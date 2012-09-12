« previous next »
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61440 on: March 13, 2022, 08:53:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 13, 2022, 08:21:16 pm
Dont hold the swinging against them. You big prude.

If they indulge in that, they've went up a level in my estimations!  ;D
Offline PaulF

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61441 on: March 13, 2022, 11:44:15 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on March 13, 2022, 01:49:05 pm
Anyone else remember those heady days 4-5 years ago when Arsenal supporters were in Kroenke out and Usmanov in mode?

Wonder what those supporters think now?

Arsenal would be just as fucked as Chelsea. But hey ho, supporters know best , Usmanov in.  :wave
Yeah, usmanov in and Rafa at the helm would have been much better for them as I'm sure TNB will attest. :)
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61442 on: March 14, 2022, 12:16:52 am »
Quote from: PaulF on March 13, 2022, 11:44:15 pm
Yeah, usmanov in and Rafa at the helm would have been much better for them as I'm sure TNB will attest. :)

I dont think wed have been the train wreck Everton turned out to be under those 2.
I admit I did want Usmanov, mainly because the David dein partnership and what that wouldve meant for Wenger, and because the Kroenkes were shocking (slight improvement last summer). In hindsight we dodged a massive bullet. Worked out even better when he sold whatever stake he had remaining to get involved at Everton.
We probably wouldnt have gone the Chelsea way in that he wouldve never had 100% of the club and other shareholders wouldve stepped in to run/buy the club.
Roman owned everything at Chelsea. Including down to bankrolling the wages from his personal money, which is why they are wonderfully fucked right now.

In the meantime, that odegaard is some talent.
Online Bullet500

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61443 on: March 14, 2022, 03:44:18 am »
Quote from: 4pool on March 13, 2022, 01:49:05 pm
Anyone else remember those heady days 4-5 years ago when Arsenal supporters were in Kroenke out and Usmanov in mode?

Wonder what those supporters think now?

Arsenal would be just as fucked as Chelsea. But hey ho, supporters know best , Usmanov in.  :wave

Plenty of Liverpool fans were also wishing for a Sheikh or Oligarch during the days of Hicks & Gillett.
Offline Crimson

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61444 on: March 14, 2022, 05:51:03 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on March 14, 2022, 03:44:18 am
Plenty of Liverpool fans were also wishing for a Sheikh or Oligarch during the days of Hicks & Gillett.

Can honestly say I never wished for that, even in the darkest moments when the club's future was on the line.
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online farawayred

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61445 on: March 14, 2022, 06:03:34 am »
Quote from: Crimson on March 14, 2022, 05:51:03 am
Can honestly say I never wished for that, even in the darkest moments when the club's future was on the line.
Likewise. But there were quite a few of the "One DIC is better than two" boards in the stands. And DIC bought Newcastle.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Ghost Town

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61446 on: March 14, 2022, 06:14:46 am »
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online jillc

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61447 on: March 14, 2022, 07:20:10 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on March 14, 2022, 03:44:18 am
Plenty of Liverpool fans were also wishing for a Sheikh or Oligarch during the days of Hicks & Gillett.

Sadly something that cant be denied. Thankfully we dodged that though.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61448 on: March 14, 2022, 07:23:09 am »
Quote from: farawayred on March 14, 2022, 06:03:34 am
Likewise. But there were quite a few of the "One DIC is better than two" boards in the stands. And DIC bought Newcastle.

I seem to recall an embarrassing call by a number of fans asking DIC to come and get us. Lets just admit we ended up with the right owners.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline ToneLa

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61449 on: March 14, 2022, 11:22:55 am »
Quote from: farawayred on March 14, 2022, 06:03:34 am
Likewise. But there were quite a few of the "One DIC is better than two" boards in the stands. And DIC bought Newcastle.

Man, that was all over the old FSG threads

All that criticism and someone (me sometimes, though I got tired of it) would ask: if not FSG then who??

And the answer: evil!

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61450 on: March 14, 2022, 11:24:59 am »
Quote from: farawayred on March 14, 2022, 06:03:34 am
Likewise. But there were quite a few of the "One DIC is better than two" boards in the stands. And DIC bought Newcastle.

No they didn't. No denying that DIC are morally questionable in a similar way, but it's Saudi arabia that bought newcastle.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Ghost Town

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61451 on: March 14, 2022, 02:28:44 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on March 14, 2022, 11:24:59 am
No they didn't. No denying that DIC are morally questionable in a similar way, but it's Saudi arabia that bought newcastle.
Apparently they all look the same  ::)
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline PaulF

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61452 on: March 14, 2022, 07:49:36 pm »
Come on Viera!
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Bullet500

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61453 on: March 14, 2022, 08:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on March 14, 2022, 02:28:44 pm
Apparently they all look the same  ::)
Think it was just an innocuous error on farawayred's part.

Quote from: PaulF on March 14, 2022, 07:49:36 pm
Come on Viera!
Yes!
Online farawayred

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61454 on: March 14, 2022, 10:32:04 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on March 14, 2022, 02:28:44 pm
Apparently they all look the same  ::)
My bad. Connected Amanda Stavley with DIC. Now she's with another...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline PaulF

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61455 on: March 14, 2022, 11:26:58 pm »
I've always liked Viera. And I thank the owl for laying the ground work at palace. Heck even a wave tonight for Mark Bright.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online El Lobo

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61456 on: Today at 10:07:41 pm »
Good luck for the rest of the season Arsenal (that twitchy keeper of yours is a cock though!)
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Gods_Left_Boot

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61457 on: Today at 10:10:44 pm »
Glad to see those knobs White and Pickford mkII being schooled.

They have a handful of good players and they're still favourites to finish fourth though, fair play to them.
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online jillc

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61458 on: Today at 10:11:11 pm »
I think they can be pleased with that performance overall, they look much more like a proper team since Arteta made those changes. I hope they get top four.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online tubby

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61459 on: Today at 10:12:18 pm »
Played well first half, but looked gassed in the second.  Think our fast start after half time took them by surprise.

But yeah, hope Arsenal get fourth.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Kekule

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61460 on: Today at 10:12:31 pm »
If they got rid of that Pickford tribute act in goal theyd have the makings of promising team.
Online RedSince86

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61461 on: Today at 10:15:10 pm »
Arteta literally pressing the self destruct button having his team press like that against us in the 1st half, after 40 minutes you could see they were starting to feel the effects.

Ramsdale like every English goalkeeper this generation is utter gash, the fundamentals how they are coached is alarming.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Dim Glas

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61462 on: Today at 10:16:58 pm »
Martinelli is their true star,  they had a decent first half, but really, they where shown again as in the league cup what a top team can do.

That goalie of theirs has such Pickford vibes I cant take him seriously.

Lacazette irritates me irrationally, moans at EVERYTHING.  If his own teammates studded someone in the knee, hed be complaining at the referee for giving the free kick.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Barneylfc∗

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61463 on: Today at 10:18:20 pm »
Fuck Arsenal. Back in your box  :wave
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61464 on: Today at 10:18:36 pm »
Time and time again under Arteta they have gone on good runs, then gone on equally bad runs once it falls apart. With a very tricky fixture list coming up, I fully expect it to happen again. Think they've got a massive job on their hands protecting 4th spot, although one they'll probably accomplish on account of United and Spurs being shit as well.

Villa (a)
Palace (a)
Brighton (h)
Southampton (a)
Chelsea (a)
United (h)
West Ham (a)

Their next 7 games, with Spurs (a) to fit in somewhere too. Only the Brighton game would I have confidence in them winning.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61465 on: Today at 10:21:32 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:11:11 pm
I think they can be pleased with that performance overall, they look much more like a proper team since Arteta made those changes. I hope they get top four.

Yeah they've vastly improved over the course of the season. A better position to be in going forward than Man Utd at the moment
