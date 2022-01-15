I think it just seems strange on the face of it that Arsenal had 16/17 senior players in their league cup squad, then 3 days later they couldn't fulfil a league fixture. And it's obviously plausible that some of those players have contracted covid since. I think the issue boils down to injuries being included and a lack of transparency - because a massive amount of injuries has never in any other circumstances been a reason that teams have been able to choose or heavily influence the movement of a fixture.



It just feels like, and this is directed at multiple teams in the league, not just Arsenal - that some teams have been forced to get on with it despite debilitating losses to the squad (Leeds) and others have manipulated situations or plead with the league knowing they don't have to actually prove their claims (Spurs, Leicester, Man Utd).



Arsenal aren't the only guilty ones, it's the league's fault for creating this situation - the small change of putting a X number on cases and only postponing a game with clear proof that this is the case - as in the league sending independent testing in to measure the cases would clear the issue. But as ever with the Premier League, anything that halts the money train, even if it protects player safety, is an absolute hard NO.



We had 16 senior players available in the game against you. Two of those were goalkeepers. That leaves 14 senior outfield players. Cedric got injured 10 minutes into the match. Saka was clearly struggling at the end, sitting down numerous times before he too had to be subbed. That leaves us with just 12 (11 if you count Xhaka's suspension. Below the minimum 13 outfield players you need before you can request a postponement. Tierney and Chambers picked up knocks which might well rule them out too and a possible second positive covid case.I do agree with the main point of your post though. They shouldn't have allowed clubs to use injuries or any other absentees as a valid reason to request a postponement. But they have and no doubt clubs have been taking advantage of that. There have been 21 games postponed in the Premier league, how many of those were truly for severe covid outbreaks? And that's the problem, like you said no transparency at all. We are now at the point where if your team has a lot of players out, regardless for what reasons, then it is almost self-sabotage if you don't at least request a postponement. The rules allow you to do it.Leeds are getting a lot of praise for not having requested their game against West Ham to be called off. I heard they haven't got any covid cases, and without it you don't meet the criteria, hence they had no option but to carry on. Have no idea if this is true or not but if it isn't and they would have had a case for postponement, then I'm sorry but that is stupid. What benefit do you get from bravely putting out severely depleted teams when your rivals are legitimately using the rules to rearrange their games to when they will have more of their players back.