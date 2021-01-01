« previous next »
Elzar

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61000 on: Today at 12:53:23 pm
Why have we got to the point where footballer apologise for getting sent off?

Unless its something outrageous, I just dont see a reason for it
exiledintheUSA

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61001 on: Today at 12:58:18 pm
Really hope these don't qualify for the CL for another 5 years.  They just need to disappear. 

And that Ben White? Fuck me, what a limited footballer he is.
Statto Red

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61002 on: Today at 01:04:09 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:48:05 pm
The video with Ty on AFTV is strange,  a middle-aged man throws his toys out of his pram.

#Unhinged

What a muppet he is, thinks Fabs superb tackle should have gone to var &  been a pen to them. :wanker
KillieRed

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61003 on: Today at 01:08:22 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:53:23 pm
Why have we got to the point where footballer apologise for getting sent off?

Unless its something outrageous, I just dont see a reason for it

Hasnt Xhaka had to do it something like 19 times? But, of course, only to his own fans.
JRed

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61004 on: Today at 01:10:22 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:53:23 pm
Why have we got to the point where footballer apologise for getting sent off?

Unless its something outrageous, I just dont see a reason for it
Was he apologising because he got sent off a few minutes earlier/later than planned?
elsewhere

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61005 on: Today at 01:12:25 pm
we all like Martinelli but he was such a twat for whining and asking penalty when Fabinho clearly got all ball.
newterp

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61006 on: Today at 01:20:38 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:03:55 am
They've made some good moves recently and are finally doing the right thing in getting younger.
I definitely underestimated White in the summer - still think it was an over pay but he's clearly very good and will get better.

However the simple fact is they don't have a single player.. not one .. that would get in our first XI or really that close - and maybe only 2 that would get in our combined 18s

The gap they have to bridge between where they are and where the top 3 squads are is vast

I generally agree with most of your posts - but not this one. White is not good. Could he get better - yeah of course. He's a center back that doesn't do the center back fundamentals like defending well. I know the new thing is cultured ball-playing CBs - but unless the rest of the defensive line, keeper and DM are going to do all the dirty work for you - I'm not sure having White there is useful.
thaddeus

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61007 on: Today at 01:33:50 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 12:58:18 pm
Really hope these don't qualify for the CL for another 5 years.  They just need to disappear. 

And that Ben White? Fuck me, what a limited footballer he is.
£50m was weird at the time and he's done nothing since to make me think he was worth it.  He's never going to be dominant being 'only' 6ft tall, he isn't quick, he's not that good on the ball compared to most modern central defenders.  Maybe he's a great organiser??

It's a shame the move where Jota turned a dead-end on the touchline just inside their half into a great chance wasn't finished by Gordon.  White looked like a pub player trying to stop Jota.
ThoroughlyMediocre

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61008 on: Today at 01:49:40 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:20:38 pm
I generally agree with most of your posts - but not this one. White is not good. Could he get better - yeah of course. He's a center back that doesn't do the center back fundamentals like defending well. I know the new thing is cultured ball-playing CBs - but unless the rest of the defensive line, keeper and DM are going to do all the dirty work for you - I'm not sure having White there is useful.

I was a bit surprised at how bad he looked last night. Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think Brighton played him in-between two CBs, which could have gone a ways towards masking his weaknesses I suppose.

Otherwise, I do agree with the original poster that Arsenal have done a pretty good job in changing the age profile of their squad. Yes, they've spent some money and not all of their signings have been spot-on, but even a couple of years ago all the conversation was how old/overpaid many of their players were. They've done a great job to both show their commitment to young players and be in the conversation for top 4 in the same breath as quickly as they have.

Arteta is still a prick though  ;D
thaddeus

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61009 on: Today at 02:13:03 pm
Quote from: ThoroughlyMediocre on Today at 01:49:40 pm
I was a bit surprised at how bad he looked last night. Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think Brighton played him in-between two CBs, which could have gone a ways towards masking his weaknesses I suppose.

Otherwise, I do agree with the original poster that Arsenal have done a pretty good job in changing the age profile of their squad. Yes, they've spent some money and not all of their signings have been spot-on, but even a couple of years ago all the conversation was how old/overpaid many of their players were. They've done a great job to both show their commitment to young players and be in the conversation for top 4 in the same breath as quickly as they have.

Arteta is still a prick though  ;D
I agree, to a point  :)

£250m spent by Arteta to be in contention for top four is pretty much what you'd expect (unless you're Everton).  That £250m was on top of signings like Pepe and Tierney for a lot of money the summer before Arteta got the job and having a squad that already contained players like Xhaka, Lacazette and Aubameyang.  They also had two England international standard young players come through.
Drinks Sangria

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61010 on: Today at 02:26:31 pm
Saka should hand in a transfer request and come to us. I'd like that a lot.
El Lobo

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61011 on: Today at 02:50:55 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:13:03 pm
I agree, to a point  :)

£250m spent by Arteta to be in contention for top four is pretty much what you'd expect (unless you're Everton).  That £250m was on top of signings like Pepe and Tierney for a lot of money the summer before Arteta got the job and having a squad that already contained players like Xhaka, Lacazette and Aubameyang.  They also had two England international standard young players come through.

I think this is being over-used a little to be honest.

West Ham, Everton and Villa were in contention for top four after 22 games last season. Sheffield United and Wolves were the season before. It only really matters if they're in the top 4 at the end of the season, and considering the money they've spent they really should be. The problem is.....they don't particularly look any better than a number of other teams. Top four contention could still quite easily see them 8th/9th at the end of the season.
afc turkish

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61012 on: Today at 03:01:06 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:38:01 pm

My other theory on their lack of dicipline, is that there is little respect from the Arsenal players for Arteta. Hes constantly in their ear on the sidelines, micromanaging ever second of the match, but the way they played suggest they ignore him.
Maybe they just do their own thing and he cant control them as they have little respect for him, hence the complete lack of dicipline. 

Needs to Lego the reins a little bit...
DangerScouse

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61013 on: Today at 03:24:25 pm
Fucking delighted to knock these c*nts out. Usually ambivalent towards them but that has changed given their pathetic, hypocritical cry arsing in the last couple of weeks.
Kopenhagen

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
Reply #61014 on: Today at 03:38:12 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:03:55 am
I definitely underestimated White in the summer - still think it was an over pay but he's clearly very good and will get better.

Sitting in front of a keeper in a back three is the easiest position to play in football. I really don't think you can judge anyone's quality playing there.
disgraced cake

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61015 on: Today at 03:45:08 pm
RedSince86

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
Reply #61016 on: Today at 03:47:31 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:38:12 pm
Sitting in front of a keeper in a back three is the easiest position to play in football. I really don't think you can judge anyone's quality playing there.
Yep why Maguire looks above average in the Euro's, defending in the middle of a back 3 on his 18 yard line.

Tony Adams at 50 odd years old would look good in that protective setup in the middle of a back 3. ;D
