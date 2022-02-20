Just wanted to say that fair play to Bruno Lage for taking responsibility for the substitution mix up at the end.



Stadium announcer said , podence , *eventually*coming off for dendonke. 85 min on the clock , by the time the sub finished I looked at the screen and it read 90.Anyway their keeper wasted time all day so was nice of him to throw one in too.Good team wolves though, they keep the ball really well and we struggled at times , but Partey was dominant in midfield and he was the only player they couldnt contain. Eventually we got the upper hand and they dropped deeper and deeper, asking for trouble. Their fans were in full voice for 80 mins then stunned into silence .Top 4, not too sure, dont think Arteta will ever get us there, jury still out, lucky manager , could be a cup winner and getting CL in his 3 years , still should be sacked for winner Conte or safe hands Rafa.