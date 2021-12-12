« previous next »
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Reply #60320 on: Yesterday at 09:53:55 pm
Return leg, lets start with 10 men.
Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Reply #60321 on: Yesterday at 10:02:25 pm
Saka is very special, gave Robertson a bad time, he has everything.
royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Reply #60322 on: Yesterday at 10:11:28 pm
Were doing them 2nd leg. Marcus Rashford feeds your kids eh?  :wave
rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,557
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Reply #60323 on: Yesterday at 10:16:29 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:53:55 pm
Return leg, lets start with 10 men.
What is it with the Arsenal fans? Spent most of the match slagging off anything to do with Liverpool. Is it because we called off the game last week? Thought they outdid UTD and Chelsea fans in levels of Cuntishness.
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,438
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Reply #60324 on: Yesterday at 10:18:36 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:11:28 pm
Were doing them 2nd leg. Marcus Rashford feeds your kids eh?  :wave

Filthy Tory bastards
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Reply #60325 on: Yesterday at 10:19:20 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:02:25 pm
Saka is very special, gave Robertson a bad time, he has everything.

Hes our one superstar now, we need to support him with some better signings.
Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,629
  • Sound
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Reply #60326 on: Yesterday at 10:20:38 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:11:28 pm
Were doing them 2nd leg. Marcus Rashford feeds your kids eh?  :wave

Aye loud and clear..fucking shite fans embarrassing themselves and their club.
Opposition fans hate us more than they love their own club.
Get fucked.
Decomposing Composer

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 14
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Reply #60327 on: Yesterday at 10:25:24 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:19:20 pm
Hes our one superstar now, we need to support him with some better signings.

Disagree with that mate. Think Martinelli can reach the same level as him. ESR isn't far behind imo too.
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Reply #60328 on: Yesterday at 10:26:13 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:16:29 pm
What is it with the Arsenal fans? Spent most of the match slagging off anything to do with Liverpool. Is it because we called off the game last week? Thought they outdid UTD and Chelsea fans in levels of Cuntishness.

I couldnt make out all the chants but we have a sizeable following of delusional  c*nts so it doesnt surprise me.
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Reply #60329 on: Yesterday at 10:26:59 pm
Quote from: Decomposing Composer on Yesterday at 10:25:24 pm
Disagree with that mate. Think Martinelli can reach the same level as him. ESR isn't far behind imo too.

The others are inconsistent kids. Saka is the real deal already .
MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Reply #60330 on: Yesterday at 10:38:32 pm
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,482
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Reply #60331 on: Yesterday at 10:53:43 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:38:32 pm
:D

Stupid fucker did them such a favor getting sent off.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,375
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Reply #60332 on: Yesterday at 10:55:13 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:16:29 pm
What is it with the Arsenal fans? Spent most of the match slagging off anything to do with Liverpool. Is it because we called off the game last week? Thought they outdid UTD and Chelsea fans in levels of Cuntishness.

horrible fanbase.

Team is a right bunch of snide shithouses too! That Martinelli top of the pile.
AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,718
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Reply #60333 on: Yesterday at 11:12:52 pm
Sign Saka.
Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,990
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Reply #60334 on: Yesterday at 11:16:33 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:19:20 pm
Hes our one superstar now, we need to support him with some better signings.

I'm sure city will buy him soon
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,260
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Reply #60335 on: Today at 04:23:17 am
Saka was Man of the Match. He was everywhere and very effective.

Xhaka was Ban of the Match. His absence dictated the tone of the game

Less said about your Fans at the Match...
