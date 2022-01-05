Just the facts:



Leyton Orient failed in a desperate attempt to get their League Cup match against Tottenham played on Tuesday night after the Covid-19 outbreak at the club.



Orient spent the day trying to convince the EFL that the game could go ahead at their Breyer Group Stadium, but the plug was pulled just two hours before the scheduled kick-off after 17 players from the League Two club tested positive.



Orients determination to play the game stemmed partly from the fact it was due to be televised by Sky Sports, earning them £150,000, and they are adamant the game should be played at a later date.



Not fulfilling the fixture on Tuesday night leaves Orient in breach of EFL rules, so Tottenham should be handed a bye to the next round.







So the truth is Orient breached EFL League Cup rules and had to forfeit. The match was scheduled for Sept. 22nd. Where does the EFL move the match to? Bear in mind in the next month of October Spurs played every 3 or 4 days as well.



Spurs results/schedule at the time. Next round of the Cup was the next week (29th)



Tue, Sep 29

Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 1 Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur wins 5-4 on Penalty Kicks

FT-Pens English League Cup



Sun, Sep 27

Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 1 Newcastle United

FT English Premier League



Thu, Sep 24

KF Shkëndija 1 - 3 Tottenham Hotspur

FT UEFA Europa League Qualifying



Tue Sept 22nd v Orient



Sun, Sep 20

Southampton 2 - 5 Tottenham Hotspur

FT English Premier League



Thu, Sep 17

Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur

FT UEFA Europa League Qualifying



Sun, Sep 13

Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 1Everton

FT English Premier League



