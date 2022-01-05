« previous next »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
January 5, 2022, 11:07:45 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on January  5, 2022, 10:57:25 pm
I used to live near the Emirates and that is hugely debatable.

Regularly had the fucking blerts cheering on anyone but Liverpool in the pub, a particular highlight being when they were shouting giving me shit after Reus scored for Dortmund in 2015.

My partner used to work in a London pub where The Herd drank. She absolutely hated them.

I hated Arsenal after Wembley '71 but grew to like them more than any other London club as time went on. My partner still despises them.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
January 5, 2022, 11:16:16 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on January  5, 2022, 10:57:25 pm
I used to live near the Emirates and that is hugely debatable.

Regularly had the fucking blerts cheering on anyone but Liverpool in the pub, a particular highlight being when they were shouting giving me shit after Reus scored for Dortmund in 2015.

Oh yeah Im Not completely naive

Thats why I said per 100 people

Shithouse behaviour in London when Ive been to games league table

1. Chelsea
2. Spurs
3. Arsenal

Benn Fulham few times aswell and its the best one. Great pub round the corner 8 bells. Never any shit
And Chelsea are far out in the lead. Wankers, Almost to a man
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 04:33:11 pm
I know Arsenal twitter and co are outraged about the postponement but I think its well out of order the fact that they have ben charged over controlling their players at the City game. Understandable emotions after some very controversial decisions, can clubs charge Mike dean and his PMGOL cronies with bringing th game into disrepute, been some shite refereeing spoiling some great games
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 04:45:26 pm
Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 04:33:11 pm
I know Arsenal twitter and co are outraged about the postponement but I think its well out of order the fact that they have ben charged over controlling their players at the City game. Understandable emotions after some very controversial decisions, can clubs charge Mike dean and his PMGOL cronies with bringing th game into disrepute, been some shite refereeing spoiling some great games

I want them to get charged every week. Might open up a debate about how shocking officiating has been this season .
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 05:04:27 pm
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 05:45:31 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 05:04:27 pm
Apologies if this has been posted..

https://mobile.twitter.com/gffn/status/1479059888320000002?s=21

I don't think Arsenal supporters care in the least.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 05:49:51 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:45:31 pm
I don't think Arsenal supporters care in the least.

As long as Liverpool FC continue to break rules they won't care, not that they can name any rules we broke, but we broke rules. Their players breaking rules don't count though
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 06:15:49 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:45:31 pm
I don't think Arsenal supporters care in the least.

All it shows is that Arteta was right to get rid of him .
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 07:48:27 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:45:31 pm
I don't think Arsenal supporters care in the least.

Hes that out of favour, that the club gave him permission to feck off to Dubai early just to get him away from the place.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 08:54:10 pm
Very recently, In the EFL in one week more than half of games were called off due to covid. in the same week 6 games in the prem were called off.

Not much was made of it. I mean, covid is ripping through everyone around the world. there will be a lot more called off too.

So why the outrage for this game? agendas obviously, no two ways about it.

Edit: not aimed at Arsenal, people everywhere seem to think we are cheating some how.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 09:02:12 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 08:54:10 pm
In the EFL in one week more than half of games were called off due to covid. in the same week 6 games in the prem were called off.

Not much was made of it. I mean, covid is ripping through everyone around the world. there will be a lot more called off too.

So why the outrage for this game? agendas obviously, no two ways about it.

Cup game, where a team in an earlier round were disqualified, no league team was made to lose points due to COVID.
Its kind of obvious why a cup game at this late stage is different. The other semi final will be completed before this one even starts. Not that Liverpool should be thrown out because in the end a very good solution was found. But this cup scenario was totally different to league games.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 09:09:03 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:02:12 pm
Cup game, where a team in an earlier round were disqualified, no league team was made to lose points due to COVID.
Its kind of obvious why a cup game at this late stage is different. The other semi final will be completed before this one even starts. Not that Liverpool should be thrown out because in the end a very good solution was found. But this cup scenario was totally different to league games.

 I don't get it. it's a game of football regardless of the competition that can be postponed and rescheduled. no one loses anything in the league or the cup the only thing that changes is the dates. Unless, you believe that in the cup the kids must play but in the league they dont. if so why?. To be honest if Arsenal didnt have a manager or number two, no goal keeper several other players out and training cancelled, I wouldn't begrudge it getting postponed, infact I would think it more sporting to do so. The Orient scenario has been addressed in this thread and the rules posted.

I wouldnt bet against more. disruption like this in the same competition and FA cup going forward.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 09:21:10 pm
Some mention in an article on The Athletic that Arsenal wanted the Brentford game postponed but didn't eventually lodge a request (the reason they didn't seemed to be that they were told they wouldn't succeed with the request). Premier League were never going to call off opening night, and they've made a rod for their own back with the complete lack of transparency.

I guess the missing part of the picture is that it's hard to be transparent about people's private medical data, but they should at least be saying, X club has Y amount of cases. Seems like the silver bullet for getting a game called off is having to close your training ground, because it essentially says your team cannot prepare. But they're no transparency around what requires a training facility to be closed, is there?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 09:29:02 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 09:09:03 pm
I don't get it. it's a game of football regardless of the competition that can be postponed and rescheduled. no one loses anything in the league or the cup the only thing that changes is the dates. Unless, you believe that in the cup the kids must play but in the league they dont. if so why?. To be honest if Arsenal didnt have a manager or number two, no goal keeper several other players out and training cancelled, I wouldn't begrudge it getting postponed, infact I would think it more sporting to do so. The Orient scenario has been addressed in this thread and the rules posted.

I wouldnt bet against more. disruption like this in the same competition and FA cup going forward.

The rules shouldve been changed for orient , for the reasons you stated above , a game of football can be  postponed and rescheduled. There was no reason to throw them out and even more time to reschedule.
This part makes me uncomfortable, where common sense gets used in one example then the rules get quoted in another .
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 09:39:49 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:29:02 pm
The rules shouldve been changed for orient , for the reasons you stated above , a game of football can be  postponed and rescheduled. There was no reason to throw them out and even more time to reschedule.
This part makes me uncomfortable, where common sense gets used in one example then the rules get quoted in another .

I agree, if it was possible to reschedule the Orient game, then it would have been more sporting to look at the rules and as this virus escalates maybe we see that in the FA cup for example. however, omicron couldn't have been predicted at that time. It's a bit shit for Orient. What i'm uncomfortable with is, Liverpool are not breaking any rules have substantial issues however we are being called cheats or doing it on purpose and to just get on with it. Like I say we may be the first to successfully postpone a cup game this season but we wont be the last the way things are going.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 09:55:22 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 09:39:49 pm
I agree, if it was possible to reschedule the Orient game, then it would have been more sporting to look at the rules and as this virus escalates maybe we see that in the FA cup for example. however, omicron couldn't have been predicted at that time. It's a bit shit for Orient. What i'm uncomfortable with is, Liverpool are not breaking any rules have substantial issues however we are being called cheats or doing it on purpose and to just get on with it. Like I say we may be the first to successfully postpone a cup game this season but we wont be the last the way things are going.

I agree , but I found it out of order even back then , that orient get punished for a health emergency thats sweeping the world (maybe the opponents being spurs had something to do with it too ). I didnt think it sent out a good message , in terms of testing etc, a lot of the smaller clubs rely on the income of these cup games.
Liverpool didnt do anything wrong , a game against under 15s wouldve been silly and winning a trophy without playing games is even sillier. Just think that orient got dismissed too quickly and I feel that wouldnt have been the case if they were a big team.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 10:20:59 pm
Just the facts:

Leyton Orient failed in a desperate attempt to get their League Cup match against Tottenham played on Tuesday night after the Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Orient spent the day trying to convince the EFL that the game could go ahead at their Breyer Group Stadium, but the plug was pulled just two hours before the scheduled kick-off after 17 players from the League Two club tested positive.

Orients determination to play the game stemmed partly from the fact it was due to be televised by Sky Sports, earning them £150,000, and they are adamant the game should be played at a later date.

Not fulfilling the fixture on Tuesday night leaves Orient in breach of EFL rules, so Tottenham should be handed a bye to the next round.



So the truth is Orient breached EFL League Cup rules and had to forfeit. The match was scheduled for Sept. 22nd. Where does the EFL move the match to? Bear in mind in the next month of October Spurs played every 3 or 4 days as well.

Spurs results/schedule at the time. Next round of the Cup was the next week (29th)

Tue, Sep 29
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 1 Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur wins 5-4 on Penalty Kicks
FT-Pens   English League Cup

Sun, Sep 27
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 1 Newcastle United
FT   English Premier League

Thu, Sep 24
KF Shkëndija 1 - 3 Tottenham Hotspur
FT   UEFA Europa League Qualifying

Tue Sept 22nd v Orient

Sun, Sep 20
Southampton 2 - 5 Tottenham Hotspur
FT   English Premier League

Thu, Sep 17
Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur
FT   UEFA Europa League Qualifying

Sun, Sep 13
Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 1Everton
FT   English Premier League

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 07:57:25 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:29:02 pm
The rules shouldve been changed for orient , for the reasons you stated above , a game of football can be  postponed and rescheduled. There was no reason to throw them out and even more time to reschedule.
This part makes me uncomfortable, where common sense gets used in one example then the rules get quoted in another .

They weren't changed. There was no room in the schedule

If the final this year was the weekend after the second leg we'd have to have forefit the first game.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 08:25:30 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:57:25 am
They weren't changed. There was no room in the schedule

If the final this year was the weekend after the second leg we'd have to have forefit the first game.

 No room in the schedule for one league cup game makes no sense at all given how regularly games are being rescheduled now. Even if one game in the next round had to be played later.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 08:45:26 am
Are people still moaning about this? Honestly didn't know Arsenal fans could be so whiny.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 08:47:03 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:45:26 am
Are people still moaning about this? Honestly didn't know Arsenal fans could be so whiny.

Youre obviously not reading just commenting, but fair enough.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 08:51:38 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:25:30 am
No room in the schedule for one league cup game makes no sense at all given how regularly games are being rescheduled now. Even if one game in the next round had to be played later.

Spurs were in the qualification for the Europa League. After that orient game they had two more games before getting to the group stages. All the international breaks were going on. There was no room
