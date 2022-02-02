Ultimately, Arsenal are a work in progress and their team is probably going to be based around their youngsters for the next few years. Sure, it doesn't look good getting rid of big-name players for big money, but how many of the players that were there when Arteta arrived would you have in their current team, let alone in one challenging for the top three?



That's not to say there haven't been some horrendous signings under Arteta's watch, but they've spent well this season and that hopefully augurs well for them in the future. Of course, that's easy for me to say as they aren't a direct threat to us right now, but I'd rather see Arsenal up there than a lot of other teams.