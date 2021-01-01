« previous next »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 07:01:00 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JYf_6lYr2bs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JYf_6lYr2bs</a>
I wouldn't trade places with anyone because we have the best fans.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Haha this is too perfect

And theyre in a far more comfortable position to play

Its purely because Saka is out
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
What would make this even funnier would be the league turning down their request.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 07:42:53 pm
Haha this is too perfect

And theyre in a far more comfortable position to play

Its purely because Saka is out

Is he injured? What happened, did Matip's ankles get in the way if his studs?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 07:43:29 pm
What would make this even funnier would be the league turning down their request.

I will laugh long and hard if they do. ;D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 07:43:29 pm
What would make this even funnier would be the league turning down their request.

Funny but completely correct.

Theyre in nothing like the dire straits others have been in. Whos even got covid?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:03:25 pm
Once the league started combining injuries with COVID, they set the precedent.


Pretty much. The PL's lack of transparency and inability to apply their own rules has caused this mess
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 07:51:46 pm
Funny but completely correct.

Theyre in nothing like the dire straits others have been in. Whos even got covid?

Basically nobody.  They're saying that Xhaka's red combined with new injuries to Cedric, Tierney, Chambers and Saka means they don't have enough players.  It's a joke but I don't blame them for trying.

Edit: the PL should turn down their request as it's patently ridiculous but then again I have no love for Spurs either.  I think I'll just root for as much drama as possible then?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:44:01 pm
Is he injured? What happened, did Matip's ankles get in the way if his studs?

He had to go off with some niggle

Its truly taking the piss this one

And to be perfectly honest Im always in Arsenal corner in the NLD. Cant stand spurs
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:54:37 pm
Basically nobody.  They're saying that Xhaka's red combined with new injuries to Cedric, Tierney, Chambers and Saka means they don't have enough players.  It's a joke but I don't blame them for trying.

Edit: the PL should turn down their request as it's patently ridiculous but then again I have no love for Spurs either.  I think I'll just root for as much drama as possible then?

You cant be serious ?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Whole thing is mad.

Leagues fault allowing injuries and now it seems suspensions to be a factor,

The ONLY factor should be a training ground being closed due to covid cases, so that teams simply cannot be together to train and prepare.

In this case with Arsenal, as with Leicester, they should be playing their U23s, or forfeiting - up to them.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:54:37 pm
Basically nobody.  They're saying that Xhaka's red combined with new injuries to Cedric, Tierney, Chambers and Saka means they don't have enough players.  It's a joke but I don't blame them for trying.

Edit: the PL should turn down their request as it's patently ridiculous but then again I have no love for Spurs either.  I think I'll just root for as much drama as possible then?
Imagine the outrage if we did that.

Oh...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 07:43:29 pm
What would make this even funnier would be the league turning down their request.

THey've already set the precedent with Leicester (called their last 2 games off due to injuries and AFCON).

They were okay beating up Leeds's reserves the other week and demanding to play our under 10s last week.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 07:51:46 pm
Funny but completely correct.

Theyre in nothing like the dire straits others have been in. Whos even got covid?

Odegaard... the end!

Fuck them, hope they have to play it and get battered. The arrogance from them recently is quite hilarious, shortly they'll lose a few and be back to moaning about how it's not good enough. There's actually people screaming how good Ben White is when he couldn't even defend against Nottingham Forest and watched them score
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:02:43 pm
Odegaard... the end!

Fuck them, hope they have to play it and get battered. The arrogance from them recently is quite hilarious, shortly they'll lose a few and be back to moaning about how it's not good enough. There's actually people screaming how good Ben White is when he couldn't even defend against Nottingham Forest and watched them score

He was absolutely obliterated in the 4-0 too.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:54:37 pm
Basically nobody.  They're saying that Xhaka's red combined with new injuries to Cedric, Tierney, Chambers and Saka means they don't have enough players.  It's a joke but I don't blame them for trying.

Edit: the PL should turn down their request as it's patently ridiculous but then again I have no love for Spurs either.  I think I'll just root for as much drama as possible then?

Is that the new players out? So Tomiyasu, Cedric, Chambers, Tierney, Smith-Rowe, Odegaard, Partey Elneny, Xhaka, Pepe, Saka & Aubameyang in total? I'm just trying to work out how likely this is.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 07:55:11 pm
He had to go off with some niggle

Its truly taking the piss this one

And to be perfectly honest Im always in Arsenal corner in the NLD. Cant stand spurs

Oh I agree about Tottenham. Arsenal fans are beginning to get back to peak Wenger days, where (as discussed in this thread) any pass more than 5 yards was a hoof. Yet they're still infinitely better than Tottenham so am not fussed if they succeed but no doubt they'll try it again for our game on Thursday.

Just on Saka, I'm still cynical as to whether he's injured or not. It seems to be late on in games a lot of players pick up injuries if they're getting the result they want. To the point where I'm actually surprised if there is a genuine injury.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 07:56:00 pm
You cant be serious ?

Wish I wasn't which is why I was saying this request should be declined.

Sam Dean
@SamJDean
On top of the pre-existing issues, there were more injury problems for Arsenal during/after last nights game. Understand Chambers, Saka and Tierney all picked up knocks, along with the injury that forced Cedric off.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:08:56 pm
He was absolutely obliterated in the 4-0 too.

:lmao :lmao :lmao

His positioning for every dangerous attack in that game was fucking hilarious

I actually just watched back his highlights from last night.
A block that comes back of him for our throw, he runs off with the ball
Header to Minamino
Header to Minamino
Overcooked long ball to Saka
Shit long ball straight to Virgil who miscontrols it

Elite CB
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Im struggling though.


They just let a player go on loan who could have played.

That at least was totally avoidable
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
The usual suspects at Arsenal were running their mouths off when we asked for the first leg of the semi final to be postponed.  Not talking so much now, of course.

I hope they play so that Xhaka is available to face us in the second leg  ;D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Let me get this right. Arsenal ask the EFL to investigate us for asking for a game to be called off. Then next game they ask for their game to be called off?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 08:18:28 pm
The usual suspects at Arsenal were running their mouths off when we asked for the first leg of the semi final to be postponed.  Not talking so much now, of course.

I hope they play so that Xhaka is available to face us in the second leg  ;D

Sod that. He'll only get sent off making it much more difficult for us to break them down. ;D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:16:51 pm
Wish I wasn't which is why I was saying this request should be declined.

Sam Dean
@SamJDean
On top of the pre-existing issues, there were more injury problems for Arsenal during/after last nights game. Understand Chambers, Saka and Tierney all picked up knocks, along with the injury that forced Cedric off.

In other words they want to rest them for the second leg and don't want to be depleted for the derby.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
These postponement requests did originally seem to be around Covid cases, now it seems to be more around injuries and a availability, and if you can muster a couple of Covid cases up in your youth team then hell, why not go for it.

The EFL have made a rod for their back with the so many fit players rule they should have made it about x number of (proveable) Covid cases.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Just thought I'd look in here to see if there were any comments about Saka (and there are plenty), hard to believe he's only 20, great player.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Arsenal fans now laughing at Spurs fuming at their request. Clearly an irony deficiency in full effect. ;D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Breaking: Liverpool have requested that all Premier League matches from Jan 1 2021 to 31 Mar 2021, as well as their League Cup tie vs. Aston Villa from 19/20, be replayed due to player shortages.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 09:47:34 pm
Arsenal fans now laughing at Spurs fuming at their request. Clearly an irony deficiency in full effect. ;D

If you can't beat them, join them.  ;D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:04:00 pm
If you can't beat them, join them.  ;D

Wasnt that Adebayor, Toure, Nasri and Clichys motto?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:08:54 pm
Wasnt that Adebayor, Toure, Nasri and Clichys motto?

Na, back then we could still beat them occasionally.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:08:54 pm
Wasnt that Adebayor, Toure, Nasri and Clichys motto?

Carl Jenkinson too
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
The irony of them postponing is just too funny. I guess they're too scared to play Spurs then, and should be thrown out of the prem?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Fucking bellends. :lmao
« Reply #60474 on: Yesterday at 11:58:33 pm »
 :lmao what a bunch of hypocritical twats - and im aiming this at the fans who lost their shit cos of our game was called off, all the posturing, 'analysing', slanted arguments and accusations of us cooking the books cos 'we were afraid' to play them

now they just say, ah shit we've a load of players out (covid isn't an issue), call it off (the fact they've let first team players go out on loan in a clearly unstable environment doesn't appear to have occured to them)

they said fuckall when they went to leeds who had to basically put out the kids - oh hang they did, 'get on with it' as i recall...

fucking twatfest flipflops

i always wanted our game to go ahead even if we put out kids, we just couldn't field a team, fuck 'em, would be so precious if the league said no  :lmao the levels of losing shit might even reach unseen heights and that's saying something with that lot, Whingbags FC
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
I don't really get why everyone thinks it is funny. They had three tough games in a row. The two legs versus us and a North London Derby in between. Their failure to qualify for Europe means they have loads of spare mid weeks to rearrange games.

Instead of playing 3 tough games in a week one with 10 men they want to put their feet up at the weekend and the field a full team against us. 
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 09:47:34 pm
Arsenal fans now laughing at Spurs fuming at their request. Clearly an irony deficiency in full effect. ;D
:duh
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:26:11 am
I don't really get why everyone thinks it is funny. They had three tough games in a row. The two legs versus us and a North London Derby in between. Their failure to qualify for Europe means they have loads of spare mid weeks to rearrange games.

Instead of playing 3 tough games in a week one with 10 men they want to put their feet up at the weekend and the field a full team against us. 

It's not funny, like you say, they're clearly trying to swing a break to give themselves a better shot at making a final. They'll say they're doing the same as us, but: (1) there was no sporting benefit to us by postponing the first leg, it meant we lost the advantage of finishing at home, (2) we had to shut out training facilities whereas they have time to promote and train U23 players, etc.

I'd love it if it turns out they have 12 outfielders available and the PL decides to postpone Xhaka's suspension so they can fulfil the fixture.
