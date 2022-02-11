« previous next »
  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Quote from: El Lobo on February 11, 2022, 04:29:07 pm
That one looks even worse! The ref didn't even look like he was playing an advantage.

Ya what.. :P


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VpEhnyG_WWc
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

  YNWA
Quote from: El Lobo on February 11, 2022, 11:21:54 am
I think thats different though. If you get booked and then boot the ball away straight away I dont think you can argue. If you commit a potential bookable offence but play is continued it just seems harsh to then book them again when its essentially the same phase of play.

Ghost Town raises a good point about considering the purpose of the yellow card - whether it's to punish the action or to let a player know he is warned. You see, if a player has to be warned everytime before they are sent-off, you won't have direct red cards. For me, it's to punish the player for the offense, so if you make two bookable offenses whether in the same play, or 90 minutes apart, you don't have much going for you.

The fact that some teams get away with more is a different issue altogether, but this sending off was spot on from the referee.

I'm sure you'll agree with me if a player makes two dubious tackles in the same phase of play, or one dubious tackle after illegally trying to stop opposition attack and so on, if phase of play is the only issue you have.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 11, 2022, 02:18:06 pm
I don't know if that is always true. Do you? It doesn't sound true.

But in any case it feels somehow worse that the same player has two separate digs. It suggests someone seriously out of control. The ref made a great decision last night. I almost thought Martinelli should have got a third yellow for being stupid.

It's not true that the ref never cautions two players after an advantage, it has happened, I've seen two yellows given to two opposition players and sometimes from same team as well after a play continued after an advantage, it's just that it's rare in football that fouls are committed so quickly one after the other, and even in the cases where only one is booked, the ref may have a case that only one of the two fouls were bookable offenses. That doesn't mean there can never be two bookable offenses in the same phase of play.

The fact that the same player did both bookable offenses makes it worse.
  Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Oliver made the correct decisions by the laws of the game. No problem with that.

I do have a problem with consistency though. The yellows were shown at 69 minutes but I guarantee that this wouldnt happen early in a match reffed by PL referees. They manage the game and are constantly aware of the clock and how an early yellow could lead to a Red which they try to avoid.

The same referee,Oliver, one of the better ones saw fit to not issue any card to Pickford in that infamous match. He then said on his first return here that he should have sent him off. Again it was the time of the foul that clouded his reasoning in that moment. He got no help from the clueless ref on var but thats another story.

Players, managers and fans just want consistency. It will be interesting to see if 2 yellows are issued to one player in the early stages of a game in the coming week or so. Sods law says there will be an example of a ref having to decide if a second yellow is warranted.
We are definitely believers

  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: redtel on Yesterday at 09:50:17 am
Oliver made the correct decisions by the laws of the game. No problem with that.

I do have a problem with consistency though. The yellows were shown at 69 minutes but I guarantee that this wouldnt happen early in a match reffed by PL referees. They manage the game and are constantly aware of the clock and how an early yellow could lead to a Red which they try to avoid.

The same referee,Oliver, one of the better ones saw fit to not issue any card to Pickford in that infamous match. He then said on his first return here that he should have sent him off. Again it was the time of the foul that clouded his reasoning in that moment. He got no help from the clueless ref on var but thats another story.

Players, managers and fans just want consistency. It will be interesting to see if 2 yellows are issued to one player in the early stages of a game in the coming week or so. Sods law says there will be an example of a ref having to decide if a second yellow is warranted.


Martinelli himself got chopped on the break , no attempt to play the ball , scythed down after a couple of minutes, no card .
I genuinely dont think its a time issue, more a team issue, refs never have a problem issuing cards to arsenal players for things every other team get a talking to and a warning.
  Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:22:57 am

Martinelli himself got chopped on the break , no attempt to play the ball , scythed down after a couple of minutes, no card .
I genuinely dont think its a time issue, more a team issue, refs never have a problem issuing cards to arsenal players for things every other team get a talking to and a warning.

Are you saying Martinelli was fouled after a couple of minutes play? No card issued.

This surely says to you it is a time issue? I understand your point about how Arsenal players are treated in your view but Im puzzled why you think the time of bad fouls isnt an issue with referees.
In the latest round of nine fixtures this week there were 6 cards issued in the 1st half and 24 in 2nd half. My point was will a referee issue 2 yellows to a player as Oliver did, quite correctly, but early in a match.
We are definitely believers

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: redtel on Yesterday at 12:26:35 pm
Are you saying Martinelli was fouled after a couple of minutes play? No card issued.

This surely says to you it is a time issue? I understand your point about how Arsenal players are treated in your view but Im puzzled why you think the time of bad fouls isnt an issue with referees.
In the latest round of nine fixtures this week there were 6 cards issued in the 1st half and 24 in 2nd half. My point was will a referee issue 2 yellows to a player as Oliver did, quite correctly, but early in a match.

Because if one of our players tripped a player after 2 minutes they wouldnt get away with it because its early on. Weve had plenty of players get two yellows and a red in the first half of games.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:22:57 am

Martinelli himself got chopped on the break , no attempt to play the ball , scythed down after a couple of minutes, no card .
I genuinely dont think its a time issue, more a team issue, refs never have a problem issuing cards to arsenal players for things every other team get a talking to and a warning.

i can't get onboard with that

i absolutely think refs card certain players at times because of reputation/previous and at times are more lenient on players not seen as 'dirty' or in some other light

we've also seen pens given and not given in a similar way - players that are in vogue as 'divers' all of sudden stop getting pens (even legit ones) etc

for example, the kane challenge on robbo was clearly a red, i am 100% certain if that was xhaka he'd been walking, cos it's kane they just waved it off

so i do think you have a player in xhaka that refs will be quick to card (whatever colour) as opposed to more 'vanilla' players who might not have been carded, but i dont think refs think 'oh it's arsenal, let's get out a red' - off the top of my head im trying to think of your red cards under arteta and whether i think any of them were dished out wrongly, none are coming to mind but i know im not remembering them all

with martinelli, i think everyone agrees the two instances were worthy of a yellow, it's the 'two' in one passage of play that's the issue. to be frank, i think oliver saw both as very petulant actions (which they were) and considered martinelli was taking the piss really and thought fuck it, he's getting both - in other words he found his actions particularly disagreeable and merited the two yellows

i get that a yellow is a caution that puts the player in a 'have to careful' mode and martinelli wasn't afforded that opportunity before the second action was committed and understand why some think it was harsh. maybe. on the other hand, if a player does a challenge he knows is a yellow and he's going to get one (and let's be honest here, that happens often), if we dismiss the possibilty that a second could be handed out in the same passage of play, there's no deterrent for that same player to wipe someone else out until that passage of play ends

it's clearly a rare occurence we're not likely to see come up anytime soon but i'm pretty sure it's been educational to many in the league as regards ruling and 'dont be a dumb c*nt ... twice'
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Great to see Spurs get beat again. From hoping we can get top 4 but thinking top 6 is more realistic, I'm now actually thinking we can do this.
  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  Poultry in Motion
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 05:30:38 pm
Great to see Spurs get beat again. From hoping we can get top 4 but thinking top 6 is more realistic, I'm now actually thinking we can do this.

Whoever does get it, it does have the feeling of whats the point unless someone significantly improves over the summer.
  Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 05:30:38 pm
Great to see Spurs get beat again. From hoping we can get top 4 but thinking top 6 is more realistic, I'm now actually thinking we can do this.
Mate, top four is yours to lose. You're one point behind the Hammers and United with two games in hand on both (and the Hammers loosing another game at this very moment). But you know that.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 05:30:38 pm
Great to see Spurs get beat again. From hoping we can get top 4 but thinking top 6 is more realistic, I'm now actually thinking we can do this.

It's doable. Clearly no team seems to want the 4th place at the moment, so it will be a matter of who is the least shite out of the 5 teams who have a possibility and Arsenal look like the least shite of them all on form, even with the usual dips here and there.

Spurs are already bottling it, United are shambles and can't get results, West Ham are uneven and have been behind you for a while (considering games in hand), and Wolves are okay, but they rely too much on their defense and the most they can realistically look forward to is a Europa place.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:51:02 pm
Whoever does get it, it does have the feeling of whats the point unless someone significantly improves over the summer.

It does a bit. I think we'll revamp our forwards this summer and add to the midfield, but I have said a lot of times that I'd be concerned about us in the Champions League next season as I'm not sure if the team / squad is ready for it.

Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:59:56 pm
Mate, top four is yours to lose. You're one point behind the Hammers and United with two games in hand on both (and the Hammers loosing another game at this very moment). But you know that.

I think I was buying into the Conte hype about how he was a world class manager up against a rookie manager in Arteta and believing what's been said. Even the transfer window there they were seen as the 'winners' of the window. However the past week has shown me that they really aren't that good, and could be even worse if it wasn't for some last minute goals.

As much as we've had a poor January,  3 of those games were cup games (2 against yourselves), our form in the league last 6 has us up there with you guys in terms of points.
to be fair to Conte, i don't think he would have done worse job at Arsenal than Arteta or Arteta wouldn't do better than him at Spurs. There is a gap between us and Chelsea and then a huge gap between Chelsea and 4th team.
  Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 06:44:13 pm
It does a bit. I think we'll revamp our forwards this summer and add to the midfield, but I have said a lot of times that I'd be concerned about us in the Champions League next season as I'm not sure if the team / squad is ready for it.


Give the improvements you need to make to your squad, getting in the Champions League would be huge as it'll open you up to better quality players. In that regard, I think you need it more than Spurs, who have a manager that can attract players, and United, whose name alone appeals.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
