From what I can see, they have 4 actual injuries (Tomiyasu, Smith-Rowe, Soares, Kolasinac). Saka and Chambers that played vs us are maybe's and Odegaard has COVID. They then have Pepe, Partay, Elneny and Aubameyang away at AFCON. Xhaka suspended.
With all that, they can put out a good XI and fill the bench with youngsters that have seen first team football.
Even taking into account the injuries, I don't understand why they would be allowed to suspend anything. They have sent 3 players out on loan knowing they will have 4 at AFCON. Is the Premier League basically saying that if you have a team full of players in AFCON, you can suspend all your games until they are back?
I don't even blame Arsenal for this, as others have said the consistency is shocking with Leeds/Leicester and others having games postponed or not. Nobody should have been having postponements unless they had closures to the training ground due to outbreaks.