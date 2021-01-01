« previous next »
Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61200 on: Yesterday at 10:46:02 pm
Feels like they have sold or loaned out a player every day the last month.  ;D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61201 on: Yesterday at 10:48:02 pm
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 10:46:02 pm
Feels like they have sold or loaned out a player every day the last month.  ;D

Must be trying to get another game called off.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61202 on: Yesterday at 10:48:13 pm
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 10:46:02 pm
Feels like they have sold or loaned out a player every day the last month.  ;D

They're just desperate to get games postponed ;D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61203 on: Yesterday at 10:50:23 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:37:49 pm
The good news for Arsenal supporters is the strikers still at the club are out of contract next summer.

How many strikers do Arsenal think they'll be buying next summer at what cost and wages?

Good, because they aren't good enough either!  ;D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61204 on: Today at 08:39:34 am
Can someone tell me what the plan is here?

Arteta's not a new broom sweeping out the rubbish of an old administration. He's been there 2 years and has ditched a load of players he reckons aren't good enough that, many of whom he's responsible for. Gave Aubameyang a new contract, has made a complete hames of managing him since.

Putting a lot of pressure on Martinelli and Saka to get them into Europe.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61205 on: Today at 09:11:57 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:39:34 am
Can someone tell me what the plan is here?

Arteta's not a new broom sweeping out the rubbish of an old administration. He's been there 2 years and has ditched a load of players he reckons aren't good enough that, many of whom he's responsible for. Gave Aubameyang a new contract, has made a complete hames of managing him since.

Putting a lot of pressure on Martinelli and Saka to get them into Europe.

On the face of it thats exactly what it looks like but its just such a bizarre time to do it when they're in a top four race. And yeah absolutely right, a lot of the shite are shite that he's responsible for ;D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61206 on: Today at 09:28:08 am
i have no clue what they're doing

that's all i got
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61207 on: Today at 09:34:59 am
Honestly, I've got absolutely no complaints about clearing the decks. Nearly every Arsenal fan, & almost all clubs fans have all said at some point that this club needs a good clear out for years.

Timing might seem strange but remember most of the players let go are fringe players, guys like Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Mari, and Chambers, who were wanting more game time when we were in 3 competitions, and now we are only in 1.

My only complaint, is not managing to get a replacement in for Aubameyang, as goalscoring we will be short in.

By the way, I also expect more in the summer, perhaps Leno, Cedric, Elneny, Xhaka, Lacazette & Nketiah. Could be another big summer, let's hope that's what Arteta and Stan were discussing in America last week.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61208 on: Today at 10:38:49 am
They did what we have done in the past tbf. If the player they want isn't available wait rather than panic buying.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61209 on: Today at 10:40:28 am
Some of the deals they did in the past were mad so its about time they cleared the decks regardless of what they get for the players. However, they still have the toughest job which is signing top class players that will deliver right now. There is no way they are going to make major progress with the younger players they have now.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61210 on: Today at 10:42:58 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:38:49 am
They did what we have done in the past tbf. If the player they want isn't available wait rather than panic buying.

Yeah they did the right thing by not moving from Vlahovic and signing another forward just for the sake of it or because they were available.

However, getting rid of a good proportion of their squad players, and the player who started the season as their most prized asset, without replacing any of them, mid-season, is odd.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61211 on: Today at 10:50:12 am
Apart from VVD, who we pretty much knew we'd get anyway, I'm not quite sure its correct that we've waited particularly. And I definitely don't think its a wise thing if you've identified a very highly rated striker like Vlahovic who was only ever going to have an interest in joining you if absolutely no-one else was in for him. Its a bit like United identifying Haaland. And if you need a striker because you've alienated your main one....you surely need to have a list rather than just one
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61212 on: Today at 10:54:27 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:42:58 am
Yeah they did the right thing by not moving from Vlahovic and signing another forward just for the sake of it or because they were available.

However, getting rid of a good proportion of their squad players, and the player who started the season as their most prized asset, without replacing any of them, mid-season, is odd.

They are probably planning to give more playing time to the likes of Pepe and Nketiah, to see if there is hope for them ...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61213 on: Today at 11:03:55 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:42:58 am
Yeah they did the right thing by not moving from Vlahovic and signing another forward just for the sake of it or because they were available.

However, getting rid of a good proportion of their squad players, and the player who started the season as their most prized asset, without replacing any of them, mid-season, is odd.

Id agree if we were in a couple of different competitions still. I think if we were still in the FA Cup we would have been a bit more careful. But we're not. We have literally 17 games left of the season. We currently have a game in 9 days time after being off for 9 already, then a game 9 days after that, then a game 15 days after that.

You on the other hand are still in 4 competitions, have 16 games left in the league, a league cup final, a potential 5 games left in the FA Cup, a potential 7 games left in Europe. That's a big difference to our schedule.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61214 on: Today at 11:11:20 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:03:55 am
Id agree if we were in a couple of different competitions still. I think if we were still in the FA Cup we would have been a bit more careful. But we're not. We have literally 17 games left of the season. We currently have a game in 9 days time after being off for 9 already, then a game 9 days after that, then a game 15 days after that.

You on the other hand are still in 4 competitions, have 16 games left in the league, a league cup final, a potential 5 games left in the FA Cup, a potential 7 games left in Europe. That's a big difference to our schedule.

I think the timing isn't great in terms of so many outgoings and no incomings, but if you're working to a long term plan with further investment in the summer with players of the right profile - age, wages/transfer fee, fit your system, about to hit their peak etc - then I kinda applaud Arsenal for playing the long game. It is a gamble, if you don't get top4 but realistically you can still sign quality players without Champions League football.

That squad has needed a clear out for a while and ideally you do it in the summer but if the deals were there to get rid of players you don't want or see having a long term future at club, you take them and stick to the long term plan.

That said, I am amazed you weren't after Guimaraes but maybe you have another long term target in mind.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61215 on: Today at 11:23:16 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:54:27 am
They are probably planning to give more playing time to the likes of Pepe and Nketiah, to see if there is hope for them ...

They've already given up on Nketiah, who is likely to leave in the summer. How many games has Pepe even started this season?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61216 on: Today at 11:52:28 am
it's not the clearing of the decks in itself that's the criticism, it's doing that with what seems scant regard of how thin your squad depth is now and in specific areas

the most obvious is up front - two strikers for the the 9 role with i believe 3 league goals between them in total, laca who usually plays the 9 averages around 1 shot per game and that's not banter that's his stats (and both go on a free in the summer, not sure about committment there esp towards the end fixtures)

i dont know if the plan is to put martinelli (or maybe pepe) up front and put smith-rowe on the left but something clearly is needed in the goal department

shambles
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61217 on: Today at 12:43:52 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 11:52:28 am
it's not the clearing of the decks in itself that's the criticism, it's doing that with what seems scant regard of how thin your squad depth is now and in specific areas

the most obvious is up front - two strikers for the the 9 role with i believe 3 league goals between them in total, laca who usually plays the 9 averages around 1 shot per game and that's not banter that's his stats (and both go on a free in the summer, not sure about committment there esp towards the end fixtures)

i dont know if the plan is to put martinelli (or maybe pepe) up front and put smith-rowe on the left but something clearly is needed in the goal department

shambles

I agree its up front that's the concern with Auba leaving and not being replaced. It's a big gamble & I even said I'd have taken a loan signing just to provide depth. So I agree there.

The other players let go in January, I've just seen this on Twitter. Mari, Chambers, Kolasinac and Balogun haven't started a league game since August. And even Maitland-Niles has only started twice this season.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61218 on: Today at 12:46:19 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:50:12 am
Apart from VVD, who we pretty much knew we'd get anyway, I'm not quite sure its correct that we've waited particularly. And I definitely don't think its a wise thing if you've identified a very highly rated striker like Vlahovic who was only ever going to have an interest in joining you if absolutely no-one else was in for him. Its a bit like United identifying Haaland. And if you need a striker because you've alienated your main one....you surely need to have a list rather than just one

We've often waited until the summer for our targets rather than spending more on them in January.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61219 on: Today at 12:47:35 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:46:19 pm
We've often waited until the summer for our targets rather than spending more on them in January.

When did we do that?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61220 on: Today at 02:07:21 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:40:28 am
Some of the deals they did in the past were mad so its about time they cleared the decks regardless of what they get for the players. However, they still have the toughest job which is signing top class players that will deliver right now. There is no way they are going to make major progress with the younger players they have now.

Yes at least we didnt sign the latest Chelsea reject just to say we did some business, but the challenge is attracting players that will improve us , I dont think its a money issue, we are just not an attractive destination anymore. Getting CL would obviously change that , but we ll now have to do that with a very thin squad.
Its as if we found ourselves challenging for 4th when we should still be clearing decks and decided to carry on clearing rather than go for the CL spot.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61221 on: Today at 02:25:38 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:07:21 pm
Yes at least we didnt sign the latest Chelsea reject just to say we did some business, but the challenge is attracting players that will improve us , I dont think its a money issue, we are just not an attractive destination anymore. Getting CL would obviously change that , but we ll now have to do that with a very thin squad.
Its as if we found ourselves challenging for 4th when we should still be clearing decks and decided to carry on clearing rather than go for the CL spot.

I think there's sense in this though, particularly if the fans are onboard which it seems like they largely are (extrapolating that from two opinions on here  ;D)

Compare to Barca who, despite financial issues that would cripple >99% of clubs, continue to make short-term decisions in the interest of winning now. Seems to me the smart move would be to utilize their academy as much as possible, which they can do better than most, but perhaps fan demands/leadership structure & elections factor in. Either way, Aubameyang is the exact type of player they should be steering well clear of, and I think Arsenal did the smart thing getting rid.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61222 on: Today at 04:15:43 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:43:52 pm
I agree its up front that's the concern with Auba leaving and not being replaced. It's a big gamble & I even said I'd have taken a loan signing just to provide depth. So I agree there.

The other players let go in January, I've just seen this on Twitter. Mari, Chambers, Kolasinac and Balogun haven't started a league game since August. And even Maitland-Niles has only started twice this season.

you obviously know much more about arsenal than i do as i dont follow them but off the top of my head - as far as im aware, chambers is rated more than cedric, balogun better than nketiah in that at least he has a future at the club (surely game time is better for him than nketiah, who is struggling anyway and off in the summer) and arsenal fans were concerned about cover for the midfield in the second leg of the league cup (partey was on the bench but straight off the plane from afcon) and niles would've been cover for that or as right back for a clearly not fit tomiyasu (which ended up costing you)

im well aware of trust the process but if i was an arsenal fan i'd be looking for the 'plan' cos it seems clusterfuck over there and this is all without even touching on the auba stuff, which is anyone's guess if that was handled in the right way

as an outsider looking in, all i can say is arteta is giving 'cut your nose off to spit your face' vibes and maybe he's the ego in the dressing room that is most damaging

that documentary your guys are doing is gonna be quite something i feel

oh and lastly, what is it with arsenal and players going on a free? you guys allergic to money or something

btw im not even having a dig here, i have no problem with arsenal and would happily see them get in the top four above the other clubs currently in the running

i just remembered something else - this Trusty signing from MSL, isn't he a player from kroenke's footy team and arsenal have bought him now for the summer at almost double his value? that looks like 'funny' business
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61223 on: Today at 04:48:01 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:34:59 am
Honestly, I've got absolutely no complaints about clearing the decks. Nearly every Arsenal fan, & almost all clubs fans have all said at some point that this club needs a good clear out for years.

Timing might seem strange but remember most of the players let go are fringe players, guys like Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Mari, and Chambers, who were wanting more game time when we were in 3 competitions, and now we are only in 1.

My only complaint, is not managing to get a replacement in for Aubameyang, as goalscoring we will be short in.

By the way, I also expect more in the summer, perhaps Leno, Cedric, Elneny, Xhaka, Lacazette & Nketiah. Could be another big summer, let's hope that's what Arteta and Stan were discussing in America last week.

So you've cleared the decks, mostly.

How many players do you have at the minute? Something like 17?

You're allowed to list 25 players for the League. So, you are 8 players or so short.

And you've mentioned that come the summer more will go because their contracts are up. You've mention up to 6 players going.

So please explain how Arsenal are going to go out and buy 14 or so players in the summer to re-fill the squad back out and become some sort of cohesive team?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61224 on: Today at 04:52:51 pm
Yeah, Arsenal are financially looking better than Barca, but their decisions have been equally shambolic and they're not much better on the pitch as well.

To compare with Barca and concluding Arsenal is doing well, is imo, not accurate, and it's not a high bar to begin with.

Both teams are equally gambling on a Top 4 finish.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61225 on: Today at 05:39:47 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 04:15:43 pm

It's cool mate, I like the discussion. So, to answer your points...
To be honest mate, I don't think there's much difference between Cedric & Chambers, although I do like Chambers better. As for Balogun, he's went on loan to get some much needed first team football at Middlesbrough as he's looked very raw the little he has played. All the players will be back bmfrom AFCON by the next game so we don't need to worry about that now.

As for letting players go for free, that's what happens when you buy players and let their contracts run down, and not sell them at the right time. That is something we need to improve on, and going for players in the younger age group at least is a step in the right direction. It's mental to think we've had nothing back really from Sanchez, Ozil, Ramsey, Wilshere, Auba & Cazorla, and yet we've made over £100M from Iwobi, Ox, Walcott & Willock.

Trusty I've not heard any fees for, have you heard any? He won't be a player for us anyway, he'll go out on loan & we'll likely flip him. Turner the goalkeeper I've seen a fee for and it seems reasonable no?

Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:48:01 pm



Good question, let's have a look. This is what I'd hope to happen in the summer.

Gk's, Ramsey, Turner, Hein

Def, Tomiyasu, New RB, White Gabriel, Holding, Saliba (hopefully)
Tierney, Tavares

Mid, Partey, Lokonga, Xhaka, New Mid

Att Mid, Martinelli, Smith-Rowe, Odegaard, Saka, Pepe

Forward, New Signing, New Signing, Balogun.

So I'd say it will look something like that, so maybe 4 signings. If Xhaka or Pepe leave which in an ideal world the would maybe 6 to match this summer?

Young guys like Rekik, Azeez, Patino to start to get league Cup games, maybe Europa League games as well.

All just guess work, but I don't think that's too unrealistic?

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61226 on: Today at 07:02:00 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 05:39:47 pm
Trusty I've not heard any fees for, have you heard any? He won't be a player for us anyway, he'll go out on loan & we'll likely flip him. Turner the goalkeeper I've seen a fee for and it seems reasonable no?


goalkeeper wise, that makes sense and yank gooners have said he's solid, as leno is gonna move on

Trusty fee was said 1.8 mil, tho valued at 1m before transfer, kroenke to kroenke :-X
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61227 on: Today at 07:02:33 pm
Sometimes you have to wonder if Ornstein has any shame with the stories he'll parrot. On the Athletic Football podcast today I heard this and I didn't realize that the story with Auba was that it was part of setting the correct culture at the club in banishing him. What I'd like to know then is what culture was Arteta installing before this as he didn't just start managing this year? Two years of installing a bad culture and now it needs changing? Seems just like a crazy amount of confidence in a manager from the club and reporters for a manager that hasn't done anything.

Granted they then went to talk about how Lampard did a good job at Derby and Chelsea and Everton could be exciting so clearly they know fuck all other than what their contacts what them to say.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61228 on: Today at 07:06:31 pm
I just hope we're lingering around Martinelli ready to swoop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61229 on: Today at 07:22:26 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:48:01 pm
So you've cleared the decks, mostly.

How many players do you have at the minute? Something like 17?

You're allowed to list 25 players for the League. So, you are 8 players or so short.

And you've mentioned that come the summer more will go because their contracts are up. You've mention up to 6 players going.

So please explain how Arsenal are going to go out and buy 14 or so players in the summer to re-fill the squad back out and become some sort of cohesive team?

Things will become really tricky if they land on a Europa League spot, need a big squad anyway, but without CL funds, and without the attraction of CL for players.

If they need to get 10+ players, I'm sure at least half of those players will be below the level they need and they will be back to square one.

Or they don't get that many players, flog their young players until they break, which will be even worse.

I don't mind Arsenal, and the reason I'm highlighting this is because I can't believe Arsenal fans are on board with this thing that Arteta is doing now. Rookie manager leading them to two seasons of wilderness and they still believe him or his decisions, that could hurt them in the long term even more.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61230 on: Today at 07:35:01 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 05:39:47 pm

Good question, let's have a look. This is what I'd hope to happen in the summer.

Gk's, Ramsey, Turner, Hein

Def, Tomiyasu, New RB, White Gabriel, Holding, Saliba (hopefully)
Tierney, Tavares

Mid, Partey, Lokonga, Xhaka, New Mid

Att Mid, Martinelli, Smith-Rowe, Odegaard, Saka, Pepe

Forward, New Signing, New Signing, Balogun.

So I'd say it will look something like that, so maybe 4 signings. If Xhaka or Pepe leave which in an ideal world the would maybe 6 to match this summer?

Young guys like Rekik, Azeez, Patino to start to get league Cup games, maybe Europa League games as well.

All just guess work, but I don't think that's too unrealistic?

Looking at the highlighted, you make 4 signings, fine. Imagine you are in Europa League and are playing Thursdays.

And even after those signings, your back-up CB is Holding, you're still stuck with Xhaka, and Partey hasn't yet delivered. In attacking midfield, you have 5 players for 3 position, three of them are youngsters. And you're still stuck with Pepe.

It's a wafer think squad for a team playing in 2 competitions, League and Europa League, let alone 4 competitions. That means, you will lose your best chance of a trophy, which are the domestic cups.

And if the new signings are back-up RB (won't improve your first XI), Midfielder (may improve, remains to be seen), and then two strikers (have to find good strikers in the market, who are willing to give up CL), I don't see too much improvement in the League positions for next season. Your strikers have to take to the team like ducks to water and produce big numbers for you to push on.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61231 on: Today at 07:57:57 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:35:01 pm
Looking at the highlighted, you make 4 signings, fine. Imagine you are in Europa League and are playing Thursdays.

And even after those signings, your back-up CB is Holding, you're still stuck with Xhaka, and Partey hasn't yet delivered. In attacking midfield, you have 5 players for 3 position, three of them are youngsters. And you're still stuck with Pepe.

It's a wafer think squad for a team playing in 2 competitions, League and Europa League, let alone 4 competitions. That means, you will lose your best chance of a trophy, which are the domestic cups.

And if the new signings are back-up RB (won't improve your first XI), Midfielder (may improve, remains to be seen), and then two strikers (have to find good strikers in the market, who are willing to give up CL), I don't see too much improvement in the League positions for next season. Your strikers have to take to the team like ducks to water and produce big numbers for you to push on.

I think that squad would be fine for playing Europa League, mainly because you can generally get through by playing your fringe players in the earlier rounds. It's why apart from the money aspect, I wouldn't be devastated to miss out on top 4, because I would totally agree the team and squad aren't ready for the Champions League yet.

Think I would play a similar team in the league cup as well, get guys like Saliba & Lokonga more game time and more experience, think that's what the early rounds of both those competitions are good for. I'd actually hope Saliba could be the 3rd centre back, and actually challenge White for his spot in the team.

As for the forwards, I totally agree it's slim pickings out there, that's why I don't want to go in overboard at criticising not getting 1 this window because the names aren't really there. However, I disagree they need to push big numbers to push on again, have you seen the top scorers list this season? Salah is the only 1 in double figures so far, and our top scorer is Smith-Rowe with 5 goals. They don't need to be hitting massive numbers to better what we have now.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61232 on: Today at 08:03:00 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:57:57 pm
I think that squad would be fine for playing Europa League, mainly because you can generally get through by playing your fringe players in the earlier rounds. It's why apart from the money aspect, I wouldn't be devastated to miss out on top 4, because I would totally agree the team and squad aren't ready for the Champions League yet.

Think I would play a similar team in the league cup as well, get guys like Saliba & Lokonga more game time and more experience, think that's what the early rounds of both those competitions are good for. I'd actually hope Saliba could be the 3rd centre back, and actually challenge White for his spot in the team.

As for the forwards, I totally agree it's slim pickings out there, that's why I don't want to go in overboard at criticising not getting 1 this window because the names aren't really there. However, I disagree they need to push big numbers to push on again, have you seen the top scorers list this season? Salah is the only 1 in double figures so far, and our top scorer is Smith-Rowe with 5 goals. They don't need to be hitting massive numbers to better what we have now.

Jota has 10 in the league.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61233 on: Today at 08:18:37 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:03:00 pm
Jota has 10 in the league.

So he has, I was looking at an out of date table. Thanks for correcting.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61234 on: Today at 08:48:32 pm
Arsenal's boys are doing very well- Guendouzi and Saliba
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61235 on: Today at 08:52:01 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:57:57 pm
However, I disagree they need to push big numbers to push on again, have you seen the top scorers list this season? Salah is the only 1 in double figures so far, and our top scorer is Smith-Rowe with 5 goals. They don't need to be hitting massive numbers to better what we have now.

Salah and Jota have hit double figures and Smith-Rowe has 8.

But that's the problem isn't it? You are relying on a 21 year old Attacking Midfielder to fetch you the goals. That doesn't look good.

You are being outscored by 6 teams and 6 teams have conceded less than you. Being the 7th best attack and the 7th best defense is not the level of a Top 4 team. If you want to be a Top 4 side next season, then you have to improve drastically in at least one of those categories next season. I don't see much of an improvement defensively, considering you will most likely have the same personnel playing in defense. Hence, my point about having to score more goals (new strikers scoring at a good rate) and without relying on a 21 year old AM.   
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61236 on: Today at 09:25:09 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 08:52:01 pm
Salah and Jota have hit double figures and Smith-Rowe has 8.

But that's the problem isn't it? You are relying on a 21 year old Attacking Midfielder to fetch you the goals. That doesn't look good.

You are being outscored by 6 teams and 6 teams have conceded less than you. Being the 7th best attack and the 7th best defense is not the level of a Top 4 team. If you want to be a Top 4 side next season, then you have to improve drastically in at least one of those categories next season. I don't see much of an improvement defensively, considering you will most likely have the same personnel playing in defense. Hence, my point about having to score more goals (new strikers scoring at a good rate) and without relying on a 21 year old AM.

Yeah, as I said previously I was looking at an out of date table, sorry about that.

At the end of the day, it's all just guess work just now anyway. I get your point about the goal scored and against, but we have a better goal difference than the team that's currently sitting 4th, so not sure how valid that is.

Anyway, what I won't disagree with is that we still need a lot of work and we need some good transfers to go our way, and hopefully he will bring back Saliba, currently that's a genuine concern to me. Will piss me right off if he flogs him without giving him a chance.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61237 on: Today at 09:28:16 pm
So Arsenal have released a striker they spent £60m+ on, and replaced him with nobody?, they're also allowing a striker that cost £50m to leave in the summer for nothing too?, what a poorly ran club.
