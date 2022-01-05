Just the facts:
Leyton Orient failed in a desperate attempt to get their League Cup match against Tottenham played on Tuesday night after the Covid-19 outbreak at the club.
Orient spent the day trying to convince the EFL that the game could go ahead at their Breyer Group Stadium, but the plug was pulled just two hours before the scheduled kick-off after 17 players from the League Two club tested positive.
Orients determination to play the game stemmed partly from the fact it was due to be televised by Sky Sports, earning them £150,000, and they are adamant the game should be played at a later date.
Not fulfilling the fixture on Tuesday night leaves Orient in breach of EFL rules, so Tottenham should be handed a bye to the next round.
So the truth is Orient breached EFL League Cup rules and had to forfeit. The match was scheduled for Sept. 22nd. Where does the EFL move the match to? Bear in mind in the next month of October Spurs played every 3 or 4 days as well.
Spurs results/schedule at the time. Next round of the Cup was the next week (29th)
Tue, Sep 29
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 1 Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur wins 5-4 on Penalty Kicks
FT-Pens English League Cup
Sun, Sep 27
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 1 Newcastle United
FT English Premier League
Thu, Sep 24
KF Shkëndija 1 - 3 Tottenham Hotspur
FT UEFA Europa League Qualifying
Tue Sept 22nd v Orient
Sun, Sep 20
Southampton 2 - 5 Tottenham Hotspur
FT English Premier League
Thu, Sep 17
Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur
FT UEFA Europa League Qualifying
Sun, Sep 13
Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 1Everton
FT English Premier League