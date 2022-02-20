« previous next »
Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians  (Read 4726140 times)

Offline lamonti

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61360 on: February 20, 2022, 08:14:25 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on February 20, 2022, 07:57:55 pm
He's only played about 7 games? And scored in his first 3 before getting injured for months.

And he has to play for Everton!

I'd say the price they'll want will be prohibitive but he would score goals for Arsenal.
Offline The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61361 on: Yesterday at 06:54:51 pm »
Massive game tonight . All the talk on the way to the game is about bloody Putin though .
Offline 4pool

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61362 on: Yesterday at 06:56:08 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:54:51 pm
Massive game tonight . All the talk on the way to the game is about bloody Putin though .

New midfielder?
Offline farawayred

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61363 on: Yesterday at 07:01:34 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:56:08 pm
New midfielder?
A French one, but misspelled - Putain.
Offline PaulF

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61364 on: Yesterday at 07:13:08 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:54:51 pm
Massive game tonight . All the talk on the way to the game is about bloody Putin though .
A win puts you a point behind utd with games in hand. You can do it.
Offline afc turkish

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61365 on: Yesterday at 07:27:21 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:01:34 pm
A French one, but misspelled - Putain.

All whore nothing on his debut...
Offline farawayred

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61366 on: Yesterday at 08:36:36 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 07:27:21 pm
All whore nothing on his debut...
His insertion from all sides into brothers and sisters is impressive though.
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,226
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61367 on: Yesterday at 10:31:10 pm »
Ok so we have a great race for 4th underway. Lots of twists and turns to go.
Offline farawayred

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61368 on: Yesterday at 11:24:24 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:31:10 pm
Ok so we have a great race for 4th underway. Lots of twists and turns to go.
I said a while back that 4th is in Arsenal's hands, and this is still true. But if they continue to win and punch above their level, the fight is for 3rd...
Offline The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61369 on: Today at 12:16:59 am »
Weve won 7 of 9 in the league . And people say no one wants to finish 4th
Offline Bullet500

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61370 on: Today at 12:37:03 am »
Just wanted to say that fair play to Bruno Lage for taking responsibility for the substitution mix up at the end.
Offline mallin9

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61371 on: Today at 01:03:27 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:16:59 am
Weve won 7 of 9 in the league . And people say no one wants to finish 4th

Probably partly because it feels like you play once every three weeks.

Very big 3 points, best of luck in top 4 hunt
Online Ghost Town

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61372 on: Today at 03:26:27 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:16:59 am
Weve won 7 of 9 in the league.
That's some voyage you're on. Boldy going where no man has gone before?
Offline The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61373 on: Today at 04:41:00 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:26:27 am
That's some voyage you're on. Boldy going where no man has gone before?

To dare Is to do .
Offline The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61374 on: Today at 04:48:19 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 12:37:03 am
Just wanted to say that fair play to Bruno Lage for taking responsibility for the substitution mix up at the end.

Stadium announcer said , podence , *eventually*coming off for dendonke. 85 min on the clock , by the time the sub finished I looked at the screen and it read 90.
Anyway their keeper wasted time all day so was nice of him to throw one in too.

Good team wolves though, they keep the ball really well and we struggled at times , but Partey was dominant in midfield and he was the only player they couldnt contain. Eventually we got the upper hand and they dropped deeper and deeper, asking for trouble. Their fans were in full voice for 80 mins then stunned into silence . 

Top 4, not too sure, dont think Arteta will ever get us there, jury still out, lucky manager , could be a cup winner and getting CL in his 3 years , still should be sacked for winner Conte or safe hands Rafa.
Online Ghost Town

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61375 on: Today at 04:59:44 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:41:00 am
To dare Is to do .
Do be do be doo
