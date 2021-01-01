« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1532 1533 1534 1535 1536 [1537]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians  (Read 4740013 times)

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61440 on: Yesterday at 08:53:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:21:16 pm
Dont hold the swinging against them. You big prude.

If they indulge in that, they've went up a level in my estimations!  ;D
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,331
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61441 on: Yesterday at 11:44:15 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 01:49:05 pm
Anyone else remember those heady days 4-5 years ago when Arsenal supporters were in Kroenke out and Usmanov in mode?

Wonder what those supporters think now?

Arsenal would be just as fucked as Chelsea. But hey ho, supporters know best , Usmanov in.  :wave
Yeah, usmanov in and Rafa at the helm would have been much better for them as I'm sure TNB will attest. :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61442 on: Today at 12:16:52 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:44:15 pm
Yeah, usmanov in and Rafa at the helm would have been much better for them as I'm sure TNB will attest. :)

I dont think wed have been the train wreck Everton turned out to be under those 2.
I admit I did want Usmanov, mainly because the David dein partnership and what that wouldve meant for Wenger, and because the Kroenkes were shocking (slight improvement last summer). In hindsight we dodged a massive bullet. Worked out even better when he sold whatever stake he had remaining to get involved at Everton.
We probably wouldnt have gone the Chelsea way in that he wouldve never had 100% of the club and other shareholders wouldve stepped in to run/buy the club.
Roman owned everything at Chelsea. Including down to bankrolling the wages from his personal money, which is why they are wonderfully fucked right now.

In the meantime, that odegaard is some talent.
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,067
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61443 on: Today at 03:44:18 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 01:49:05 pm
Anyone else remember those heady days 4-5 years ago when Arsenal supporters were in Kroenke out and Usmanov in mode?

Wonder what those supporters think now?

Arsenal would be just as fucked as Chelsea. But hey ho, supporters know best , Usmanov in.  :wave

Plenty of Liverpool fans were also wishing for a Sheikh or Oligarch during the days of Hicks & Gillett.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1532 1533 1534 1535 1536 [1537]   Go Up
« previous next »
 