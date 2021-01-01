« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1505 1506 1507 1508 1509 [1510]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass  (Read 4669596 times)

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,636
  • Sound
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60360 on: Today at 11:44:21 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:42:50 am
Different rules seem to apply to English lads.

Yep!
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,679
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60361 on: Today at 11:49:20 am »
Can't wait for next week when they have to show some sort of ambition. Their back 9 are not imprenetable and they've got very little going forward. It's a one off game so 1-0 to us is enough and will probably be the score. No way will that defence keep a clean sheet unless they play for penalties which would not surprise me given the desparation of that c*nt of a manager at the helm. Nasty piece of work him. I hope the Mysterons fuck him off. Captain Scarlet's got a lot to answer for. He had opportunities!
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,518
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60362 on: Today at 11:52:04 am »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 11:44:21 am
Yep!

We could add Tyler Morton to that if we were feeling charitable.

Hard to judge Arsenal on that. Obviously if youre a fan of theirs or feeling charitable you can say it was a great job to play for an hour with 10 and limit chances.

At the same time Id say it was more down to is having a poor night and not playing well enough to fashion the openings. Admittedly it can be hard against a stubborn defence who are back defending in numbers.

Second leg could be more open. All results very possible. Id rather have been at home for the second leg because it would have made the atmosphere very different even if we were going into it a couple down.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60363 on: Today at 12:12:01 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:04:13 am
Do people expect them to play any other way with 10 men than they did? ;D They showed against Man City that they are building a young team that can actually press and go toe to toe with other top teams when theyre on form, sitting back and defending your box is literally the best tactic to employ with 10 men and it was a resolute performance.

Their fans though are bellends for chants last night, have to mask their normal passiveness and lack of creativity with making inflammatory chants, taking a leaf out of Chelsea Millwalls book, expected better from them.

Exactly. Open up against Liverpool at Anfield XI vs XI and unless you are a very good football team 9 times out of 10 you will get beat, never mind going down to 10. We just know where we are, which is a developing football team nowhere near the levels of the top 3 yet.

Anybody got any footage of the Saka tackle? Admittedly I was watching a stream on my phone with no sound but it didn't seem that bad from what I could see?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:20:53 pm by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Online Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60364 on: Today at 01:01:50 pm »
Arteta was doing his mini pep impression last night going ape shit over a throw in that was rightfully awarded to us then made a bee line for our back room staff. Klopp was very reserved much like our team worse luck.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,381
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60365 on: Today at 01:21:07 pm »
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 01:01:50 pm
Arteta was doing his mini pep impression last night going ape shit over a throw in that was rightfully awarded to us then made a bee line for our back room staff. Klopp was very reserved much like our team worse luck.

He defo studies his Pep side-line videos every evening! Like a little clone out there, apart from the coaching talent part of it, just needs to get the screetching manic gestures to the sky sorted.

But yes, Klopp was reserved, maybe hes still feeling the after effects of covid like 2 or 3 of his players!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,173
  • 27 years...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60366 on: Today at 01:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 05:40:06 am
Is this a library
Shall we sing a song for you
Marcus Rashford feeds your kids
Always the victim

The Arsenal songbook was full of the classics last night. What a horrid bunch that travelling lot were.
I don't know what's happened to them. They are, for me, easily the biggest and best club in London. I've generally respected them and hold no malice towards them at all (Charlie George aside  :P) but last night they were an embarrassment. I fully expected better from them, but they came over like a poisonous lower league fanbase.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,010
  • J.F.T.97
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60367 on: Today at 01:29:00 pm »
For what it's worth a lot of Arsenal's myth is based around Henry and how sound and great he is.

That aside they've generally been awful to watch and have signed some properly terrible people. Those of us a little bit older can remember the George Graham sides.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,518
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60368 on: Today at 01:55:06 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 01:29:00 pm
For what it's worth a lot of Arsenal's myth is based around Henry and how sound and great he is.

That aside they've generally been awful to watch and have signed some properly terrible people. Those of us a little bit older can remember the George Graham sides.

Im sure SoS can remember that era too! I was a kid then and I remember they were the team I really hated the most. United were still an irrelevance and hadnt yet made my life miserable. Losing to Everton felt worse but I knew a few Evertonians and deep down there was still plenty of respect.

The Arsenal side of 87-91 were our main rivals and seemed the polar opposite of how we played. Maybe unfairly Tony Adams got the donkey treatment, and they felt (to my young eyes) quite a negative and cyncial side. Obviously they won the league in 89 which increased the rivalry and then again in 91. We both dropped off a Cliff soon after.

Mad that under Wenger they did become so watchable and because they were up against United, very easy to root for.
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,636
  • Sound
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60369 on: Today at 01:59:12 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:23:25 pm
I don't know what's happened to them. They are, for me, easily the biggest and best club in London. I've generally respected them and hold no malice towards them at all (Charlie George aside  :P) but last night they were an embarrassment. I fully expected better from them, but they came over like a poisonous lower league fanbase.

How did you forget the indirect 'goal' that Alan Smith bulleted in?  :-[
Arsenal fans in general I have never really been arsed with, there does seem to be a growing section..scrub that,  it's not even a section or a minority anymore..the majority of opposition fans seem to be competing for shit fans of the year every time we play.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,173
  • 27 years...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60370 on: Today at 02:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:55:06 pm
Im sure SoS can remember that era too! I was a kid then and I remember they were the team I really hated the most. United were still an irrelevance and hadnt yet made my life miserable. Losing to Everton felt worse but I knew a few Evertonians and deep down there was still plenty of respect.

The Arsenal side of 87-91 were our main rivals and seemed the polar opposite of how we played. Maybe unfairly Tony Adams got the donkey treatment, and they felt (to my young eyes) quite a negative and cyncial side. Obviously they won the league in 89 which increased the rivalry and then again in 91. We both dropped off a Cliff soon after.

Mad that under Wenger they did become so watchable and because they were up against United, very easy to root for.
Yes, I remember the George Graham era. In fact, I just looked up the chant "One-Nil to the Arsenal" and it states how it was in response to that side making the 1-0 scorelines popular as George Graham bored us all to death with his brand of football.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,173
  • 27 years...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60371 on: Today at 02:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 01:59:12 pm
How did you forget the indirect 'goal' that Alan Smith bulleted in?  :-[
Arsenal fans in general I have never really been arsed with, there does seem to be a growing section..scrub that,  it's not even a section or a minority anymore..the majority of opposition fans seem to be competing for shit fans of the year every time we play.
I genuinely don't recall that goal.  :-[

Maybe we should award a fanbase the worst 'fans' of the season trophy at the end of the season. Mind you, there is so much competition these days. I've never known the standard of away ends to be so incredibly poor as it is these days. Indicative of the society we live in currently, no doubt.

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,755
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60372 on: Today at 02:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:21:07 pm
He defo studies his Pep side-line videos every evening! Like a little clone out there, apart from the coaching talent part of it, just needs to get the screetching manic gestures to the sky sorted.

But yes, Klopp was reserved, maybe hes still feeling the after effects of covid like 2 or 3 of his players!

Can he count to two?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60373 on: Today at 02:32:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:06:38 pm
Yes, I remember the George Graham era. In fact, I just looked up the chant "One-Nil to the Arsenal" and it states how it was in response to that side making the 1-0 scorelines popular as George Graham bored us all to death with his brand of football.
I always thought it was funny when they erased all memories of that era by becoming the self-appointed arbiters of what good football was under Wenger.

A fanbase that revelled in Steve Bould and Co. mocking a good honest clearaence out of defence. You couldn't make it up.

Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,060
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60374 on: Today at 02:40:32 pm »
I take it back. Gabriel isn't very good.
Logged

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,056
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60375 on: Today at 02:53:14 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 01:29:00 pm
Those of us a little bit older can remember the George Graham sides.
I would personally take them over all Wenger sides.

Should have gone invincible in 91 had Adams kept himself sorted.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,518
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60376 on: Today at 02:54:48 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:32:46 pm
I always thought it was funny when they erased all memories of that era by becoming the self-appointed arbiters of what good football was under Wenger.

A fanbase that revelled in Steve Bould and Co. mocking a good honest clearaence out of defence. You couldn't make it up.



Hooooofff...Robbie Keanes scored.
Logged

Online Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60377 on: Today at 03:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 09:44:53 am
Im in no way excusing it, but at least theyre from an affluent part of the country, although there are some pretty impoverished parts of north London. But its when the likes of Wolves, Newcastle etc. rock up and sing that shit that really makes me laugh, the stupid c*nts.

I always remember an old teacher of mine telling a story about travelling gooners in the 80s, he was at Oldham away once and they were goading the home fans by waving £20 notes. The North/South divide has always been there, but parts of London are grim these days, poverty is everywhere.

If you walk just 5 minutes from the Emirates there are some terribly impoverished areas and Islington as a whole has a 43% child poverty rate (well above the national average). It's also a Labour stronghold, Islington North being Jeremy Corbyn's constituency since 1983.

So Marcus Rashford is also 'feeding their kids' and they should know an awful lot better than to be singing from the Tory songbook but then you wonder how many match-going Arsenal fans actually live in the area. Like most of the London clubs they get an awful lot of their support from the Home Counties - people travelling in from Hertfordshire, Surrey or the wealthier parts of Essex. It's the same at Tottenham, the area's demographic does a complete 180 on match days because the fans paying £60 for a ticket certainly aren't from the surrounding area. 

That said, it doesn't seem to matter anyway, football fans enjoy singing about poverty no matter the area they live in or their own personal income. It's a shame because Arsenal fans are usually sounder than most but they're clearly lacking the imagination to come up with anything about their own team. I'm sure I saw a post on here the other day about European fans and how refreshing it is when another set of support turns up at Anfield and just adores their own club. I couldn't imagine going to another ground and spending 90 minutes singing about the opposition, beyond the offensive songs, why do they care so much about the noise level at Anfield? I get that it's all part of the 'banter' but God is it boring and does nothing to actually help their own players.

Football fandom, by and large, should be about supporting your own team but it's just become an opportunity to goad other fans. I don't get it and I thank God every day that I'm a Liverpool fan and we wouldn't dream of going to another ground and singing "this is a library" instead of singing about our own club. You look at the images from Madrid of Jamie Webster on stage singing to 50,000 Liverpool fans - song after song about Shankly, Paisley, Dalglish, Van Dijk, Salah, Klopp, the Anfield atmosphere, conquering Europe, the fields of Anfield Road - and you wonder what most other English clubs would do in that situation. Would they wheel someone out to play "your support is fucking shit" on a piano? It's laughable.  ;D
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,518
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60378 on: Today at 03:20:25 pm »
^ The piano. :D

Case in point, what did Spurs fans do in Madrid? Does anyone even know? Ive never seen any footage on it.
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,758
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60379 on: Today at 03:20:59 pm »
Thats the whole point of the Murdoch press. Hate your fellow class while the rich steal your life.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,173
  • 27 years...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60380 on: Today at 03:50:59 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:32:46 pm
I always thought it was funny when they erased all memories of that era by becoming the self-appointed arbiters of what good football was under Wenger.

A fanbase that revelled in Steve Bould and Co. mocking a good honest clearaence out of defence. You couldn't make it up.
So true.

A two-yard pass out of defence by the opposition was suddenly greeted with ''HOOF!!!!'' from the Arsenal fans who now thought they were Brazil.

Does anyone else also remember how the entire Arsenal defence would raise their arms claiming offside, even when the opposition were miles onside? It was like synchronised arm-raising.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60381 on: Today at 03:55:09 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 01:29:00 pm
For what it's worth a lot of Arsenal's myth is based around Henry and how sound and great he is.

That aside they've generally been awful to watch and have signed some properly terrible people. Those of us a little bit older can remember the George Graham sides.

We became great to watch before henry joined. Bergkamp Vieira etc. We had an incredible era of great winning football, followed by great football that didnt win much. All to do with Wenger. Before that we didnt play good football, we were known as boring arsenal and 1-0 to the Arsenal was the scoreline we took pride in. We won a lot but it was Wenger that changed the culture of how we played. Henry joined an already exciting team, and obviously added to it, with Pires etc.

At the moment we are miles off that and miles off the best teams now, but for many years weve been an easy touch and we seem to have toughened up a bit.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:56:44 pm by The North Bank »
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60382 on: Today at 03:55:09 pm »
Funny seeing loads of their fans begging for Sunday to be called off after the shit they've given Klopp all week. Sounds like Arteta might try it too.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,518
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60383 on: Today at 03:55:10 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:50:59 pm
So true.

A two-yard pass out of defence by the opposition was suddenly greeted with ''HOOF!!!!'' from the Arsenal fans who now thought they were Brazil.

Does anyone else also remember how the entire Arsenal defence would raise their arms claiming offside, even when the opposition were miles onside? It was like synchronised arm-raising.

Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,442
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60384 on: Today at 04:10:17 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 03:18:28 pm
If you walk just 5 minutes from the Emirates there are some terribly impoverished areas and Islington as a whole has a 43% child poverty rate (well above the national average). It's also a Labour stronghold, Islington North being Jeremy Corbyn's constituency since 1983.

So Marcus Rashford is also 'feeding their kids' and they should know an awful lot better than to be singing from the Tory songbook but then you wonder how many match-going Arsenal fans actually live in the area. Like most of the London clubs they get an awful lot of their support from the Home Counties - people travelling in from Hertfordshire, Surrey or the wealthier parts of Essex. It's the same at Tottenham, the area's demographic does a complete 180 on match days because the fans paying £60 for a ticket certainly aren't from the surrounding area. 

That said, it doesn't seem to matter anyway, football fans enjoy singing about poverty no matter the area they live in or their own personal income. It's a shame because Arsenal fans are usually sounder than most but they're clearly lacking the imagination to come up with anything about their own team. I'm sure I saw a post on here the other day about European fans and how refreshing it is when another set of support turns up at Anfield and just adores their own club. I couldn't imagine going to another ground and spending 90 minutes singing about the opposition, beyond the offensive songs, why do they care so much about the noise level at Anfield? I get that it's all part of the 'banter' but God is it boring and does nothing to actually help their own players.

Football fandom, by and large, should be about supporting your own team but it's just become an opportunity to goad other fans. I don't get it and I thank God every day that I'm a Liverpool fan and we wouldn't dream of going to another ground and singing "this is a library" instead of singing about our own club. You look at the images from Madrid of Jamie Webster on stage singing to 50,000 Liverpool fans - song after song about Shankly, Paisley, Dalglish, Van Dijk, Salah, Klopp, the Anfield atmosphere, conquering Europe, the fields of Anfield Road - and you wonder what most other English clubs would do in that situation. Would they wheel someone out to play "your support is fucking shit" on a piano? It's laughable.  ;D

I remember reading an interview with John Lyndon who was a big Arsenal fan and talking about how the North Bank used to be full of people from the local estate and area when he was growing up. He said how he hated how it had gone by the time it became seated and all the Home Counties types started turning up when football got trendy.

Obviously the demographics of our ground have changed as well, but we at least try to keep our roots as a vocal support by the culture of the city and the club. The problem with fans these days is they'll do anything for 'banter' or 'shithousery' regardless of how it makes them look. Nothing is off limits.

Many of our fans have gone over the line many times with United (and vice versa) but there's a rivalry and hatred there that permeates it. I simply don't see the likes of Arsenal or Leicester as hated rivals, to want to go there and be as unpleasant as possible for 90 minutes and sing more about them than back our own lads. That's the difference.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,173
  • 27 years...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60385 on: Today at 04:21:53 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 03:18:28 pm
If you walk just 5 minutes from the Emirates there are some terribly impoverished areas and Islington as a whole has a 43% child poverty rate (well above the national average). It's also a Labour stronghold, Islington North being Jeremy Corbyn's constituency since 1983.

So Marcus Rashford is also 'feeding their kids' and they should know an awful lot better than to be singing from the Tory songbook but then you wonder how many match-going Arsenal fans actually live in the area. Like most of the London clubs they get an awful lot of their support from the Home Counties - people travelling in from Hertfordshire, Surrey or the wealthier parts of Essex. It's the same at Tottenham, the area's demographic does a complete 180 on match days because the fans paying £60 for a ticket certainly aren't from the surrounding area. 

That said, it doesn't seem to matter anyway, football fans enjoy singing about poverty no matter the area they live in or their own personal income. It's a shame because Arsenal fans are usually sounder than most but they're clearly lacking the imagination to come up with anything about their own team. I'm sure I saw a post on here the other day about European fans and how refreshing it is when another set of support turns up at Anfield and just adores their own club. I couldn't imagine going to another ground and spending 90 minutes singing about the opposition, beyond the offensive songs, why do they care so much about the noise level at Anfield? I get that it's all part of the 'banter' but God is it boring and does nothing to actually help their own players.

Football fandom, by and large, should be about supporting your own team but it's just become an opportunity to goad other fans. I don't get it and I thank God every day that I'm a Liverpool fan and we wouldn't dream of going to another ground and singing "this is a library" instead of singing about our own club. You look at the images from Madrid of Jamie Webster on stage singing to 50,000 Liverpool fans - song after song about Shankly, Paisley, Dalglish, Van Dijk, Salah, Klopp, the Anfield atmosphere, conquering Europe, the fields of Anfield Road - and you wonder what most other English clubs would do in that situation. Would they wheel someone out to play "your support is fucking shit" on a piano? It's laughable.  ;D

It never ceases to amaze my just how stupid an awful lot of football fans actually are. Now I hate generalising because I know how damaging that is, but we see the proof of this every single week from hordes of football followers both in stadiums and online. We are talking truly moronic behaviour here, mostly from supposedly mature (in age at least) adults. It's bizarre. It's as though as soon as they put their 'football fan head' on, they forget to slot in the brain.

Arsenal were an embarrassment to themselves last night, yet they are far from even being the worst. I was cringing for them at times. A club as big and as famous as them, in a cup semi-final, yet singing about Hillsborough (yes, ''victims'' is a Hillsborough song you twats), about poverty and also raiding the under 5s book of comedy for the 'library' 'fire drill' songs and the 'Your support...' thing too.  ::)

Funny enough, I bet the library and the fire drill chants were funny on the very first occasions they were used a few decades ago. Probably a really spontaneous quip that genuinely suited that moment in time. Thing is, it's now like a once funny quip that was told 40 years ago, but the same comic wheels it out at every subsequent gig he does even though it's been done a million times before and it's now out of context and is not in the slightest bit funny. In fact, the audience know it's coming and take a sweep on the exact timing of when it will make an appearance and lead to groans of derision. Even worse, it's as though every 'comedian' in the country has now adopted the very same 'jokes' and tells them at every gig they do and present them as though it's the first time they've been aired, before chuckling to themselves and congratulating themselves on their 'humour'. Honestly, it's beyond embarrassing.

They are like the twat who tells you ''You've missed a bit'' as you are painting your house. He thinks he's hilarious and he's the first and only one who has said it. Fact is, he's the tenth twat that afternoon.

One day we might get a quality away end coming to Anfield from elsewhere in this country, but I won't hold my breath.

Like you, I thank my lucky stars every day that I'm a Red. Otherwise, I think I'd have to follow a European side rather than associate with the dire quality of fanbases in this country.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:34:22 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,173
  • 27 years...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60386 on: Today at 04:31:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:10:17 pm
I remember reading an interview with John Lyndon who was a big Arsenal fan and talking about how the North Bank used to be full of people from the local estate and area when he was growing up. He said how he hated how it had gone by the time it became seated and all the Home Counties types started turning up when football got trendy.

Obviously the demographics of our ground have changed as well, but we at least try to keep our roots as a vocal support by the culture of the city and the club. The problem with fans these days is they'll do anything for 'banter' or 'shithousery' regardless of how it makes them look. Nothing is off limits.

Many of our fans have gone over the line many times with United (and vice versa) but there's a rivalry and hatred there that permeates it. I simply don't see the likes of Arsenal or Leicester as hated rivals, to want to go there and be as unpleasant as possible for 90 minutes and sing more about them than back our own lads. That's the difference.
The demographics have clearly changed, but so too has where fans seem to get their education these days. You had to learn the ropes on terraces like the Spion Kop (I imagine the North Bank was the same) and got something of an education on how to be a fan from that. These days it seems too many get their education from Facebook, Twitter and comments sections. It's all gone to hell and the aim of the game seems to be goading others rather than supporting your own club. Indicative of a vacuous, thoughtless, brainless, dumbed-down society I suppose.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60387 on: Today at 04:43:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:21:53 pm
They are like the twat who tells you ''You've missed a bit'' as you are painting your house. He thinks he's hilarious and he's the first and only one who has said it. Fact is, he's the tenth twat that afternoon.

Haha! That's exactly it.

I know a lot of people think if you don't find something funny it's because you're offended but a lot of the time it's just because something isn't funny. I'm not offended by the 'library' chants but that doesn't mean I don't wish every set of support that comes to Anfield wouldn't come up with something just a little bit more original.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,471
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60388 on: Today at 04:44:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:20:25 pm
^ The piano. :D

Case in point, what did Spurs fans do in Madrid? Does anyone even know? Ive never seen any footage on it.

I've seen a video of about 10 of them under a gazebo
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,442
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60389 on: Today at 04:47:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:20:25 pm
^ The piano. :D

Case in point, what did Spurs fans do in Madrid? Does anyone even know? Ive never seen any footage on it.

I seem to remember seeing a brief video of some kind of marquee with a bar in it which I think had some kind of generic music playing. Like a tent at a festival basically!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,154
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60390 on: Today at 04:52:40 pm »
'Is this a libary' 'where is ye famous atmosphere' are harmless. They don't bother me, and tbf, when they do get wheeled out, it's when our crowd is dead. It's like a shite tennis rally, they sing that, we sing a song back.

The poverty and benefits shouts are shite. Always the victims can fuck off too. Its a anti-scouse thing more than anything. Im sure many who chant that towards us, vote Labour.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,442
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60391 on: Today at 05:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:31:54 pm
The demographics have clearly changed, but so too has where fans seem to get their education these days. You had to learn the ropes on terraces like the Spion Kop (I imagine the North Bank was the same) and got something of an education on how to be a fan from that. These days it seems too many get their education from Facebook, Twitter and comments sections. It's all gone to hell and the aim of the game seems to be goading others rather than supporting your own club. Indicative of a vacuous, thoughtless, brainless, dumbed-down society I suppose.

The football crowd does mirror society. Edgy, humorous and often racist and violent in the 70s and 80s has become the Lad Bible generation of general unpleasantness and shithouse behaviour. We knew what to expect from Arsenal fans in this tie when you saw just how furiously unhinged they were all over the media because we got the first leg put back a week.

The mass prevalence of Cocaine everywhere these days is another factor. How many lads are doing that on the coaches and boozers before away games? That stuff is enough to turn anyone into a prick.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:03:37 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,159
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60392 on: Today at 05:03:42 pm »
The vast majority of Arsenal fans I know are sound, but every fanbase has bellends, I've heard Munich shouts from Liverpool fans, but they're a very very very small minority, I think the same could probably be said of the gobshites chanting about poverty last night too.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60393 on: Today at 05:05:30 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 04:52:40 pm
'Is this a libary' 'where is ye famous atmosphere' are harmless. They don't bother me, and tbf, when they do get wheeled out, it's when our crowd is dead. It's like a shite tennis rally, they sing that, we sing a song back.

The poverty and benefits shouts are shite. Always the victims can fuck off too. Its a anti-scouse thing more than anything. Im sure many who chant that towards us, vote Labour.

Dont blame them for the library and atmosphere chants, theyre shit but last night the atmosphere deserved stick, it was so so shit
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,173
  • 27 years...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60394 on: Today at 05:11:41 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 04:52:40 pm
'Is this a libary' 'where is ye famous atmosphere' are harmless. They don't bother me, and tbf, when they do get wheeled out, it's when our crowd is dead. It's like a shite tennis rally, they sing that, we sing a song back.

The poverty and benefits shouts are shite. Always the victims can fuck off too. Its a anti-scouse thing more than anything. Im sure many who chant that towards us, vote Labour.

The library, fire drill, atmosphere songs don't bother me either. However, they do bore the living shit out of me. It's just tired old drivel. Monotonous shite. Also ironic from Arsenal, given that their own ground is known as The Library.

For what it's worth, I thought the atmosphere last night was dire, especially for a semi-final.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:13:16 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 1505 1506 1507 1508 1509 [1510]   Go Up
« previous next »
 