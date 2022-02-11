

Martinelli himself got chopped on the break , no attempt to play the ball , scythed down after a couple of minutes, no card .

I genuinely dont think its a time issue, more a team issue, refs never have a problem issuing cards to arsenal players for things every other team get a talking to and a warning.



i can't get onboard with thati absolutely think refs card certain players at times because of reputation/previous and at times are more lenient on players not seen as 'dirty' or in some other lightwe've also seen pens given and not given in a similar way - players that are in vogue as 'divers' all of sudden stop getting pens (even legit ones) etcfor example, the kane challenge on robbo was clearly a red, i am 100% certain if that was xhaka he'd been walking, cos it's kane they just waved it offso i do think you have a player in xhaka that refs will be quick to card (whatever colour) as opposed to more 'vanilla' players who might not have been carded, but i dont think refs think 'oh it's arsenal, let's get out a red' - off the top of my head im trying to think of your red cards under arteta and whether i think any of them were dished out wrongly, none are coming to mind but i know im not remembering them allwith martinelli, i think everyone agrees the two instances were worthy of a yellow, it's the 'two' in one passage of play that's the issue. to be frank, i think oliver saw both as very petulant actions (which they were) and considered martinelli was taking the piss really and thought fuck it, he's getting both - in other words he found his actions particularly disagreeable and merited the two yellowsi get that a yellow is a caution that puts the player in a 'have to careful' mode and martinelli wasn't afforded that opportunity before the second action was committed and understand why some think it was harsh. maybe. on the other hand, if a player does a challenge he knows is a yellow and he's going to get one (and let's be honest here, that happens often), if we dismiss the possibilty that a second could be handed out in the same passage of play, there's no deterrent for that same player to wipe someone else out until that passage of play endsit's clearly a rare occurence we're not likely to see come up anytime soon but i'm pretty sure it's been educational to many in the league as regards ruling and 'dont be a dumb c*nt ... twice'