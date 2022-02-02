« previous next »
General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
February 2, 2022, 01:27:46 pm
Ultimately, Arsenal are a work in progress and their team is probably going to be based around their youngsters for the next few years. Sure, it doesn't look good getting rid of big-name players for big money, but how many of the players that were there when Arteta arrived would you have in their current team, let alone in one challenging for the top three?

That's not to say there haven't been some horrendous signings under Arteta's watch, but they've spent well this season and that hopefully augurs well for them in the future. Of course, that's easy for me to say as they aren't a direct threat to us right now, but I'd rather see Arsenal up there than a lot of other teams.
Logged

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
February 2, 2022, 01:37:24 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on February  2, 2022, 01:01:50 pm


Wouldn't particularly say that is a fair look at it. It should be a look at what Arsenal have paid off to get them to leave (if they have). Older players tend to leave for a lot less or on a free, as they have served the club, that's what you paid for originally.

It would be like using a stapler for 4 years and then when you need to replace it, thinking "well that was 5 quid down the drain". The argument that Mustafi wasn't a very good stapler is a different matter.
Logged
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
February 2, 2022, 01:39:53 pm
Quote from: Elzar on February  2, 2022, 01:37:24 pm
Wouldn't particularly say that is a fair look at it. It should be a look at what Arsenal have paid off to get them to leave (if they have). Older players tend to leave for a lot less or on a free, as they have served the club, that's what you paid for originally.

It would be like using a stapler for 4 years and then when you need to replace it, thinking "well that was 5 quid down the drain"
You can add it to their original transfer fees to know the total cost.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
February 2, 2022, 01:43:46 pm
They terminated Kolasinac, Özil and Willian's contracts too.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
February 2, 2022, 01:46:19 pm
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
February 2, 2022, 03:01:07 pm
It doesn't make great reading, but there's lots of different circumstances now why a player leaves on a free.

You might want to keep that player but he's determined not to sign a new deal ala Dembele, he might be a good player that's given you good service and but your are content to let his deal run down, he might be an older player that you'd get minimum transfer fee for anyway, it might be someone on high wages that he wouldn't get anywhere else, he might be a perma crock that no1 will take a chance like Wilshere, it could be someone you've had a fallen out with you just want out the club, there's lots of reasons, and we've exhausted every one of them!   ;D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
February 2, 2022, 03:18:45 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on February  2, 2022, 01:43:46 pm
They terminated Kolasinac, Özil and Willian's contracts too.

That's a bit harsh. Terminate the contract fine, but the player? :)
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
February 2, 2022, 03:45:36 pm
Quote from: PaulF on February  2, 2022, 03:18:45 pm
That's a bit harsh. Terminate the contract fine, but the player? :)
They couldn't because he packs a punch :D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
February 2, 2022, 04:01:41 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on February  2, 2022, 03:45:36 pm
They couldn't because he packs a punch :D
Yeah I wouldn't want to be the one to tell him he was terminated. Nerves of steel and ice in his veins, that one. They way he took on those attempted muggers that time...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
February 3, 2022, 05:12:12 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on February  2, 2022, 03:01:07 pm
It doesn't make great reading, but there's lots of different circumstances now why a player leaves on a free.

You might want to keep that player but he's determined not to sign a new deal ala Dembele, he might be a good player that's given you good service and but your are content to let his deal run down, he might be an older player that you'd get minimum transfer fee for anyway, it might be someone on high wages that he wouldn't get anywhere else, he might be a perma crock that no1 will take a chance like Wilshere, it could be someone you've had a fallen out with you just want out the club, there's lots of reasons, and we've exhausted every one of them!   ;D

Touché.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
February 3, 2022, 06:34:17 pm
I see Arsenal have 3 matches the month of February.

Liverpool have 7.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
February 3, 2022, 06:50:52 pm
Quote from: 4pool on February  3, 2022, 06:34:17 pm
I see Arsenal have 3 matches the month of February.

Liverpool have 7.


We also currently only have 3 matches scheduled in March, although we'll need to arrange games which have had to be rearranged.
Logged

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 08:00:03 am
https://twitter.com/ChrisWheatley_/status/1491131542051389441

Fair play to whoever did it in the first place ;D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 08:43:15 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:00:03 am
https://twitter.com/ChrisWheatley_/status/1491131542051389441

Fair play to whoever did it in the first place ;D

Wish they'd leave it up. Spurs build a shiny toilet bowl for a stadium and suddenly think they're something special, be nice for people to remind them where they really belong.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 08:50:02 am
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 08:43:15 am
Wish they'd leave it up. Spurs build a shiny toilet bowl for a stadium and suddenly think they're something special, be nice for people to remind them where they really belong.

Haha. Removed as quickly as possible? It'll be there in twenty years!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 09:24:33 am
Shouldve kept it, its a good marketing ploy, and factual.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 10:23:34 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:50:02 am
Haha. Removed as quickly as possible? It'll be there in twenty years!

That was comedy gold and all, but as a veteran in the IT field, I can't see any sense in someone adding that in the code directly in production env, most people won't even have access, the person who did it can easily be identified and his/her career will be in trouble for doing things like these. The company they work for (in this case Arsenal tech team, or if outsourced, that company) can be sued and the company may not only terminate, but provide a disciplinary remark, which may affect the person's future endeavors in the industry.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 10:35:48 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:23:34 pm
That was comedy gold and all, but as a veteran in the IT field, I can't see any sense in someone adding that in the code directly in production env, most people won't even have access, the person who did it can easily be identified and his/her career will be in trouble for doing things like these. The company they work for (in this case Arsenal tech team, or if outsourced, that company) can be sued and the company may not only terminate, but provide a disciplinary remark, which may affect the person's future endeavors in the industry.

Spoiled sport getting all technical with it.... :P
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 10:39:37 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:35:48 pm
Spoiled sport getting all technical with it.... :P

Oops  :-X

So, let's get back to the shiny toilet stadium..
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 10:55:32 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:23:34 pm
That was comedy gold and all, but as a veteran in the IT field, I can't see any sense in someone adding that in the code directly in production env, most people won't even have access, the person who did it can easily be identified and his/her career will be in trouble for doing things like these. The company they work for (in this case Arsenal tech team, or if outsourced, that company) can be sued and the company may not only terminate, but provide a disciplinary remark, which may affect the person's future endeavors in the industry.

Though it would be funnier if Arsenal put it about that Levy had complained to their board, and the response was to laugh in delight and give the IT guy a congratulatory raise.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 11:44:38 pm
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Today at 10:55:32 pm
Though it would be funnier if Arsenal put it about that Levy had complained to their board, and the response was to laugh in delight and give the IT guy a congratulatory raise.

Ha ha..
