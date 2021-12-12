« previous next »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Yesterday at 09:53:55 pm
Return leg, lets start with 10 men.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Yesterday at 10:02:25 pm
Saka is very special, gave Robertson a bad time, he has everything.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Yesterday at 10:11:28 pm
Were doing them 2nd leg. Marcus Rashford feeds your kids eh?  :wave
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Yesterday at 10:16:29 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:53:55 pm
Return leg, lets start with 10 men.
What is it with the Arsenal fans? Spent most of the match slagging off anything to do with Liverpool. Is it because we called off the game last week? Thought they outdid UTD and Chelsea fans in levels of Cuntishness.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Yesterday at 10:18:36 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:11:28 pm
Were doing them 2nd leg. Marcus Rashford feeds your kids eh?  :wave

Filthy Tory bastards
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Yesterday at 10:19:20 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:02:25 pm
Saka is very special, gave Robertson a bad time, he has everything.

Hes our one superstar now, we need to support him with some better signings.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Yesterday at 10:20:38 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:11:28 pm
Were doing them 2nd leg. Marcus Rashford feeds your kids eh?  :wave

Aye loud and clear..fucking shite fans embarrassing themselves and their club.
Opposition fans hate us more than they love their own club.
Get fucked.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Yesterday at 10:25:24 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:19:20 pm
Hes our one superstar now, we need to support him with some better signings.

Disagree with that mate. Think Martinelli can reach the same level as him. ESR isn't far behind imo too.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Yesterday at 10:26:13 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:16:29 pm
What is it with the Arsenal fans? Spent most of the match slagging off anything to do with Liverpool. Is it because we called off the game last week? Thought they outdid UTD and Chelsea fans in levels of Cuntishness.

I couldnt make out all the chants but we have a sizeable following of delusional  c*nts so it doesnt surprise me.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Yesterday at 10:26:59 pm
Quote from: Decomposing Composer on Yesterday at 10:25:24 pm
Disagree with that mate. Think Martinelli can reach the same level as him. ESR isn't far behind imo too.

The others are inconsistent kids. Saka is the real deal already .
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Yesterday at 10:38:32 pm
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Yesterday at 10:53:43 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:38:32 pm
:D

Stupid fucker did them such a favor getting sent off.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Yesterday at 10:55:13 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:16:29 pm
What is it with the Arsenal fans? Spent most of the match slagging off anything to do with Liverpool. Is it because we called off the game last week? Thought they outdid UTD and Chelsea fans in levels of Cuntishness.

horrible fanbase.

Team is a right bunch of snide shithouses too! That Martinelli top of the pile.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Yesterday at 11:12:52 pm
Sign Saka.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Yesterday at 11:16:33 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:19:20 pm
Hes our one superstar now, we need to support him with some better signings.

I'm sure city will buy him soon
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Today at 04:23:17 am
Saka was Man of the Match. He was everywhere and very effective.

Xhaka was Ban of the Match. His absence dictated the tone of the game

Less said about your Fans at the Match...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Today at 05:40:06 am
Is this a library
Shall we sing a song for you
Marcus Rashford feeds your kids
Always the victim

The Arsenal songbook was full of the classics last night. What a horrid bunch that travelling lot were.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Today at 06:25:46 am
Fair play to old Lego head turning them into a poundland Chelsea. All the tactics you can think of to suck the life out of the game.

Didn't help that we were fucking clueless like. Feel like I may have to break my "no ale in the house" next week.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Today at 07:58:17 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 05:40:06 am
Is this a library
Shall we sing a song for you
Marcus Rashford feeds your kids
Always the victim

The Arsenal songbook was full of the classics last night. What a horrid bunch that travelling lot were.

I know we're all a bit snowflakey nowadays but a bit much to be pissed off by Is This A Library and Shall We Sing A Song For You surely? Right to be pissed off by the other 2 mind you.

As for the game, Xhaka probably done us a favour. I've been saying all season that we go into games at City, Utd, Liverpool etc a bit too open and we should adjust the formation for it as we don't get the balance right in big away games yet. So having it forced on us has probably kept us in the tie, although I appreciate its not pleasing in the eye at all.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Today at 08:19:08 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:58:17 am
I know we're all a bit snowflakey nowadays but a bit much to be pissed off by Is This A Library and Shall We Sing A Song For You surely? Right to be pissed off by the other 2 mind you.

As for the game, Xhaka probably done us a favour. I've been saying all season that we go into games at City, Utd, Liverpool etc a bit too open and we should adjust the formation for it as we don't get the balance right in big away games yet. So having it forced on us has probably kept us in the tie, although I appreciate its not pleasing in the eye at all.

Its boring as fuck, every away team seems to sing them now.  Be original

I wouldn't mind but they started singing that and wheres your famous atmosphere when we shut up for 30s about 10mins in.

Also embarrassing, to be honest after the league game I thought they had fallen quite far with the shite they were singing then.  Really are a small club with small club mentality.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Today at 08:44:45 am
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 08:19:08 am
Its boring as fuck, every away team seems to sing them now.  Be original

I wouldn't mind but they started singing that and wheres your famous atmosphere when we shut up for 30s about 10mins in.

Also embarrassing, to be honest after the league game I thought they had fallen quite far with the shite they were singing then.  Really are a small club with small club mentality.

Also missed was is there a fire drill and we can see you sneaking out ... totally unoriginal , what Ive noticed last couple of games Leicester away and last night is the amount of plastic bottles being thrown
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Today at 08:47:02 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:58:17 am
I know we're all a bit snowflakey nowadays but a bit much to be pissed off by Is This A Library and Shall We Sing A Song For You surely? Right to be pissed off by the other 2 mind you.




It's got nothing to do with snowflakey-ness. Where the hell did you get that from? It's the t e d i o u s Yeovil Town* ness monotony of it all. Fucking hell... 9 or so renditions of We're By Far The Best Team?...  :lmao Wit, inventiveness and fun died on it's arse in that stand last night. Brains have been sucked out of skulls, eyes were rolled back, and a tiktokkers fart pumped into an ear. No wonder she ended up in hospital. Absolute guff.


*apologies to Yeovil, you were first that came to mind.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Today at 08:51:34 am
Must be the first time weve not beaten them at home in years. Even in the Wenger days when they were good we usually gave them a stuffing. Their fans last night were shocking, Tory melts. Got a lot of ego on them for what is effectively a feeder club for Man City.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Today at 09:14:50 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:51:34 am
Must be the first time weve not beaten them at home in years. Even in the Wenger days when they were good we usually gave them a stuffing. Their fans last night were shocking, Tory melts. Got a lot of ego on them for what is effectively a feeder club for Man City.

September 2020 - also in the League Cup. Also 0-0 and then lost in penalties.

We had a few high scoring draws against Wenger sides. Dont think theyve won at Anfield since the very early days of Rodgers in 2012.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Today at 09:19:08 am
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 08:44:45 am
Also missed was is there a fire drill and we can see you sneaking out ... totally unoriginal , what Ive noticed last couple of games Leicester away and last night is the amount of plastic bottles being thrown

Yeah a lot more things being thrown atm, just don't do it.  You can be hostile and intimidating with out it.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Today at 09:27:33 am
I'm sure Arsenal fans will think they were fucking boss last night..in truth they were fucking embarrassing.
Small time in a big way..it shows how far they have fallen & how desperate they are.
Boring Boring Arsenal..fuck I'd hate to be around and  following shite like that every week.
They spent more time singing about us than themselves..another set of fans who hate us more than they love their own, shit fans plain and simple.
One that has escaped the exposure here..yeah, fucking small time again.

https://streamable.com/vcxidf
