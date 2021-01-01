I agree its up front that's the concern with Auba leaving and not being replaced. It's a big gamble & I even said I'd have taken a loan signing just to provide depth. So I agree there.



The other players let go in January, I've just seen this on Twitter. Mari, Chambers, Kolasinac and Balogun haven't started a league game since August. And even Maitland-Niles has only started twice this season.



you obviously know much more about arsenal than i do as i dont follow them but off the top of my head - as far as im aware, chambers is rated more than cedric, balogun better than nketiah in that at least he has a future at the club (surely game time is better for him than nketiah, who is struggling anyway and off in the summer) and arsenal fans were concerned about cover for the midfield in the second leg of the league cup (partey was on the bench but straight off the plane from afcon) and niles would've been cover for that or as right back for a clearly not fit tomiyasu (which ended up costing you)im well aware of trust the process but if i was an arsenal fan i'd be looking for the 'plan' cos it seems clusterfuck over there and this is all without even touching on the auba stuff, which is anyone's guess if that was handled in the right wayas an outsider looking in, all i can say is arteta is giving 'cut your nose off to spit your face' vibes and maybe he's the ego in the dressing room that is most damagingthat documentary your guys are doing is gonna be quite something i feeloh and lastly, what is it with arsenal and players going on a free? you guys allergic to money or somethingbtw im not even having a dig here, i have no problem with arsenal and would happily see them get in the top four above the other clubs currently in the runningi just remembered something else - this Trusty signing from MSL, isn't he a player from kroenke's footy team and arsenal have bought him now for the summer at almost double his value? that looks like 'funny' business