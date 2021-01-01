« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1500 1501 1502 1503 1504 [1505]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?  (Read 4654396 times)

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60160 on: Today at 01:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 12:25:32 pm
Mad how much fuss this has caused isn't it

It has prompted me to revamp my follows on social media though. A nice incident that highlighted the people who like to inflate a drama. Shame about @arseblog like, but nah - not for me.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,666
  • Sound
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60161 on: Today at 01:26:18 pm »
I wonder how many of the null and void crowd have slithered over to the get on with it side of the fence, the fucking shitehawks
Logged

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60162 on: Today at 01:36:38 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:11:51 pm
That worked out ok . Gabriel gets to play against Spurs and we get to play the second leg at home. Only downside is we play Thursday evening then Saturday after the return leg.

Finally found the one Arsenal fan on the internet with a bit of perspective on this whole debacle.

Although, do suspensions not carry through the same competition they are accrued in? That NL Derby is going to be spicy.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,759
  • YNWA
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60163 on: Today at 01:51:09 pm »
Not arsed about the internet outcry. The ones who are doing it are those who have been waiting for any bit of thing to go against us, and we will get on with what we have to do.

'Who cares?' as as a great man once said.

Also, Leyton Orient's game came at an earlier stage, and if they postponed that game, the whole of other teams who were still in the competition would've been affected if the rounds didn't go as planned. However, at this stage, there are only 4 teams in the competition and frankly, two teams can go ahead with their games as planned as well (Chelsea and Spurs). So it's only two teams getting affected at this point of time, so it makes sense to postpone the game.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60164 on: Today at 01:51:41 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 01:36:38 pm
Finally found the one Arsenal fan on the internet with a bit of perspective on this whole debacle.

Although, do suspensions not carry through the same competition they are accrued in? That NL Derby is going to be spicy.

Its the league cup. Somehow they cross over , they used to in the fa cup too and it seems not anymore.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60165 on: Today at 01:54:08 pm »
They are having a meltdown :lmao
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,307
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60166 on: Today at 01:59:48 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:54:08 pm
They are having a meltdown :lmao

I mean, we're the first team to ever ask for a postponement due to Covid so I guess it's only natural supporters of other teams will be against it... 
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
Pages: 1 ... 1500 1501 1502 1503 1504 [1505]   Go Up
« previous next »
 