijk in height? I'm hoping Saliba also comes back to give us another potential very good option in there.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61580 on: Yesterday at 10:14:31 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:25:48 pm
Not quite sure what you mean with this? If you are saying they might be too short, perhaps with White, but Gabriel is not far off Van Dijk in height? I'm hoping Saliba also comes back to give us another potential very good option in there.
Whats going on with Saliba, in terms of his standing with Arteta and the club? It seemed that he was in a Guendouzi like point-of-no-return situation at one stage?

Or because hes been excellent at Marseille and expensively purchased is there pressure on Arteta to reintegrate?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61581 on: Yesterday at 10:27:33 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:25:48 pm
Not quite sure what you mean with this? If you are saying they might be too short, perhaps with White, but Gabriel is not far off Van Dijk in height? I'm hoping Saliba also comes back to give us another potential very good option in there.
White is 6'0(1.82 M) and Gabriel is 6'3(1.9).
Klopp normally wants CBs that are over 6'4(1.93). That what Virgil, Konate and Matip are 1.94(6'4) and 1.95(6'5) Meters for them in that order
Gomez is the smallest at 6'2(1.88) Meters
Hummels at Dortmund is 6'3(1.91).
Gabriel Height should be good. White is 60% in the aerial duels, Gabriel at 59% for that. Which is good but not Elite. Arsenal didnt to feel very big in the air at all. Saliba looks he at 75% at OM so he would help though.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61582 on: Today at 01:58:21 am »
While Im happy with our progress . The next stage in our development is the biggest. I suspect we ll sign two strikers . We need to get those right. Weve been linked with everyone in the tier below the already world class strikers . Isak, Jonathan David, even Calvert Lewin . Will be interesting to see who we get. I understand that we are set up similar to city, but let genius pep play without strikers if he wants , we need them.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61583 on: Today at 02:04:39 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on February 11, 2022, 03:17:45 pm
Very good point that, and if a player is in the area, gets fouled and the ref plays advantage, then gets fouled again, he doesnt get 2 penalties.

I feel the first player who will get awarded 2 penalties for being fouled twice in the box will be against Arsenal, and everyone will not see what the fuss is about, 2 fouls, both inside the box, 2 penalties.
I'm several pages back but just quickly posting to say - do you really believe this bullshit?

Edit: The Martinelli 'controversy' was fairly black and white. You don't get to commit a yellow card offence and then be void of any reprimand thereafter in the same phase of play. He made a cynical challenge. He then made another. It's two yellow cards - both were clear as you'll see also.

Otherwise you could pull a player back in their half, have play waved on and then do whatever the fuck you want thereafter to stop the attack safe in the knowledge that the yellow coming prevents the second. Nah, not for me.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:08:41 am by Hij »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61584 on: Today at 02:09:17 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 02:04:39 am
I'm several pages back but just quickly posting to say - do you really believe this bullshit?

Its unlikely to happen, but, letter of the law opens up all possibilities.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61585 on: Today at 03:22:54 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:58:21 am
While Im happy with our progress . The next stage in our development is the biggest. I suspect we ll sign two strikers . We need to get those right. Weve been linked with everyone in the tier below the already world class strikers . Isak, Jonathan David, even Calvert Lewin . Will be interesting to see who we get. I understand that we are set up similar to city, but let genius pep play without strikers if he wants , we need them.
What type of Striker do you think arteta looking for?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61586 on: Today at 04:49:27 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 03:22:54 am
What type of Striker do you think arteta looking for?

Kane 😀. CL football, no need to move home , its been done before by the last great Spurs captain.

He bid for vlahovic so it looks like he wants a physically strong target man that can bring others into play and score, but weve also been linked with wide forwards, dribblers, so who knows.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61587 on: Today at 06:21:52 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 03:22:54 am
What type of Striker do you think arteta looking for?

the hightest quality that will go to them?

they seemed to have been linked to bigger more traditional 9's with a bit of cuteness to them - schick, Vlah, isaak
