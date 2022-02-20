« previous next »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61360 on: February 20, 2022, 08:14:25 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on February 20, 2022, 07:57:55 pm
He's only played about 7 games? And scored in his first 3 before getting injured for months.

And he has to play for Everton!

I'd say the price they'll want will be prohibitive but he would score goals for Arsenal.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61361 on: February 24, 2022, 06:54:51 pm »
Massive game tonight . All the talk on the way to the game is about bloody Putin though .
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61362 on: February 24, 2022, 06:56:08 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on February 24, 2022, 06:54:51 pm
Massive game tonight . All the talk on the way to the game is about bloody Putin though .

New midfielder?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61363 on: February 24, 2022, 07:01:34 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on February 24, 2022, 06:56:08 pm
New midfielder?
A French one, but misspelled - Putain.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61364 on: February 24, 2022, 07:13:08 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on February 24, 2022, 06:54:51 pm
Massive game tonight . All the talk on the way to the game is about bloody Putin though .
A win puts you a point behind utd with games in hand. You can do it.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61365 on: February 24, 2022, 07:27:21 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on February 24, 2022, 07:01:34 pm
A French one, but misspelled - Putain.

All whore nothing on his debut...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61366 on: February 24, 2022, 08:36:36 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on February 24, 2022, 07:27:21 pm
All whore nothing on his debut...
His insertion from all sides into brothers and sisters is impressive though.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61367 on: February 24, 2022, 10:31:10 pm »
Ok so we have a great race for 4th underway. Lots of twists and turns to go.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61368 on: February 24, 2022, 11:24:24 pm »
Quote from: newterp on February 24, 2022, 10:31:10 pm
Ok so we have a great race for 4th underway. Lots of twists and turns to go.
I said a while back that 4th is in Arsenal's hands, and this is still true. But if they continue to win and punch above their level, the fight is for 3rd...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61369 on: February 25, 2022, 12:16:59 am »
Weve won 7 of 9 in the league . And people say no one wants to finish 4th
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61370 on: February 25, 2022, 12:37:03 am »
Just wanted to say that fair play to Bruno Lage for taking responsibility for the substitution mix up at the end.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61371 on: February 25, 2022, 01:03:27 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on February 25, 2022, 12:16:59 am
Weve won 7 of 9 in the league . And people say no one wants to finish 4th

Probably partly because it feels like you play once every three weeks.

Very big 3 points, best of luck in top 4 hunt
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61372 on: February 25, 2022, 03:26:27 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on February 25, 2022, 12:16:59 am
Weve won 7 of 9 in the league.
That's some voyage you're on. Boldy going where no man has gone before?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61373 on: February 25, 2022, 04:41:00 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on February 25, 2022, 03:26:27 am
That's some voyage you're on. Boldy going where no man has gone before?

To dare Is to do .
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61374 on: February 25, 2022, 04:48:19 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on February 25, 2022, 12:37:03 am
Just wanted to say that fair play to Bruno Lage for taking responsibility for the substitution mix up at the end.

Stadium announcer said , podence , *eventually*coming off for dendonke. 85 min on the clock , by the time the sub finished I looked at the screen and it read 90.
Anyway their keeper wasted time all day so was nice of him to throw one in too.

Good team wolves though, they keep the ball really well and we struggled at times , but Partey was dominant in midfield and he was the only player they couldnt contain. Eventually we got the upper hand and they dropped deeper and deeper, asking for trouble. Their fans were in full voice for 80 mins then stunned into silence . 

Top 4, not too sure, dont think Arteta will ever get us there, jury still out, lucky manager , could be a cup winner and getting CL in his 3 years , still should be sacked for winner Conte or safe hands Rafa.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61375 on: February 25, 2022, 04:59:44 am »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61376 on: February 25, 2022, 05:41:59 am »
that's a great win for arsenal and the way they done it should give them some confidence going forward (altho wolves should've been 3 up and out of sight before the comeback)

as an aside, i know arsenal fans hate mane for some reason and didn't stop bitching about how he wasn't sent off when he caught someone in the face whilst jumping early in the game a while back - what's your take on cedric tonite?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61377 on: February 25, 2022, 05:52:15 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on February 25, 2022, 05:41:59 am
that's a great win for arsenal and the way they done it should give them some confidence going forward (altho wolves should've been 3 up and out of sight before the comeback)

as an aside, i know arsenal fans hate mane for some reason and didn't stop bitching about how he wasn't sent off when he caught someone in the face whilst jumping early in the game a while back - what's your take on cedric tonite?

Mane is an incredible player . You always want decisions to go your way.

Cedric is bang average but had a decent game. At some stage Ill watch the game again, sometimes when youre there you dont pick up on the fuss , it was a niggly game with lots of time wasting and diving from wolves and lots of complaining from us, referee was a bit overwhelmed.
If we got away with one, its about time.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61378 on: February 25, 2022, 08:08:27 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on February 25, 2022, 04:48:19 am
Stadium announcer said , podence , *eventually*coming off for dendonke. 85 min on the clock , by the time the sub finished I looked at the screen and it read 90.
Anyway their keeper wasted time all day so was nice of him to throw one in too.

Good team wolves though, they keep the ball really well and we struggled at times , but Partey was dominant in midfield and he was the only player they couldnt contain. Eventually we got the upper hand and they dropped deeper and deeper, asking for trouble. Their fans were in full voice for 80 mins then stunned into silence . 

Top 4, not too sure, dont think Arteta will ever get us there, jury still out, lucky manager , could be a cup winner and getting CL in his 3 years , still should be sacked for winner Conte or safe hands Rafa.

I know you love using that last line but if you lose out to United its pretty embarrassing too. I hope you make it though, especially now it looks to be a two horse race (three if Chelsea fall back!).

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61379 on: February 25, 2022, 08:19:34 am »
from memory, and it's pretty recent so i think im bang on, they're pretty much identical incidents

arsenal fans going ballistic that mane didn't get a red - got a yellow

cedric didn't receive a card, i think atkinson missed it altogether to be honest (like you said, i think the game overtook him), arsenal fans that i saw - 'it's nothing' 'he never saw the man' 'get on with it'

twats want a red card for the same challenge but 'it's a nothing' when it's their player (that's a huge swing in 'objectivity'), like i said, twats

to a man

rose-coloured spectacles can be worn by all, but i like to think i can be objective (and i mean by that, just call it as you see it, dont go by the shirt) - ie robbo spurs, red card, dumb challenge, petulant - so i expect other fans to have some modicum of objectivity if im to have any respect for their opinion

on those challenges, i think both players are going up for the ball using their arms to win the challenge but without intent to hit the other player in the face and for me they are never red cards - if you swing an elbow deliberately at a players face, early bath (with both players it's a flat arm with the elbow part catching the other player, totally different to a real elbow for me - if you wanna see a real elbow, leonardo world cup, now that's red and then some)

about time you got away with one? you can debate the martinelli red, as we have on this thread already, from memory all your others were clearly legit - mostly two yellows iirc, i know most of them could be classed as needless, that's something your manager needs to get across to your players as it's clearly been a problem, i dont think refs are targetting arsenal. tho i conceed xhaka wont get the benefit of the doubt like some other players will, ie kane, but the point is still valid i think as only xhaka is of that ilk in your squad

btw, i hope you get top four, i've no problem with arsenal, just dont fuck up our title charge at your place  ;D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61380 on: February 25, 2022, 09:03:27 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 25, 2022, 08:08:27 am
I know you love using that last line but if you lose out to United its pretty embarrassing too. I hope you make it though, especially now it looks to be a two horse race (three if Chelsea fall back!).

Were not losing out to United, Ive felt we ll get top 4 for about 3 months now. I just like to go back to the relegation zone days, Arteta is hopeless, shouldve hired Rafa, then Conte, then Vieira , the cup win was luck , 150m wasted , the team hasnt improved , 10 years before these lot get back in top 4, Arteta is mad he hates Aubameyang. Even if he gets CL , is that success now for Arsenal . How hes lowered expectations. It keeps going.
United will have to show title winning form if they want to get 4th, that means getting things at city and Liverpool, anything less and we will get there with games to spare. Theyre the only ones in the race still , weve left the other 3 behind.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61381 on: February 25, 2022, 09:10:48 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on February 25, 2022, 09:03:27 am
Were not losing out to United, Ive felt we ll get top 4 for about 3 months now. I just like to go back to the relegation zone days, Arteta is hopeless, shouldve hired Rafa, then Conte, then Vieira , the cup win was luck , 150m wasted , the team hasnt improved , 10 years before these lot get back in top 4, Arteta is mad he hates Aubameyang. Even if he gets CL , is that success now for Arsenal . How hes lowered expectations. It keeps going.
United will have to show title winning form if they want to get 4th, that means getting things at city and Liverpool, anything less and we will get there with games to spare. Theyre the only ones in the race still , weve left the other 3 behind.

Havent looked that far down the table in a while. Does look ok for you. Without knowing remaining fixtures I wouldnt say its a done deal yet although think United have it tough given their easy run of late so you should make.

Fair play to you, only a point behind Newcastle in the Last 5 form table, hadnt realised youd been that strong. And those 6 goals in those 5 games is really quite something.

Joking aside, over the last 20 games youve comfortably taken the 3rd most points which is a pretty solid sign that you should make it.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61382 on: February 25, 2022, 09:17:32 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 25, 2022, 09:10:48 am
Havent looked that far down the table in a while. Does look ok for you. Without knowing remaining fixtures I wouldnt say its a done deal yet although think United have it tough given their easy run of late so you should make.

Fair play to you, only a point behind Newcastle in the Last 5 form table, hadnt realised youd been that strong. And those 6 goals in those 5 games is really quite something.

Joking aside, over the last 20 games youve comfortably taken the 3rd most points which is a pretty solid sign that you should make it.

We played wolves twice and man city , not the easiest games. We have done well , theres still work to be done but all the 4th place chasers still have to play Liverpool I think and we are the only ones that can afford to lose given our games in hand, it does put the pressure on the rest of them. United and Spurs potentially have to go to Anfield knowing they must get something. We know what Liverpool do to any dream Spurs have and you love nothing more than beating United , plus you need the points and are on top form so even the goal difference situation is favorable for us.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61383 on: February 25, 2022, 09:26:21 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on February 25, 2022, 09:03:27 am
Were not losing out to United, Ive felt we ll get top 4 for about 3 months now. I just like to go back to the relegation zone days, Arteta is hopeless, shouldve hired Rafa, then Conte, then Vieira , the cup win was luck , 150m wasted , the team hasnt improved , 10 years before these lot get back in top 4, Arteta is mad he hates Aubameyang. Even if he gets CL , is that success now for Arsenal . How hes lowered expectations. It keeps going.

United will have to show title winning form if they want to get 4th, that means getting things at city and Liverpool, anything less and we will get there with games to spare. Theyre the only ones in the race still , weve left the other 3 behind.

If you're swaggering about that to people outside of RAWK, then its sort of irrelevant. If you're swaggering about that to people on RAWK, then its.....a bit sad for a club of Arsenals size. I hope to god you finish 4th because it'll mean United, Spurs and the Dildo Bros miss out (admittedly I'd prefer Wolves to you but thats not happening). But its yet another grim, shitty race between a load of average sides and it'll inevitably end up with the team who fucks up the least getting it. With the money you've spent, you absolutely should be consistently challenging for the top 4. That its taken this long really isn't something to be strutting about.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61384 on: February 25, 2022, 10:03:40 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 25, 2022, 09:26:21 am
If you're swaggering about that to people outside of RAWK, then its sort of irrelevant. If you're swaggering about that to people on RAWK, then its.....a bit sad for a club of Arsenals size. I hope to god you finish 4th because it'll mean United, Spurs and the Dildo Bros miss out (admittedly I'd prefer Wolves to you but thats not happening). But its yet another grim, shitty race between a load of average sides and it'll inevitably end up with the team who fucks up the least getting it. With the money you've spent, you absolutely should be consistently challenging for the top 4. That its taken this long really isn't something to be strutting about.

The swagger is coming back !
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61385 on: February 25, 2022, 02:57:06 pm »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61386 on: February 25, 2022, 03:32:42 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on February 25, 2022, 12:16:59 am
Weve won 7 of 9 in the league . And people say no one wants to finish 4th

Do you not tend to lose games when you could move into 4th with a win though, so the rest of your results become somewhat downplayed and lumped in with all the other top 4 contenders who keep tripping up at inopportune moments too?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61387 on: February 25, 2022, 03:41:17 pm »
If Arsenal win their game in hand they'll be two points off Chelsea and the core of their team is really young. I don't think they're anywhere near the level of us or City but it definitely looks like they're building something.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61388 on: February 25, 2022, 03:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on February 25, 2022, 03:41:17 pm
If Arsenal win their game in hand they'll be two points off Chelsea and the core of their team is really young. I don't think they're anywhere near the level of us or City but it definitely looks like they're building something.

Nah, theyre just one of the best of a very average lot.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb
« Reply #61389 on: February 25, 2022, 06:51:45 pm »
At current PPG they'd end up 10 points better off than last season with almost the exact same underlying xG stats. So better luck but not yet realized as there are still more games to go. Best case for me is they're just the best of a bunch of mediocre teams, not sure where the real upside is there.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61390 on: February 25, 2022, 07:56:11 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on February 25, 2022, 06:51:45 pm
At current PPG they'd end up 10 points better off than last season with almost the exact same underlying xG stats. So better luck but not yet realized as there are still more games to go. Best case for me is they're just the best of a bunch of mediocre teams, not sure where the real upside is there.

Finishing above Spurs , upside
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61391 on: Yesterday at 09:52:43 pm »
Arsenal have announced a record loss of more than £100m for the year ending 31 May, 2021.

After losses of less than £50m during the previous year, Arsenal posted post-tax losses of £107.3m, the biggest in the club's history.

The Gunners say as much as £85m of their losses are attributable to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Arsenal played just two games in front of a crowd at their Emirates Stadium during the 2020-21 season.

As a result, matchday revenue fell by £75m to £3.8m.

Overall wage costs came in at £244m - a near £10m increase from 2020 - despite Arsenal's first-team players and head coach Mikel Arteta having agreed to a voluntary pay cut of 12.5% to help with the financial impact of the pandemic.

As a result of 55 redundancies, the club incurred exceptional costs of £6.7m while the total profit on player sales earned the club £11.8m compared to £60.1m in 2020.

Arsenal's latest financial results were released just hours after they announced a 4% rise in ticket prices for the 2022-23 season to deal with "rising costs".

"We recognise that no-one welcomes price increases, and this decision has not been taken lightly," a club statement read.

"Ultimately in the face of continued rising costs, we need to continue to drive growth in all our revenue streams - including matchday - as part of our aim to return our finances to a break-even position in the medium term."
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61392 on: Yesterday at 10:21:29 pm »
Blimey. Launching all those players out makes a bit more sense now, in huge trouble if they dont finish 4th
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61393 on: Yesterday at 10:45:11 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:21:29 pm
Blimey. Launching all those players out makes a bit more sense now, in huge trouble if they dont finish 4th

Don't think we are in huge trouble if we don't finish 4th when the club weren't really expecting 4th this season.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61394 on: Yesterday at 10:46:58 pm »
Just odd to see for those that grew up where Arsenal were the well run club and had all the money, we made ~£160m more than them. Also Spurs made ~£40m more. Crazy.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61395 on: Yesterday at 10:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:46:58 pm
Just odd to see for those that grew up where Arsenal were the well run club and had all the money, we made ~£160m more than them. Also Spurs made ~£40m more. Crazy.

That's what happens when you slide down the table and don't qualify for Europe. At least we seem to be getting a better grip on our wages in relation to revenue now.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61396 on: Today at 02:55:27 am »
Isn't Arsenals three games in hand, matches v Spurs, Chelsea, and Liverpool?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61397 on: Today at 04:19:13 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:55:27 am
Isn't Arsenals three games in hand, matches v Spurs, Chelsea, and Liverpool?
Six points for them then. ;)
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61398 on: Today at 06:25:16 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:55:27 am
Isn't Arsenals three games in hand, matches v Spurs, Chelsea, and Liverpool?

Everyone has to play these teams so theyre not games in hand, just 3 games.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61399 on: Today at 07:21:47 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:25:16 am
Everyone has to play these teams so they're not games in hand, just 3 games.
And the complexion of the race changes every weekend. If they win their next game and United lose, Arsenal will have a 1-point lead with 3 games in hand.
