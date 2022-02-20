from memory, and it's pretty recent so i think im bang on, they're pretty much identical incidentsarsenal fans going ballistic that mane didn't get a red - got a yellowcedric didn't receive a card, i think atkinson missed it altogether to be honest (like you said, i think the game overtook him), arsenal fans that i saw - 'it's nothing' 'he never saw the man' 'get on with it'twats want a red card for the same challenge but 'it's a nothing' when it's their player (that's a huge swing in 'objectivity'), like i said, twatsto a manrose-coloured spectacles can be worn by all, but i like to think i can be objective (and i mean by that, just call it as you see it, dont go by the shirt) - ie robbo spurs, red card, dumb challenge, petulant - so i expect other fans to have some modicum of objectivity if im to have any respect for their opinionon those challenges, i think both players are going up for the ball using their arms to win the challenge but without intent to hit the other player in the face and for me they are never red cards - if you swing an elbow deliberately at a players face, early bath (with both players it's a flat arm with the elbow part catching the other player, totally different to a real elbow for me - if you wanna see a real elbow, leonardo world cup, now that's red and then some)about time you got away with one? you can debate the martinelli red, as we have on this thread already, from memory all your others were clearly legit - mostly two yellows iirc, i know most of them could be classed as needless, that's something your manager needs to get across to your players as it's clearly been a problem, i dont think refs are targetting arsenal. tho i conceed xhaka wont get the benefit of the doubt like some other players will, ie kane, but the point is still valid i think as only xhaka is of that ilk in your squadbtw, i hope you get top four, i've no problem with arsenal, just dont fuck up our title charge at your place