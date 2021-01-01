To echo North Bank, was content with our performance last night up until the goal. Just frustrated again the manner in which we conceded, Ramsdale should defo have saved that, & even the 2nd we had multiple chances to clear.



It's still a bit it a mental block we have against the very top teams, you feel we defo have to score first to be in with that chance, but we are still sometimes naive defensively or still prone to individual errors.



As for Martinelli, he's a good prospect, but at times he's a bit too individualistic. A bit too much of a head down and run at times. Although sometimes he has little option as he's the furthest player forward and the support just hasn't caught up with him yet.