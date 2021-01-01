« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1515 1516 1517 1518 1519 [1520]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed  (Read 4681976 times)

Online vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,267
  • Free at last!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60760 on: Today at 09:57:25 am »
Maybe this is all part of Arteta's deep mind games plan.... pretending they are this close to having to ask for a postponement, then making out they will have to get by with youth players, all while turning up with a full squad on thursday.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60761 on: Today at 10:04:02 am »
I dont see the game being postponed unless there is a real problem and we actually cant put a team out. As oppose to the spurs game where we just wanted a rest after the 10 men effort.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60762 on: Today at 10:07:20 am »
Im not sure whether Id get more pleasure from winning the trophy or Arsenal asking for a postponement only to end up having to face us at full strength with Salah and Mane back for us to give them the usual battering.

Not a great look for Arsenal anyway.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60763 on: Today at 10:19:50 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:07:20 am
Im not sure whether Id get more pleasure from winning the trophy or Arsenal asking for a postponement only to end up having to face us at full strength with Salah and Mane back for us to give them the usual battering.

Not a great look for Arsenal anyway.

This is what I mean, if we have the same players available that we had for the first leg (obviously minus Xhaka) then it would make no sense whatsoever for us to try and get the game postponed, so that's why if we do ask it would suggest that the injuries & illnesses were real, why else would you actually choose to play against Mane & Salah if you could avoid it?  :o
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,756
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60764 on: Today at 10:38:24 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:19:50 am
This is what I mean, if we have the same players available that we had for the first leg (obviously minus Xhaka) then it would make no sense whatsoever for us to try and get the game postponed, so that's why if we do ask it would suggest that the injuries & illnesses were real, why else would you actually choose to play against Mane & Salah if you could avoid it?  :o

Aside from rancour and banter, let's try and figure out when the two clubs could play the semi-final, if not Thursday. Not sure how viable February is and in about 2-3 weeks time Liverpool (touches wood) will be back to full strength...
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60765 on: Today at 10:43:09 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:19:50 am
This is what I mean, if we have the same players available that we had for the first leg (obviously minus Xhaka) then it would make no sense whatsoever for us to try and get the game postponed, so that's why if we do ask it would suggest that the injuries & illnesses were real, why else would you actually choose to play against Mane & Salah if you could avoid it?  :o

Well for one thing I assume that the rearranged game would be during the winter break and its therefore not guaranteed that they would be back. Youd think it would be next Thursday in which case I dont think either would be back.

But assuming that you are correct and any cancellation is entirely legitimate then my sympathy would still be limited considering Arsenal have been loaning out players.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60766 on: Today at 10:44:08 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:38:24 am
Aside from rancour and banter, let's try and figure out when the two clubs could play the semi-final, if not Thursday. Not sure how viable February is and in about 2-3 weeks time Liverpool (touches wood) will be back to full strength...

I would think it would be during the winter break, meaning it could be played next Thursday or the following midweek.

Far from ideal and it would piss Klopp off no end but the FA did this when the Shrewsbury game had to be replayed.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,614
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60767 on: Today at 10:45:24 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 09:52:18 pm
Guess there are more COVID cases. https://twitter.com/afcstuff/status/1483157239951147019

Because of several players with 'knocks' who they wanted to save for the second leg.

Xhaka aside it'll pretty much be last week's team. They just didn't want a game in the middle of the two legs, particularly a full blooded derby game.

Not that i'd put it past Arteta to try and get it put back to the week of the break, in the gamble that Klopp would pull a Shrewsbury and he'd get to play our reserves like they would have done the other week. He was calculating enough to get the Spurs game off because it suited them.

« Last Edit: Today at 10:50:10 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,756
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60768 on: Today at 11:27:53 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:44:08 am
I would think it would be during the winter break, meaning it could be played next Thursday or the following midweek.

Far from ideal and it would piss Klopp off no end but the FA did this when the Shrewsbury game had to be replayed.

Yes, seems likely Klopp will have something to say. This season is getting bloody annoying now. I want Liverpool to play as "cute" as Arsenal now.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60769 on: Today at 11:28:58 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:43:09 am
Well for one thing I assume that the rearranged game would be during the winter break and its therefore not guaranteed that they would be back. Youd think it would be next Thursday in which case I dont think either would be back.

But assuming that you are correct and any cancellation is entirely legitimate then my sympathy would still be limited considering Arsenal have been loaning out players.

So if it was played say next Thursday, who would you be missing then?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,129
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60770 on: Today at 11:35:27 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:28:58 am
So if it was played say next Thursday, who would you be missing then?

Barring some major shocks, all of our players should be playing in the AFCON Knockouts (which are 23rd-25th of Jan) and even if they all go out at that stage (unlikely) then the earliest I imagine we'll have them back would be the Cardiff game on the 6th of Feb.

So Salah, Mane and Keita.

Who knows on injuries, but I imagine Origi, Thiago and Elliott at least would also be unavailable.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60771 on: Today at 11:37:16 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:35:27 am
Barring some major shocks, all of our players should be playing in the AFCON Knockouts (which are 23rd-25th of Jan) and even if they all go out at that stage (unlikely) then the earliest I imagine we'll have them back would be the Cardiff game on the 6th of Feb.

Would the Brazilian lads be away for international duty by then?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,129
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60772 on: Today at 11:40:40 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:37:16 am
Would the Brazilian lads be away for international duty by then?

Ahhh so they would, they play on the Thursday so no Alisson, Fabinho or Bobby either! Japan play Thursday too so no Minamino.

Wouldn't be possible

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60773 on: Today at 11:43:54 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:40:40 am
Ahhh so they would, they play on the Thursday so no Alisson, Fabinho or Bobby either! Japan play Thursday too so no Minamino.

Wouldn't be possible

We could lose Gabriel if he was to get called up again, & Tomiyasu as well so don't see how that would help us either.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60774 on: Today at 11:59:24 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:27:53 am
Yes, seems likely Klopp will have something to say. This season is getting bloody annoying now. I want Liverpool to play as "cute" as Arsenal now.

Almost like Klopp should have made a point going on record to say that 2 legs was a bad idea isnt it? ::)

Its a fucking stupid and avoidable situation. How nobody at the EFL thought that 4 different matches involving 8 different opportunities for a team to be hit by COViD was unlikely to be affected by COViD and therefore that the sensible thing to do would be to halve the matches and therefore the likelihood of it happening is beyond me.

Well actually it isnt beyond me, because seemingly nobody involved in football at a high boardroom level, be it for a governing body or a specific club will ever move a fucking inch for the greater good if it has a remotely negative effect on them. I say it a lot, but the shit surrounding the null and void thing was as illustrative example as youre ever going to get as to how stakeholders react to this kind of thing, it should have been made a priority to plan for COViD immediately following that to mitigate the chance of it happening again but of course it wasnt and the can was just kicked down the road.

Infuriating.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,756
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60775 on: Today at 12:00:59 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:40:40 am
Ahhh so they would, they play on the Thursday so no Alisson, Fabinho or Bobby either! Japan play Thursday too so no Minamino.

Wouldn't be possible



Klopp might literally explode or at the very least 'Hulk up',  the bodies and souls of the EFL execs would be ripped asunder,
as James Pearce nods quietly, finishing his packet of (original flavour) Quavers.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,466
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60776 on: Today at 12:18:39 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:40:40 am
Ahhh so they would, they play on the Thursday so no Alisson, Fabinho or Bobby either! Japan play Thursday too so no Minamino.

Wouldn't be possible



Bobby's not been called up if we're counting up literal numbers of players left standing.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,838
  • YNWA
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60777 on: Today at 12:23:40 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:19:50 am
This is what I mean, if we have the same players available that we had for the first leg (obviously minus Xhaka) then it would make no sense whatsoever for us to try and get the game postponed, so that's why if we do ask it would suggest that the injuries & illnesses were real, why else would you actually choose to play against Mane & Salah if you could avoid it?  :o

Yeah, but when it was us, why else apart from illnesses and injuries would we have given up the 2nd leg Home advantage to have our game postponed?

We did that, and still the Arsenal fans couldn't stop themselves from questioning us, right?
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60778 on: Today at 01:40:09 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 12:23:40 pm
Yeah, but when it was us, why else apart from illnesses and injuries would we have given up the 2nd leg Home advantage to have our game postponed?

We did that, and still the Arsenal fans couldn't stop themselves from questioning us, right?

I don't know what the reasoning was, & wasn't present at the discussions, and have never defended the Arsenal guys questioning you, & since I wasn't 1 of them that questioned you, I can't speak for them I'm afraid.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,756
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60779 on: Today at 01:50:26 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 01:40:09 pm
I don't know what the reasoning was, & wasn't present at the discussions, and have never defended the Arsenal guys questioning you, & since I wasn't 1 of them that questioned you, I can't speak for them I'm afraid.

They were silly to question us but also Klopp was being too honest, there was no reason to mention "false positives" which were none of anyone's business outside the club. Liverpool had genuine covid cases in staff and players and genuine concerns with the training ground closed. In general Klopp likes to play and in general, over 5 years he has championed player welfare and the 72 hour recovery period between games.

What follows next will be fascinating, the hot air around it will continue to be bollocks however...
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,614
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60780 on: Today at 01:51:32 pm »
It suits Arsenal to play us while AFCON is on (and while Thiago is injured).

They're missing a few of their own but if we both had our best side out we'd have a big advantage. It's basically a one off home game for them and if they avoid defeat they either make the final or get a penalty shootout.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60781 on: Today at 01:55:29 pm »
Its starting to look like Arteta wants to make some signings in the window and would rather not play any games until he has his new line up. At some stage we have to get on with it .
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,437
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60782 on: Today at 02:03:58 pm »
No new signings should be allowed to play in games that where meant to be played before they signed.

Get the feeling this is what Burnley are doing, trying to line up 2 or 3 new players in the next few days.  Then they will be all be miraculously recovered.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,614
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60783 on: Today at 02:05:08 pm »
https://twitter.com/MarkyMBryans/status/1483435827472613380

@MarkyMBryans
Told that Arsenal are now optimistic their League Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.

No new Covid cases and players returning from short-term injury, as well as differing EFL rules, means game is likely to be played.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,195
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60784 on: Today at 02:08:16 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:05:08 pm
https://twitter.com/MarkyMBryans/status/1483435827472613380

@MarkyMBryans
Told that Arsenal are now optimistic their League Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.

No new Covid cases and players returning from short-term injury, as well as differing EFL rules, means game is likely to be played.
Blow me down with a feather
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,615
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60785 on: Today at 02:15:20 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:05:08 pm
https://twitter.com/MarkyMBryans/status/1483435827472613380

@MarkyMBryans
Told that Arsenal are now optimistic their League Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.

No new Covid cases and players returning from short-term injury, as well as differing EFL rules, means game is likely to be played.

This is probably the only reason - I bet they were given a signal from the EFL organizers that they are playing Thursday regardless. Magically - they have players returning from short-term injury now.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60786 on: Today at 02:52:48 pm »
Don't get it...so are we happy the game looks like going ahead or not...or would we have moaned either decision?
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,577
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60787 on: Today at 03:10:11 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:52:48 pm
Don't get it...so are we happy the game looks like going ahead or not...or would we have moaned either decision?
I think the prevalent thinking is that Arsenal wanted the Spurs game postponed so they could have more rest and improve their chances against ourselves - a fixture they fully intend to play and never thought would get called off.

It's hard to argue against it either.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60788 on: Today at 03:12:16 pm »
Set of hypocrites.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline kevlumley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,048
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60789 on: Today at 03:17:23 pm »
Happy :-)
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60790 on: Today at 03:40:27 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:10:11 pm
I think the prevalent thinking is that Arsenal wanted the Spurs game postponed so they could have more rest and improve their chances against ourselves - a fixture they fully intend to play and never thought would get called off.

It's hard to argue against it either.

Can only argue if you know the facts, and only Arsenal & the Premier League board I suppose have them when stating their case for postponement.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60791 on: Today at 03:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:03:58 pm
No new signings should be allowed to play in games that where meant to be played before they signed.

Get the feeling this is what Burnley are doing, trying to line up 2 or 3 new players in the next few days.  Then they will be all be miraculously recovered.

This is exactly what Newcastle did.

End of the day I dont blame Burnley its the PL who have messed it up the rules have been a mess since football restarted 18 months ago.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,158
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60792 on: Today at 03:48:42 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:37:16 am
Would the Brazilian lads be away for international duty by then?

It's not a winter break. It's an international break.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60793 on: Today at 03:52:50 pm »
The Premier League are having a winter break are they not, but the non European teams are having to go on international duty?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1515 1516 1517 1518 1519 [1520]   Go Up
« previous next »
 