It's cool mate, I like the discussion. So, to answer your points...
To be honest mate, I don't think there's much difference between Cedric & Chambers, although I do like Chambers better. As for Balogun, he's went on loan to get some much needed first team football at Middlesbrough as he's looked very raw the little he has played. All the players will be back bmfrom AFCON by the next game so we don't need to worry about that now.
As for letting players go for free, that's what happens when you buy players and let their contracts run down, and not sell them at the right time. That is something we need to improve on, and going for players in the younger age group at least is a step in the right direction. It's mental to think we've had nothing back really from Sanchez, Ozil, Ramsey, Wilshere, Auba & Cazorla, and yet we've made over £100M from Iwobi, Ox, Walcott & Willock.
Trusty I've not heard any fees for, have you heard any? He won't be a player for us anyway, he'll go out on loan & we'll likely flip him. Turner the goalkeeper I've seen a fee for and it seems reasonable no?
Good question, let's have a look. This is what I'd hope to happen in the summer.
Gk's, Ramsey, Turner, Hein
Def, Tomiyasu, New RB, White Gabriel, Holding, Saliba (hopefully)
Tierney, Tavares
Mid, Partey, Lokonga, Xhaka, New Mid
Att Mid, Martinelli, Smith-Rowe, Odegaard, Saka, Pepe
Forward, New Signing, New Signing, Balogun.
So I'd say it will look something like that, so maybe 4 signings. If Xhaka or Pepe leave which in an ideal world the would maybe 6 to match this summer?
Young guys like Rekik, Azeez, Patino to start to get league Cup games, maybe Europa League games as well.
All just guess work, but I don't think that's too unrealistic?