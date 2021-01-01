Suddenly? Theyve been spending like sailors on shore leave for about 5 years now. Their turnover of players is crazy - does Legohead do any coaching or just buy more players to make them better?



Saka martinelli and smith Rowe say hi.This thread never stops giving . Everyone has been saying for years that are arsenal need a total transformation if we want to get anywhere. Arteta is doing it, now lets find something else to criticize him.Even the signings we made . 150m on 6 players. Chelsea spend a 100 m on one. Everyone laughed at our transfers arsenal have managed to blow 150m and get worse  not one of their signings will improve them  10 years before getting back anywhere near top 4  Rammsdale for 30m? What is happening at arsenal   missed out on buendia to villa, how far they have fallen. Tomiyasu the full back spurs and west ham rejected , another sign of how far they have fallen sack Arteta hire Rafa, or enjoy the relegation battle None of the signings are ready made stars , theyre getting better with coaching. It also helps that the wages we pay these new signings are low compared to a varane or lukaku. Its sound business and for the long term. Probably ahead of schedule on the field now.Vlahovic and Guimaraes, and Job done. Next season title challenge .