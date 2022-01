Suddenly? They’ve been spending like sailors on shore leave for about 5 years now. Their turnover of players is crazy - does Legohead do any coaching or just buy more players to make them better?



Saka martinelli and smith Rowe say hi.This thread never stops giving . Everyone has been saying for years that are arsenal need a total transformation if we want to get anywhere. Arteta is doing it, now let’s find something else to criticize him.Even the signings we made . 150m on 6 players. Chelsea spend a 100 m on one. Everyone laughed at our transfers “arsenal have managed to blow 150m and get worse” “ not one of their signings will improve them “ “10 years before getting back anywhere near top 4 “ “Rammsdale for 30m? What is happening at arsenal “ “ missed out on buendia to villa, how far they have fallen”. “Tomiyasu the full back spurs and west ham rejected , another sign of how far they have fallen” “sack Arteta hire Rafa, or enjoy the relegation battle “None of the signings are ready made stars , they’re getting better with “coaching”. It also helps that the wages we pay these new signings are low compared to a varane or lukaku. It’s sound business and for the long term. Probably ahead of schedule on the field now.Vlahovic and Guimaraes, and Job done. Next season title challenge .