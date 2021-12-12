Is this a library

Shall we sing a song for you

Marcus Rashford feeds your kids

Always the victim



The Arsenal songbook was full of the classics last night. What a horrid bunch that travelling lot were.



I know we're all a bit snowflakey nowadays but a bit much to be pissed off by Is This A Library and Shall We Sing A Song For You surely? Right to be pissed off by the other 2 mind you.As for the game, Xhaka probably done us a favour. I've been saying all season that we go into games at City, Utd, Liverpool etc a bit too open and we should adjust the formation for it as we don't get the balance right in big away games yet. So having it forced on us has probably kept us in the tie, although I appreciate its not pleasing in the eye at all.