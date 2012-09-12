Yeah, usmanov in and Rafa at the helm would have been much better for them as I'm sure TNB will attest.



I dont think wed have been the train wreck Everton turned out to be under those 2.I admit I did want Usmanov, mainly because the David dein partnership and what that wouldve meant for Wenger, and because the Kroenkes were shocking (slight improvement last summer). In hindsight we dodged a massive bullet. Worked out even better when he sold whatever stake he had remaining to get involved at Everton.We probably wouldnt have gone the Chelsea way in that he wouldve never had 100% of the club and other shareholders wouldve stepped in to run/buy the club.Roman owned everything at Chelsea. Including down to bankrolling the wages from his personal money, which is why they are wonderfully fucked right now.In the meantime, that odegaard is some talent.