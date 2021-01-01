« previous next »
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61120 on: Yesterday at 09:20:45 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:05:33 pm
With the greatest of respect to Arsenal I think he might be looking a bit higher if he does well at Palace.

Where do you think he'll go better than Arsenal from Palace?
4pool

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61121 on: Yesterday at 09:22:56 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:05:33 pm
With the greatest of respect to Arsenal I think he might be looking a bit higher if he does well at Palace.

Man City after Pep leaves. He was in their system at NYFC. They let him go to Palace.
El Lobo

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61122 on: Yesterday at 09:24:48 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:20:45 pm
Where do you think he'll go better than Arsenal from Palace?

Man City maybe. Hes had a lot of moulding there and New York.
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61123 on: Yesterday at 10:31:31 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:22:56 pm
Man City after Pep leaves. He was in their system at NYFC. They let him go to Palace.

He went to Nice first remember, don't think they had any say on him going to Palace.

If you guys think Gerrard won't be experienced enough to take over Liverpool after being manager at Rangers & Villa, why should City after a couple of mid table finishes with Palace?
Jshooters

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61124 on: Yesterday at 10:40:38 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:43:16 pm
Arsenal have scored 1 goal in the month of January. Lost 2-1 to City Jan 1st. Saka in the 31st minute.

No goals after that v Notts Forest, Liverpool, Liverpool, & Burnley.

Or no goals in their last 419 minutes.

Forest fans wont thank you for that descriptor mate.  Its a bit of a sore subject apparently. It goes like this:

Notts County

Nottingham Forest

Been called up on it myself so just thought Id share the knowledge  ;)

Schmidt

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61125 on: Yesterday at 10:48:03 pm
Yeah the City shouts for Vieira seem mental.
4pool

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61126 on: Yesterday at 11:32:07 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:40:38 pm
Forest fans wont thank you for that descriptor mate.  Its a bit of a sore subject apparently. It goes like this:

Notts County

Nottingham Forest

Been called up on it myself so just thought Id share the knowledge  ;)



Yeah, I know. To lazy to type 3 syllables.  :D
PoetryInMotion

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61127 on: Today at 12:16:56 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 06:28:36 pm
They are really going to give that 4th position to manutd, which is annoying

Spurs will get that, don't worry. I know they lost against Chelsea, but they had only 1 win at Stamford Bridge in 31 attempts. I think Spurs will do better against other teams and will climb up the table. Not that I like them or anything, but Conte is a proven manager.
PoetryInMotion

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61128 on: Today at 12:25:12 am
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 06:46:26 pm
Turning into Ole mkII  ;D
Honestly I'll be very surprised if here's still arsenal manager  come August.
Be lucky to finished 7th at this rate

I think Arsenal will finish 5th or 6th only because Leicester have declined massively from last season. Spurs look better placed for a Top 4 spot. West Ham have got into an inconsistent period which is a shame, and I don't think they can catch Arsenal, but it can happen. But, it looks like Arsenal will fight it out with Man United for 5th/6th positions.

But, yeah haven't been convinced about Arteta for a long while. If there's no clearcut philosophy, they will churn out Ole type up and down results which is exactly what's been happening since last season. A decent run, followed by a lull, a decent run followed by a lull and so on.
PoetryInMotion

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61129 on: Today at 12:32:02 am
I think Arsenal will move for Vieira if Palace are able to translate their performances into results and if the Arsenal board has any sense. There are no big managers waiting to join them and there is a good chance he might go there considering he's their legend.

He has transformed Palace it has to be said. At least in terms of the style of play.
Ghost Town

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61130 on: Today at 12:36:46 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:31:31 pm
He went to Nice first remember, don't think they had any say on him going to Palace.

If you guys think Gerrard won't be experienced enough to take over Liverpool after being manager at Rangers & Villa, why should City after a couple of mid table finishes with Palace?
You're right. Top sides don't go for managers who aren't fully proven...
Dave McCoy

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61131 on: Today at 06:19:09 am
As much as Im all in on putting the boot into Arteta I do think some of these issues would beset any manager with how bad the club constructed this roster.  Pairing 2 over the hill strikers with a bunch of youth that while promising naturally will be inconsistent isnt a recipe for success. I think any manager would find this challenging to deal with.

Viera already worked for City Group at NYCFC. While its a stretch to think hed replace Pep the owners clearly like him and it wouldnt be that crazy.
