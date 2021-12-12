« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1516 1517 1518 1519 1520 [1521]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed  (Read 4683076 times)

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,636
  • Justice for the 97
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60800 on: Yesterday at 05:20:18 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 04:18:49 pm
They are loaning out and selling a player today too. They are clearly worried about squad depth and it definitely wasn't a ploy to rest players.
Exactly - already loaned 4 players out this month before this. Arsenal taking the piss.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,667
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60801 on: Yesterday at 06:44:44 pm »
Terminated the contract of Kolasinac today  :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,139
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60802 on: Yesterday at 06:46:11 pm »
Fair play to them, made the Premier League look very foolish. Disgrace as well like, their fans should be hugely embarrassed.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,450
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60803 on: Yesterday at 07:01:09 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:44:44 pm
Terminated the contract of Kolasinac today  :lmao

They love a contract termination at Arsenal dont they.

Such a wonderfully ran club.

I suppose now with a few players off the book, theyll start spending even more dosh soon to fill the gaps.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,636
  • Justice for the 97
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60804 on: Yesterday at 07:27:51 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:44:44 pm
Terminated the contract of Kolasinac today  :lmao
Ha, you couldn't make it up ! (although Arsenal seem to do with their players health)
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60805 on: Yesterday at 08:04:37 pm »
Partey getting knocked out tonight. Get him on the plane tomorrow first thing. Start against Liverpool Thursday
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,664
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60806 on: Yesterday at 08:08:26 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:04:37 pm
Partey getting knocked out tonight. Get him on the plane tomorrow first thing. Start against Liverpool Thursday

Yes please.
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,636
  • Justice for the 97
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60807 on: Yesterday at 08:11:42 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:04:37 pm
Partey getting knocked out tonight. Get him on the plane tomorrow first thing. Start against Liverpool Thursday
Will he have woken up by then ?
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,446
  • Dutch Class
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60808 on: Yesterday at 08:17:50 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:04:37 pm
Partey getting knocked out tonight.

Is Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson aware of this?
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60809 on: Yesterday at 10:42:16 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:01:09 pm
They love a contract termination at Arsenal dont they.

Such a wonderfully ran club.

I suppose now with a few players off the book, theyll start spending even more dosh soon to fill the gaps.

He had 5 months left on his contract, saving 100k+ a week is still a £2M saving.
Logged

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60810 on: Yesterday at 10:44:28 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:17:50 pm
Is Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson aware of this?

:lmao :lmao
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,035
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60811 on: Today at 02:12:40 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:01:09 pm
They love a contract termination at Arsenal dont they.

Such a wonderfully ran club.

I suppose now with a few players off the book, theyll start spending even more dosh soon to fill the gaps.

Guardian pod from Monday wondered if teams would be hastily shipping out unwanted players to bring themselves under the 13+1 rule. Derbydodgers FC have today provided the definitive answer.
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,690
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60812 on: Today at 02:28:03 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 01:40:09 pm
I don't know what the reasoning was, & wasn't present at the discussions, and have never defended the Arsenal guys questioning you, & since I wasn't 1 of them that questioned you, I can't speak for them I'm afraid.

That's fair
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Pages: 1 ... 1516 1517 1518 1519 1520 [1521]   Go Up
« previous next »
 