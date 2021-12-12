I know we're all a bit snowflakey nowadays but a bit much to be pissed off by Is This A Library and Shall We Sing A Song For You surely? Right to be pissed off by the other 2 mind you.
It's got nothing to do with snowflakey-ness. Where the hell did you get that from? It's the t e d i o u s
Yeovil Town* ness monotony of it all. Fucking hell... 9 or so renditions of We're By Far The Best Team?...
Wit, inventiveness and fun died on it's arse in that stand last night. Brains have been sucked out of skulls, eyes were rolled back, and a tiktokkers fart pumped into an ear. No wonder she ended up in hospital. Absolute guff.
*apologies to Yeovil, you were first that came to mind.