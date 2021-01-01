Yes, seems likely Klopp will have something to say. This season is getting bloody annoying now. I want Liverpool to play as "cute" as Arsenal now.



Almost like Klopp should have made a point going on record to say that 2 legs was a bad idea isnt it?Its a fucking stupid and avoidable situation. How nobody at the EFL thought that 4 different matches involving 8 different opportunities for a team to be hit by COViD was unlikely to be affected by COViD and therefore that the sensible thing to do would be to halve the matches and therefore the likelihood of it happening is beyond me.Well actually it isnt beyond me, because seemingly nobody involved in football at a high boardroom level, be it for a governing body or a specific club will ever move a fucking inch for the greater good if it has a remotely negative effect on them. I say it a lot, but the shit surrounding the null and void thing was as illustrative example as youre ever going to get as to how stakeholders react to this kind of thing, it should have been made a priority to plan for COViD immediately following that to mitigate the chance of it happening again but of course it wasnt and the can was just kicked down the road.Infuriating.