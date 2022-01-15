« previous next »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on January 15, 2022, 06:40:58 pm
Arsenal don't have the power to postpone the fixture, it's the league, the ones that set the rules.

Arsenal are fully aware of the spirit of the rules though. As a club, you are basically taking advantage of a pandemic to try and garner an advantage.

That is about as low as you can go. 

I remember when Arsenal as a club had a bit of class about them.
Quote from: RJH on January 15, 2022, 06:01:53 pm
Assume you mean West Ham or Leeds?

 ;D

CalgarianRed is full of odd takes, I guess the lack of understanding of rivalires doesnt help. Sometimes new fans need to educate themselves a bit more before commenting!
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:11:15 am
Arsenal are fully aware of the spirit of the rules though. As a club, you are basically taking advantage of a pandemic to try and garner an advantage.

That is about as low as you can go. 

I remember when Arsenal as a club had a bit of class about them.

The league are now taking into consideration all absentees not just COVID. It could be a sensible thing, Covid could easily be contributing to injuries of recovered players. Theres a lot we dont know about it and in a disrupted season the league has decided to give some leeway to clubs.
Its not much of a contest if we fielded the under 15s, that also devalues the league, thats already made uncompetitive by the absence of financial fair play and oil countries buying clubs.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:11:15 am
Arsenal are fully aware of the spirit of the rules though. As a club, you are basically taking advantage of a pandemic to try and garner an advantage.

That is about as low as you can go. 

I remember when Arsenal as a club had a bit of class about them.

The art of 'shithousery' has completely taken over English football.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:11:15 am
Arsenal are fully aware of the spirit of the rules though. As a club, you are basically taking advantage of a pandemic to try and garner an advantage.

That is about as low as you can go. 

I remember when Arsenal as a club had a bit of class about them.

Weve played the first couple of games of the season & were hammered because we had a number of players out with Covid & injuries, we asked to cancel then & were refused.

We've seen games with Wolves & Liverpool postponed. We got put out the FA Cup because we were under strength in centre midfield.
We've been watching teams like Leicester get postponements for the same reason we are asking just now.

So as a club, considering we could have been without 14 players for whatever reason, it's well within its rights to ask the question. The Premier League didn't have to grant the request, in which case we would have played the game. We might have had to play the kids, but they played West Ham on Friday night, so they would have had to play Friday / Sunday, which we rarely ask full grown professional players to do.

By the way, in the background of all this that's hasn't even been mentioned yet in this thread after the 'drama' of yesterday is the fact that Aubameyang & several other players are suffering from Heart Lesions / problems after recovering from Covid, & that's not only a worry for all sports people, but the general public who don't get the luxury of these screenings after Covid.
Will be a bit spicy on Thursday I think. Arsenal seemed to have prioritised Thursday over the NLD.

Ive got a ticket but Im with the arsenal fans. If anyone has a spare and cant make it then Id love to take it.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 12:30:16 pm
By the way, in the background of all this that's hasn't even been mentioned yet in this thread after the 'drama' of yesterday is the fact that Aubameyang & several other players are suffering from Heart Lesions / problems after recovering from Covid, & that's not only a worry for all sports people, but the general public who don't get the luxury of these screenings after Covid.

Absolutely.  That is the key thing here.
Now, we don't know how 'true'  this is, but I'll take it at face value.  I have no idea what a lesion is but I expect anything affecting the heart isn't good.
Maybe it's normally something that only causes problems for top athletes. But I have been wondering if long covid significantly impacts the ability to exercise. Which will cause many other long term health problems.

--edit-- I'm not sure I should be questioning the truth of the statement. But I know others will,so I'm setting out my stall that I don't think Arsenal would issue the statement if not true.
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 08:07:48 am
Will be a bit spicy on Thursday I think. Arsenal seemed to have prioritised Thursday over the NLD.

Ive got a ticket but Im with the arsenal fans. If anyone has a spare and cant make it then Id love to take it.

Dont think Arsenal would prioritise any game over the NLD unless it really is a dead rubber. This game will be massive in terms of who could get 4th place, so the derby game is more important I'd say, although others might disagree.

Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:52:25 am
Absolutely.  That is the key thing here.
Now, we don't know how 'true'  this is, but I'll take it at face value.  I have no idea what a lesion is but I expect anything affecting the heart isn't good.
Maybe it's normally something that only causes problems for top athletes. But I have been wondering if long covid significantly impacts the ability to exercise. Which will cause many other long term health problems.

--edit-- I'm not sure I should be questioning the truth of the statement. But I know others will,so I'm setting out my stall that I don't think Arsenal would issue the statement if not true.

I don't even think Arsenal have seen Aubameyang yet, he's away with Gabon so I think it's their doctors that have picked up on it. Only thing to come from the Arsenal side is that they are apparently satisfied it's not a serious issue currently.
I think it just seems strange on the face of it that Arsenal had 16/17 senior players in their league cup squad, then 3 days later they couldn't fulfil a league fixture. And it's obviously plausible that some of those players have contracted covid since. I think the issue boils down to injuries being included and a lack of transparency - because a massive amount of injuries has never in any other circumstances been a reason that teams have been able to choose or heavily influence the movement of a fixture.

It just feels like, and this is directed at multiple teams in the league, not just Arsenal - that some teams have been forced to get on with it despite debilitating losses to the squad (Leeds) and others have manipulated situations or plead with the league knowing they don't have to actually prove their claims (Spurs, Leicester, Man Utd).

Arsenal aren't the only guilty ones, it's the league's fault for creating this situation - the small change of putting a X number on cases and only postponing a game with clear proof that this is the case - as in the league sending independent testing in to measure the cases would clear the issue. But as ever with the Premier League, anything that halts the money train, even if it protects player safety, is an absolute hard NO.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:21:48 am
I think it just seems strange on the face of it that Arsenal had 16/17 senior players in their league cup squad, then 3 days later they couldn't fulfil a league fixture. And it's obviously plausible that some of those players have contracted covid since. I think the issue boils down to injuries being included and a lack of transparency - because a massive amount of injuries has never in any other circumstances been a reason that teams have been able to choose or heavily influence the movement of a fixture.

It just feels like, and this is directed at multiple teams in the league, not just Arsenal - that some teams have been forced to get on with it despite debilitating losses to the squad (Leeds) and others have manipulated situations or plead with the league knowing they don't have to actually prove their claims (Spurs, Leicester, Man Utd).

Arsenal aren't the only guilty ones, it's the league's fault for creating this situation - the small change of putting a X number on cases and only postponing a game with clear proof that this is the case - as in the league sending independent testing in to measure the cases would clear the issue. But as ever with the Premier League, anything that halts the money train, even if it protects player safety, is an absolute hard NO.

The issue now is the playing schedule is at breaking point. I think Burnley are 5 games behind and any new postponements are now in the mix with returning European fixtures and international breaks.

Also, one of Liverpool (hope so) or Arsenal will not be able|Sorry broke my own mind there---the Liverpool and Arsenal league fixture due on the day of the League Cup Final will obviously have to be postponed anyway.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:46:29 am
The issue now is the playing schedule is at breaking point. I think Burnley are 5 games behind and any new postponements are now in the mix with returning European fixtures and international breaks.

Also, one of Liverpool (hope so) or Arsenal will not be able|Sorry broke my own mind there---the Liverpool and Arsenal league fixture due on the day of the League Cup Final will obviously have to be postponed anyway.

Arsenal are well insulated from the odd postponement though as they're already out the FA Cup (gives them several free weekends) and not in Europe (loads of free midweeks).

The Liverpool league game will be difficult to fit in though if we go far in Europe.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:51:00 am

The Liverpool league game will be difficult to fit in though if we go far in Europe.

Can we not just award ourselves three points?
We've apparently agreed to allow Pablo Mari to go on loan to Udinese, not sure when he will officially leave but the optics would be terrible if we allow that to happen before Liverpool on Thursday & then ask for a postponement.

What's the difference between EFL & Premier League rules again, as I really hope the game goes ahead in Thursday?
Arsenal taking the piss with these loans :lmao

Only just saw that Spurs statement from when the game was postponed, fantastic!
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:54:50 am
We've apparently agreed to allow Pablo Mari to go on loan to Udinese, not sure when he will officially leave but the optics would be terrible if we allow that to happen before Liverpool on Thursday & then ask for a postponement.

What's the difference between EFL & Premier League rules again, as I really hope the game goes ahead in Thursday?

Not sure on the difference on rules but sure you will bend them so you have a fresh squad.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:58:10 am
Arsenal taking the piss with these loans :lmao

Only just saw that Spurs statement from when the game was postponed, fantastic!
What was it? (Im not on social media)
They should honestly be made to forfeit any games they ask to be postponed. Much as I dislike Spurs, they should be given the 3 points from the weekend. To try and twist the rules to your advantage is one thing, but to moan about not having enough players whilst simultaneously getting rid of first team players is quite something else.
Allowing a player to leave on loan after having a game postponed. Lol
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:02:01 pm
What was it? (Im not on social media)

We regret to announce that Sundays north London derby against Arsenal has been postponed.

This follows an application from Arsenal to the Premier League on the basis of a combination of COVID, existing and recent injuries and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

We are extremely surprised that this application has been approved.

We ourselves were disqualified from the European Conference League after a significant number of COVID cases meant we needed to reschedule a fixture and our application to move our Leicester fixture was not approved - only for it to be subsequently postponed when Leicester applied.

The original intention of the guidance - here - was to deal with player availability directly affected by COVID cases, resulting in depleted squads that, when taken together with injuries, would result in the club being unable to field a team.

We do not believe it was the intent to deal with player availability unrelated to COVID.

We may now be seeing the unintended consequences of this rule.

It is important to have clarity and consistency on the application of the rule.

Yet again, fans have seen their plans disrupted at unacceptably short notice.

We shall once again send food deliveries to the local food banks to avoid unacceptable waste.

We are sincerely sorry for our fans - some of whom will have travelled great distances.

It was on their official site here
From what I can see, they have 4 actual injuries (Tomiyasu, Smith-Rowe, Soares, Kolasinac). Saka and Chambers that played vs us are maybe's and Odegaard has COVID. They then have Pepe, Partay, Elneny and Aubameyang away at AFCON. Xhaka suspended.

With all that, they can put out a good XI and fill the bench with youngsters that have seen first team football.

Even taking into account the injuries, I don't understand why they would be allowed to suspend anything. They have sent 3 players out on loan knowing they will have 4 at AFCON. Is the Premier League basically saying that if you have a team full of players in AFCON, you can suspend all your games until they are back?

I don't even blame Arsenal for this, as others have said the consistency is shocking with Leeds/Leicester and others having games postponed or not. Nobody should have been having postponements unless they had closures to the training ground due to outbreaks.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:05:17 pm
We regret to announce that Sundays north London derby against Arsenal has been postponed.

This follows an application from Arsenal to the Premier League on the basis of a combination of COVID, existing and recent injuries and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

We are extremely surprised that this application has been approved.

We ourselves were disqualified from the European Conference League after a significant number of COVID cases meant we needed to reschedule a fixture and our application to move our Leicester fixture was not approved - only for it to be subsequently postponed when Leicester applied.

The original intention of the guidance - here - was to deal with player availability directly affected by COVID cases, resulting in depleted squads that, when taken together with injuries, would result in the club being unable to field a team.

We do not believe it was the intent to deal with player availability unrelated to COVID.

We may now be seeing the unintended consequences of this rule.

It is important to have clarity and consistency on the application of the rule.

Yet again, fans have seen their plans disrupted at unacceptably short notice.

We shall once again send food deliveries to the local food banks to avoid unacceptable waste.

We are sincerely sorry for our fans - some of whom will have travelled great distances.

It was on their official site here
Thanks. That is pretty much on point. I wonder if it will start a conversation on this, finally?

One of the reasons, I think, that more clubs haven't openly questioned 'the rules' is because they are all aware that they themselves may be able to take advantage of any loopholes, if needed, so why highlight them and risk them being closed?

That's pretty open from Spurs, but it does mean they'll struggle to take advantage of the same loopholes themselves, now, without coming across as massive hypocrites.
No one wants to play us when we are strong. They all want to get gifted 3 points. So sad to see. Thats not what sport should be about.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:21:48 am
I think it just seems strange on the face of it that Arsenal had 16/17 senior players in their league cup squad, then 3 days later they couldn't fulfil a league fixture. And it's obviously plausible that some of those players have contracted covid since. I think the issue boils down to injuries being included and a lack of transparency - because a massive amount of injuries has never in any other circumstances been a reason that teams have been able to choose or heavily influence the movement of a fixture.

It just feels like, and this is directed at multiple teams in the league, not just Arsenal - that some teams have been forced to get on with it despite debilitating losses to the squad (Leeds) and others have manipulated situations or plead with the league knowing they don't have to actually prove their claims (Spurs, Leicester, Man Utd).

Arsenal aren't the only guilty ones, it's the league's fault for creating this situation - the small change of putting a X number on cases and only postponing a game with clear proof that this is the case - as in the league sending independent testing in to measure the cases would clear the issue. But as ever with the Premier League, anything that halts the money train, even if it protects player safety, is an absolute hard NO.

We had 16 senior players available in the game against you. Two of those were goalkeepers. That leaves 14 senior outfield players. Cedric got injured 10 minutes into the match. Saka was clearly struggling at the end, sitting down numerous times before he too had to be subbed. That leaves us with just 12 (11 if you count Xhaka's suspension. Below the minimum 13 outfield players you need before you can request a postponement. Tierney and Chambers picked up knocks which might well rule them out too and a possible second positive covid case.

I do agree with the main point of your post though. They shouldn't have allowed clubs to use injuries or any other absentees as a valid reason to request a postponement. But they have and no doubt clubs have been taking advantage of that. There have been 21 games postponed in the Premier league, how many of those were truly for severe covid outbreaks? And that's the problem, like you said no transparency at all. We are now at the point where if your team has a lot of players out, regardless for what reasons, then it is almost self-sabotage if you don't at least request a postponement. The rules allow you to do it.

Leeds are getting a lot of praise for not having requested their game against West Ham to be called off. I heard they haven't got any covid cases, and without it you don't meet the criteria, hence they had no option but to carry on. Have no idea if this is true or not but if it isn't and they would have had a case for postponement, then I'm sorry but that is stupid. What benefit do you get from bravely putting out severely depleted teams when your rivals are legitimately using the rules to rearrange their games to when they will have more of their players back.
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:12:04 pm
From what I can see, they have 4 actual injuries (Tomiyasu, Smith-Rowe, Soares, Kolasinac). Saka and Chambers that played vs us are maybe's and Odegaard has COVID. They then have Pepe, Partay, Elneny and Aubameyang away at AFCON. Xhaka suspended.

With all that, they can put out a good XI and fill the bench with youngsters that have seen first team football.

Even taking into account the injuries, I don't understand why they would be allowed to suspend anything. They have sent 3 players out on loan knowing they will have 4 at AFCON. Is the Premier League basically saying that if you have a team full of players in AFCON, you can suspend all your games until they are back?

I don't even blame Arsenal for this, as others have said the consistency is shocking with Leeds/Leicester and others having games postponed or not. Nobody should have been having postponements unless they had closures to the training ground due to outbreaks.

I think Tierney was doubtful and a 2nd player tested positive at the weekend. If all those were to be out, I'll have a go at a team, I've no idea who the other player that's tested positive is.

Ramsdale
White - Holding - Gabriel - Tavares
Lokonga - Patino
Hutchinson - Lacazette - Martinelli
Nketiah
Why are the Arsenal fans on here defending what they have done ?
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:19:38 pm
No one wants to play us when we are strong. They all want to get gifted 3 points. So sad to see. Thats not what sport should be about.


Strong? We can't go back to back to 2002 mate, sorry.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:31:33 pm
Why are the Arsenal fans on here defending what they have done ?

Because if other teams are doing it, why put yourself at a disadvantage? We only asked for a postponement, we can't demand it, it has to be granted. If they would have said you need to play, then we'd have played. It's not like we outright refused to.
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 12:33:48 pm
Strong? We can't go back to back to 2002 mate, sorry.

ignore him, hes trying (and failing) to be funny.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:34:47 pm
Because if other teams are doing it, why put yourself at a disadvantage? We only asked for a postponement, we can't demand it, it has to be granted. If they would have said you need to play, then we'd have played. It's not like we outright refused to.

Have other teams loaned players out then used AFCON as an excuse ?
I thought Spurs' statement was pretty small time. Reminded me of Joe Anderson writing to the bizzies and like something Everton would do, I don't think Spurs would've made that statement if it wasn't Arsenal and I don't really understand what their game in the Europa Business Houses League has to do with anything?

Arsenal felt they had to request a postponement and that they had cause to do so under the rules, they applied and it was examined and granted. Why is everyone so arsed? It's exactly like the shite that was getting thrown at us the week before last.

We'll still twat them on thursday. All good.
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 12:43:38 pm
I thought Spurs' statement was pretty small time. Reminded me of Joe Anderson writing to the bizzies and like something Everton would do, I don't think Spurs would've made that statement if it wasn't Arsenal and I don't really understand what their game in the Europa Business Houses League has to do with anything?

Arsenal felt they had to request a postponement and that they had cause to do so under the rules, they applied and it was examined and granted. Why is everyone so arsed? It's exactly like the shite that was getting thrown at us the week before last.

We'll still twat them on thursday. All good.

I suspect a lot of it is for that exact reason, and certain Arsenal posters on here diving in and their club now doing much worse.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:42:10 pm
Have other teams loaned players out then used AFCON as an excuse ?

Not sure if Leicester have loaned anyone out but was AFCON not cited as a reason for their postponement?

What are the rules, is it not to do with having 13 or 14 fit senior players?
Quote from: 4pool on January 15, 2022, 06:05:07 pm
I meant your lot trying to get the second leg postponed again.

We're good. We'll play next thursday.

They wont try and get it postponed because theyll be aware that any postponement increases the chance of Salah, Mane or both being available.
Its amazing that games get called off every day and get no coverage. But because its Arsenal Its a bigger story than Benitez losing his job.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:36:47 pm
Its amazing that games get called off every day and get no coverage. But because its Arsenal Its a bigger story than Benitez losing his job.

We could open that debate back up and reopen that discussion on here like the thread had when Everton beat us?
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 01:41:09 pm
We could open that debate back up and reopen that discussion on here like the thread had when Everton beat us?

You mean when everyone on here was scratching their heads in disbelief that Rafa Benitez wasnt arsenal manager and how hes the only way wed be safe from a relegation battle this season. That one  didnt age too well .
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:36:47 pm
Its amazing that games get called off every day and get no coverage. But because its Arsenal Its a bigger story than Benitez losing his job.
On one level Im not arsed and think it's being a bit overplayed but Arsenal twitter  started all this with the completely over the top reaction to the Liverpool game being called off,  just getting a bit of karma back
