I generally agree with most of your posts - but not this one. White is not good. Could he get better - yeah of course. He's a center back that doesn't do the center back fundamentals like defending well. I know the new thing is cultured ball-playing CBs - but unless the rest of the defensive line, keeper and DM are going to do all the dirty work for you - I'm not sure having White there is useful.



I was a bit surprised at how bad he looked last night. Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think Brighton played him in-between two CBs, which could have gone a ways towards masking his weaknesses I suppose.Otherwise, I do agree with the original poster that Arsenal have done a pretty good job in changing the age profile of their squad. Yes, they've spent some money and not all of their signings have been spot-on, but even a couple of years ago all the conversation was how old/overpaid many of their players were. They've done a great job to both show their commitment to young players and be in the conversation for top 4 in the same breath as quickly as they have.Arteta is still a prick though