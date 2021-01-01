what a bunch of hypocritical twats - and im aiming this at the fans who lost their shit cos of our game was called off, all the posturing, 'analysing', slanted arguments and accusations of us cooking the books cos 'we were afraid' to play themnow they just say, ah shit we've a load of players out (covid isn't an issue), call it off (the fact they've let first team players go out on loan in a clearly unstable environment doesn't appear to have occured to them)they said fuckall when they went to leeds who had to basically put out the kids - oh hang they did, 'get on with it' as i recall...fucking twatfest flipflopsi always wanted our game to go ahead even if we put out kids, we just couldn't field a team, fuck 'em, would be so precious if the league said nothe levels of losing shit might even reach unseen heights and that's saying something with that lot, Whingbags FC