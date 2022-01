any info out there how strong their team will be tonight?



Think it might be similar to 1st leg. Arteta not giving much away, but apparently from the training pics Odegaard returned but Smith-Rowe & Tomiyasu not spotted. So think Chambers might come in for Cedric, Odegaard for Xhaka to play a bit out of position and the rest the same as first leg.What was the Athletic article about this morning, I'm not a subscriber and don't want to go off sensationalist headlines?