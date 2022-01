Couple of take aways from that:Of our lads, thought Gordon played well tracking back and got into some good positions, should of had a goal. Considering his age and against a full strength Arsenal thats seriously promising. Thought Minamino did well when he came on. Jota was obviously fucking brilliant as per and Hendo pressed all night. Shout out to Kelleher too who made a fucking world class save for that free kick and was generally cool as you like all game without really being troubled.Of theirs, Ben White is a bit shit really isn't he. Illanga played well having not seen much of him previously. Thought Martinelli played well without really threatening - could be a really good player under the right manager. Saka & Smith Rowe were very quiet which helped us - maybe Robbo learned a bit from that first leg as Saka played well that night but expected more from him. They played Sam Allerdyce hoofball all game which was food and drink for our lads at the back. Horrbile long ball merchants all game trying to win the second ball - the only success (if it was even successful) they had was when they tried to hit it on to Trent towards Martinelli. I've no idea what to make of Arteta!!! He's either really really shit and getting by with his mini pep impersonation or just a bit shit and may get better with time.Anyway its always good getting out of London with a win even more so after that first leg celebrating they did