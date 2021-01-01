« previous next »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 11:24:26 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:19:43 am
Adebayor. Now thats a name I havent heard in a long time. A long time.

Hes not the striker you're looking for
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 11:30:11 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:22:11 pm
@pritipatel
Hugely powerful campaign, which I applaud as Home Secretary, but also as an Arsenal fan.



Fuck sake, that evil bitch is an Arsenal fan. It doesnt get worse than that.

You'll always have Piers Moron.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 11:33:25 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:16:06 pm
Incredible gesture from Arsenal for the weekend


Definitely.
Not sure if it would be better still if you could buy the kit. But I can see how the economics of that might mess it all up.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 01:02:04 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:22:11 pm
@pritipatel
Hugely powerful campaign, which I applaud as Home Secretary, but also as an Arsenal fan.



Fuck sake, that evil bitch is an Arsenal fan. It doesnt get worse than that.
Wasn't Bin Laden also an Arsenal fan?  :o
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 01:03:54 am
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 08:45:26 am
Are people still moaning about this? Honestly didn't know Arsenal fans could be so whiny.

fuck me, mate, never heard such bitching in my life

i felt sorry for them in the city game, played great, shit didn't work out for them, now cryassing like a bunch of fannies continuously, now i couldnt give a shit about that game, fuck em

apparently, we're running scared cos they've found some form  :lmao :lmao :lmao fuck me louise, i couldnt give two fucks about playing them

could they win? of course, it's football, cup competitions throw up major upsets way more unlikely than arsenal turning us over, but to suggest we're scared to play them, fucking laughable, i understand now why other football fan bases take the piss out of this lot all the time cos all of a sudden with a run of form they're world beaters everyone's scared of

pathetic

deluded beyond belief that mob and toxic at the drop of a hat towards their own, i suspect if form turns for the worse they'll be arteta out again, get over it you fucking whingbags
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 04:03:03 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:02:04 am
Wasn't Bin Laden also an Arsenal fan?  :o

Priti , piers, and bin Ladin. Bin man used to go to highbury in the early 90s. Back when our football was absolute murder .
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 07:32:12 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:02:04 am
Wasn't Bin Laden also an Arsenal fan?  :o

Now only the third worst Gooner of all time.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 07:44:21 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:32:12 am
Now only the third worst Gooner of all time.

You're forgetting Nick Hornby.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 09:51:53 am
Still have no idea how these with no Europe have suddenly got massive money to spend.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 09:56:55 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:51:53 am
Still have no idea how these with no Europe have suddenly got massive money to spend.
Suddenly? Theyve been spending like sailors on shore leave for about 5 years now. Their turnover of players is crazy - does Legohead do any coaching or just buy more players to make them better?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:07:02 am
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 09:56:55 am
Suddenly? Theyve been spending like sailors on shore leave for about 5 years now. Their turnover of players is crazy - does Legohead do any coaching or just buy more players to make them better?

It's true. Yet they constantly moan about their owner for not spending.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:15:14 am
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 09:56:55 am
Suddenly? Theyve been spending like sailors on shore leave for about 5 years now. Their turnover of players is crazy - does Legohead do any coaching or just buy more players to make them better?

Saka martinelli and smith Rowe say hi.

This thread never stops giving . Everyone  has been saying for years  that are arsenal need a total transformation if we want to get anywhere. Arteta is doing it, now lets find something else to criticize him.
Even the signings we made . 150m on 6 players. Chelsea spend a 100 m on one. Everyone laughed at our transfers  arsenal have managed to blow 150m and get worse  not one of their signings will improve them  10 years before getting back anywhere near top 4  Rammsdale for 30m? What is happening at arsenal   missed out on buendia to villa, how far they have fallen. Tomiyasu the full back spurs and west ham rejected , another sign of how far they have fallen sack Arteta hire Rafa, or enjoy the relegation battle 

None of the signings are ready made stars , theyre getting better with coaching. It also helps that the wages we pay these new signings are low compared to a varane or lukaku. Its sound business and for the long term. Probably ahead of schedule on the field now.

Vlahovic and Guimaraes, and Job done. Next season title challenge .
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:18:42 am
You're either deluded, drunk or on a wind up if you think you're anywhere near a title challenge next season.

My guess is all three.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:18:43 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:15:14 am
Saka martinelli and smith Rowe say hi.

This thread never stops giving . Everyone  has been saying for years  that are arsenal need a total transformation if we want to get anywhere. Arteta is doing it, now lets find something else to criticize him.
Even the signings we made . 150m on 6 players. Chelsea spend a 100 m on one. Everyone laughed at our transfers  arsenal have managed to blow 150m and get worse  not one of their signings will improve them  10 years before getting back anywhere near top 4  Rammsdale for 30m? What is happening at arsenal   missed out on buendia to villa, how far they have fallen. Tomiyasu the full back spurs and west ham rejected , another sign of how far they have fallen sack Arteta hire Rafa, or enjoy the relegation battle 

None of the signings are ready made stars , theyre getting better with coaching. It also helps that the wages we pay these new signings are low compared to a varane or lukaku. Its sound business and for the long term. Probably ahead of schedule on the field now.

Vlahovic and Guimaraes, and Job done. Next season title challenge .

Actually think you've done really well. Took £150m bank loan and got players who are now worth a bit more. Fair enough.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:37:04 am
I dont get all this no room in the schedule.    1980 we played arsenal about a million times in the FA cup

Well it was the second replay
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:47:49 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:18:42 am
You're either deluded, drunk or on a wind up if you think you're anywhere near a title challenge next season.

My guess is all three.

Yeah. His post is ironic, considering it's his over-reaction to every win or a bit of a form from them that is causing the hyperbolic response from others on the other side.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:49:39 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:18:43 am
Actually think you've done really well. Took £150m bank loan and got players who are now worth a bit more. Fair enough.

And it could take us to CL, you have to speculate to accumulate sometimes. Every club in the premier league can find a couple of hundred millions if they need it, especially the big clubs, they make enough income that every bank would love to do business with them.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:56:47 am
Does everyone not see the irony that the only people keeping the moaning going on here about the postponement are Liverpool fans conversing with North Bank or coming on moaning about moaning Arsenal fans?  ;D

Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:07:02 am
It's true. Yet they constantly moan about their owner for not spending.

We spent cash reserves and what we made, the owner didn't spend anything, and in the main we spent it really badly as we had no coherent strategy.

Only now, something has seemed to click with the owner, or Josh Kroenke in particular. I don't know if it's pressure from fans for the Super League fiasco, or the realisation of how far we've dropped, but for the first time so nce they ebeen involved they seem to have a plan, they seem willing to invest their own money, & we at least seem to have addressed the rut. Let's see how it plays out.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 02:39:52 pm
Quote from: The North Bank

link=topic=226802.msg18113861#msg18113861 date=1641636914
Saka martinelli and smith Rowe say hi.

This thread never stops giving . Everyone  has been saying for years  that are arsenal need a total transformation if we want to get anywhere. Arteta is doing it, now lets find something else to criticize him.
Even the signings we made . 150m on 6 players. Chelsea spend a 100 m on one. Everyone laughed at our transfers  arsenal have managed to blow 150m and get worse  not one of their signings will improve them  10 years before getting back anywhere near top 4  Rammsdale for 30m? What is happening at arsenal   missed out on buendia to villa, how far they have fallen. Tomiyasu the full back spurs and west ham rejected , another sign of how far they have fallen sack Arteta hire Rafa, or enjoy the relegation battle 

None of the signings are ready made stars , theyre getting better with coaching. It also helps that the wages we pay these new signings are low compared to a varane or lukaku. Its sound business and for the long term. Probably ahead of schedule on the field now.

Vlahovic and Guimaraes, and Job done. Next season title challenge .

A good post shouldn't be dismissed because of the insanity of the last 4 words.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 02:41:34 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:18:43 am
Actually think you've done really well. Took £150m bank loan and got players who are now worth a bit more. Fair enough.
Did you add the £72m for Pépé?

Aubameyang also on £350k a week.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 03:23:01 pm
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 03:25:09 pm
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 03:25:52 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 03:23:01 pm
;D

https://streamable.com/93g1bj

I think we can all agree his hair is the highlight of the vid there.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 03:53:12 pm
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 11:19:15 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 03:23:01 pm
;D

https://streamable.com/93g1bj



is that miss piggy's brother? i really thought it was a talking pig at first glance
