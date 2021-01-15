« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1499 1500 1501 1502 1503 [1504]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?  (Read 4653708 times)

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,933
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60120 on: Yesterday at 10:37:38 pm »
Klopp and arteta in a keepy uppy contest.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,232
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60121 on: Yesterday at 10:38:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:37:38 pm
Klopp and arteta in a keepy uppy contest fight.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,933
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60122 on: Yesterday at 10:45:29 pm »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,232
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60123 on: Yesterday at 11:00:00 pm »
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,305
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60124 on: Yesterday at 11:03:01 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:00:00 pm


Is that the cleaner version of Two girls, One cup?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,048
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60125 on: Today at 06:25:27 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 08:34:34 pm
Your kids vs our kids to make it fair
well, Arsenal first team is mostly kids anyway.  ;D

I don't know how true this tweet is or what's the status of Liverpool's squad, but it looks like it's certainly possible for Liverpool to muster up a squad: https://twitter.com/Orbinho/status/1478432740622151683
« Last Edit: Today at 06:28:08 am by Bullet500 »
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,963
  • J.F.T.97
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60126 on: Today at 06:51:59 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 06:25:27 am
well, Arsenal first team is mostly kids anyway.  ;D

I don't know how true this tweet is or what's the status of Liverpool's squad, but it looks like it's certainly possible for Liverpool to muster up a squad: https://twitter.com/Orbinho/status/1478432740622151683

Rumours are all of the goalkeepers have tested positive.

Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,048
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60127 on: Today at 07:14:56 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:51:59 am
Rumours are all of the goalkeepers have tested positive.
Then postponement is the only option.
Logged

Online Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60128 on: Today at 08:24:05 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:51:59 am
Rumours are all of the goalkeepers have tested positive.

We still have Karius, strangely enough.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60129 on: Today at 08:27:08 am »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 08:24:05 am
We still have Karius, strangely enough.

He's tested positive too.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60130 on: Today at 09:12:36 am »
The problem with postponing it is Leyton Orient, surely theyll have a case for some sort of compensation, they got thrown out when they had a COVID outbreak earlier in the tournament and couldnt field a team against spurs.

On the other hand would the final get forfeited if one of the teams has a COVID outbreak. Its already a very minor competition and all this just devalues it more.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,305
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60131 on: Today at 09:21:50 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:12:36 am
The problem with postponing it is Leyton Orient, surely theyll have a case for some sort of compensation, they got thrown out when they had a COVID outbreak earlier in the tournament and couldnt field a team against spurs.

On the other hand would the final get forfeited if one of the teams has a COVID outbreak. Its already a very minor competition and all this just devalues it more.

From the City thread, forfeits are only rounds 1 to 4 apparently: https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/carabao-cup-man-utd-city-23230860.amp?s=09
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60132 on: Today at 09:28:30 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:21:50 am
From the City thread, forfeits are only rounds 1 to 4 apparently: https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/carabao-cup-man-utd-city-23230860.amp?s=09

Theyre just making it up as they go along it seems.

I hope they make the decision today , either way.

The only thing that pisses me off is that the Gabriel red card will now be served against spurs if both legs get postponed. Im not sure that cards count in the fa cup .

Probably shows how important this competition is to me. 

Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,963
  • J.F.T.97
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60133 on: Today at 09:34:13 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:12:36 am
The problem with postponing it is Leyton Orient, surely theyll have a case for some sort of compensation, they got thrown out when they had a COVID outbreak earlier in the tournament and couldnt field a team against spurs.

On the other hand would the final get forfeited if one of the teams has a COVID outbreak. Its already a very minor competition and all this just devalues it more.

How many times....

The orient game is irrelevant. There was no gap in the schedule to re-arrange it to.

It's getting rearranged, so stop crying it in

They aren't making it up.

It's been clear in the rules since last season.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60134 on: Today at 09:41:02 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:12:36 am
The problem with postponing it is Leyton Orient, surely theyll have a case for some sort of compensation, they got thrown out when they had a COVID outbreak earlier in the tournament and couldnt field a team against spurs.

On the other hand would the final get forfeited if one of the teams has a COVID outbreak. Its already a very minor competition and all this just devalues it more.

:lmao give it a rest.

So in your opinion waiting until one team doesnt have to go into the semi-final with a team full of U18s, no registered goal keeper and neither Klopp nor Ljinders devalues the competition more than waiting a couple of weeks until it can be played normally?

You dont want it postponed because you want an easy route to the final.

I love how fans are suddenly bastions of integrity of a sporting competition when it benefits them,  its absolutely laughable. There have been games getting called off left, right and centre over the last 6 weeks and suddenly youve got a bunch of Demi-lawyers on the internet pointing out the difference between the PL and EFL rules and how it isnt fair on Leyton Orient because of something which happened months ago in a game theyd have probably been battered in anyway.

The pandemic is a rapidly evolving and changing situation which means that the response to it needs to change in tandem, irrespective of whether that is beneficial to Arsenals bi-annual tilt at a domestic trophy or not.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:43:13 am by Jm55 »
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60135 on: Today at 09:43:12 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:34:13 am
How many times....

The orient game is irrelevant. There was no gap in the schedule to re-arrange it to.

It's getting rearranged, so stop crying it in

They aren't making it up.

It's been clear in the rules since last season.

Postponing it helps us out too as it gives our first team more time to prepare for Spurs . We dont have enough players to rotate now so it would be the same team for Spurs and Liverpool . Theyll be coming off two tough games with Chelsea while we rest. Only the Gabriel ban is a negative.

And we dont have European football so your schedule will be more clogged up than ours. Not much downside for us. But I do feel that Leyton Orient were treated unfairly.

Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,305
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60136 on: Today at 09:44:18 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:28:30 am

The only thing that pisses me off is that the Gabriel red card will now be served against spurs if both legs get postponed. Im not sure that cards count in the fa cup .



Yeah, we had that issue when Leeds got our league game called off which meant Robbo had to miss Chelsea. I thought suspensions were for the same competition only now but his counted in the Leicester cup game.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,702
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60137 on: Today at 10:02:06 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:27:08 am
He's tested positive too.

Not for evidence of a goalkeeper.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,963
  • J.F.T.97
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60138 on: Today at 10:05:50 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:43:12 am
Postponing it helps us out too as it gives our first team more time to prepare for Spurs . We dont have enough players to rotate now so it would be the same team for Spurs and Liverpool . Theyll be coming off two tough games with Chelsea while we rest. Only the Gabriel ban is a negative.

And we dont have European football so your schedule will be more clogged up than ours. Not much downside for us. But I do feel that Leyton Orient were treated unfairly.



My god. Would it matter if Orient had played Brentford and not Spurs.

There was no gap to play the re-arranged game between spurs and orient.

After that game (in the same competition in the same season) it was stated if City needed a postponement it would be granted as the rules are different from Round four.

You can argue it's wrong, but we didn't have this cry arsing against City last year. Were you equally in an absolute state last year?
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,305
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60139 on: Today at 10:06:33 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:27:08 am
He's tested positive too.

Have someone already used the joke about him catching something? :-X
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,039
  • 7 is the magic number
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60140 on: Today at 10:17:51 am »
It's pretty sad that Arsenal fans are seemingly so desperate for either a forfeit or to force us to play the two women from the canteen and the kit man who retired last season.

Invoking Leyton Orient as some proof of the integrity of the competition, do us a favour.

If we have to play then we have to play but if it was some diddle whereby we're cowardly requesting a postponement in order to benefit ourselves then why on earth would we choose to do that in one of the least important games we've played since this outbreak began, in the midst of what is effectively a mini-break for a lot of our squad with an FA Cup game and these two league cup games coming up? Surely we'd have spunked our cheating load on one of the games against Spurs Chelsea or Leicester which actually properly meant something against teams we're actually concerned about?


Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,392
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60141 on: Today at 10:20:14 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:05:50 am
My god. Would it matter if Orient had played Brentford and not Spurs.

There was no gap to play the re-arranged game between spurs and orient.

After that game (in the same competition in the same season) it was stated if City needed a postponement it would be granted as the rules are different from Round four.

You can argue it's wrong, but we didn't have this cry arsing against City last year. Were you equally in an absolute state last year?
I'm guessing by gap in the schedule you mean we could play the game the week after the second leg?  The only spanner in the works is I suspect that would be reserved for FA Cup replays, plus we have the Leeds game to rearrange, I guess it might mean we have to play in the "Winter Break" which wouldn't be great, although I guess it could then be argued we will already have had a winter break of sorts!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60142 on: Today at 10:20:53 am »
If this tin cup means so much to Arsenal, lets forfeit, the small time bunch of tarts.  In fact Chelsea and Spurs should also pull out just to make it easier.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,305
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60143 on: Today at 10:24:07 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:20:14 am
I'm guessing by gap in the schedule you mean we could play the game the week after the second leg?  The only spanner in the works is I suspect that would be reserved for FA Cup replays, plus we have the Leeds game to rearrange, I guess it might mean we have to play in the "Winter Break" which wouldn't be great, although I guess it could then be argued we will already have had a winter break of sorts!

I think our Brazilians will be on international duty during the winter break - or is that another time, I can't keep up with all the games Brazil play!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,392
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60144 on: Today at 10:24:16 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:17:51 am
It's pretty sad that Arsenal fans are seemingly so desperate for either a forfeit or to force us to play the two women from the canteen and the kit man who retired last season.

Invoking Leyton Orient as some proof of the integrity of the competition, do us a favour.

If we have to play then we have to play but if it was some diddle whereby we're cowardly requesting a postponement in order to benefit ourselves then why on earth would we choose to do that in one of the least important games we've played since this outbreak began, in the midst of what is effectively a mini-break for a lot of our squad with an FA Cup game and these two league cup games coming up? Surely we'd have spunked our cheating load on one of the games against Spurs Chelsea or Leicester which actually properly meant something against teams we're actually concerned about?






The Leyton Orient situation is irrelevant, these are the rules from round 5 onwards, although it doesn't rule out the possibility of a forfeit and the team receiving a bye, although that throws the whole integrity of the competition into question if they invoke it
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,392
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60145 on: Today at 10:25:09 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:24:07 am
I think our Brazilians will be on international duty during the winter break - or is that another time, I can't keep up with all the games Brazil play!
oh didn't realise, well that's even more annoying then!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60146 on: Today at 10:26:02 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:05:50 am
You can argue it's wrong, but we didn't have this cry arsing against City last year. Were you equally in an absolute state last year?

It is funny how teams have been requesting postponements left, right and centre often without being transparent on why and people are fine with it. Then the minute Liverpool request one, having been extremely transparent, the whole world loses their heads.

And it's not just Arsenal fans, it was literally headline news last night and fans of other teams all over Twitter are seething. Yet they call us whingers.  :o
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60147 on: Today at 10:26:06 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:27:08 am
He's tested positive too.


so he can catch stuff
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60148 on: Today at 10:36:42 am »
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,245
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60149 on: Today at 10:41:47 am »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 10:26:02 am
It is funny how teams have been requesting postponements left, right and centre often without being transparent on why and people are fine with it. Then the minute Liverpool request one, having been extremely transparent, the whole world loses their heads.

And it's not just Arsenal fans, it was literally headline news last night and fans of other teams all over Twitter are seething. Yet they call us whingers.  :o

Flat earther morons all over the Internet. Same with any comments you see on stories about is, be it about the team, the club, even Anne thats been on over the last few days.

Used to bother me but you just have to ignore it all, pointless to engage with them.
Logged

Online Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60150 on: Today at 10:55:52 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:41:47 am
Used to bother me but you just have to ignore it all, pointless to engage with them.

You're right, I only started reading Twitter recently but it's a cesspit. Really highlights the weird obsession other fans have with Liverpool.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60151 on: Today at 10:55:52 am »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 10:26:02 am
It is funny how teams have been requesting postponements left, right and centre often without being transparent on why and people are fine with it. Then the minute Liverpool request one, having been extremely transparent, the whole world loses their heads.

And it's not just Arsenal fans, it was literally headline news last night and fans of other teams all over Twitter are seething. Yet they call us whingers.  :o
It's funny, but not surprising.
In virtually every aspect of football we are held to different standards than most others. The fact that the double standards involved are glossed over tells you everything, and that those in the media just don't care whether they've contradicted themselves is confirmation of how the whole shitty operation works.

Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,305
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60152 on: Today at 10:57:18 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:06:33 am
Have someone already used the joke about him catching something? :-X

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:26:06 am

so he can catch stuff

Ahem... :P
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,305
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60153 on: Today at 11:01:18 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:55:52 am
It's funny, but not surprising.
In virtually every aspect of football we are held to different standards than most others. The fact that the double standards involved are glossed over tells you everything, and that those in the media just don't care whether they've contradicted themselves is confirmation of how the whole shitty operation works.



All I keep seeing is "typical Liverpool, they get treated differently" blah blah blah, like we're the first team ever to ask for a postponement and conveniently forgetting when we're "treated differently" it's to be told to play 2 games on different continents in 24 hours, which funnily enough they were all fine with at the time. I've even seen Villa fans use the "Villa had to play the kids against Liverpool" argument on this, when we literally had to do the same against them the previous season. It's just bizarre how everyone has an opinion when it's us.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
Pages: 1 ... 1499 1500 1501 1502 1503 [1504]   Go Up
« previous next »
 