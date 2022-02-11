Martinelli himself got chopped on the break , no attempt to play the ball , scythed down after a couple of minutes, no card .
I genuinely dont think its a time issue, more a team issue, refs never have a problem issuing cards to arsenal players for things every other team get a talking to and a warning.
i can't get onboard with that
i absolutely think refs card certain players at times because of reputation/previous and at times are more lenient on players not seen as 'dirty' or in some other light
we've also seen pens given and not given in a similar way - players that are in vogue as 'divers' all of sudden stop getting pens (even legit ones) etc
for example, the kane challenge on robbo was clearly a red, i am 100% certain if that was xhaka he'd been walking, cos it's kane they just waved it off
so i do think you have a player in xhaka that refs will be quick to card (whatever colour) as opposed to more 'vanilla' players who might not have been carded, but i dont think refs think 'oh it's arsenal, let's get out a red' - off the top of my head im trying to think of your red cards under arteta and whether i think any of them were dished out wrongly, none are coming to mind but i know im not remembering them all
with martinelli, i think everyone agrees the two instances were worthy of a yellow, it's the 'two' in one passage of play that's the issue. to be frank, i think oliver saw both as very petulant actions (which they were) and considered martinelli was taking the piss really and thought fuck it, he's getting both - in other words he found his actions particularly disagreeable and merited the two yellows
i get that a yellow is a caution that puts the player in a 'have to careful' mode and martinelli wasn't afforded that opportunity before the second action was committed and understand why some think it was harsh. maybe. on the other hand, if a player does a challenge he knows is a yellow and he's going to get one (and let's be honest here, that happens often), if we dismiss the possibilty that a second could be handed out in the same passage of play, there's no deterrent for that same player to wipe someone else out until that passage of play ends
it's clearly a rare occurence we're not likely to see come up anytime soon but i'm pretty sure it's been educational to many in the league as regards ruling and 'dont be a dumb c*nt ... twice'