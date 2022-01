The problem with postponing it is Leyton Orient, surely they’ll have a case for some sort of compensation, they got thrown out when they had a COVID outbreak earlier in the tournament and couldn’t field a team against spurs.



On the other hand would the final get forfeited if one of the teams has a COVID outbreak. It’s already a very minor competition and all this just devalues it more.



give it a rest.So in your opinion waiting until one team doesn’t have to go into the semi-final with a team full of U18s, no registered goal keeper and neither Klopp nor Ljinders devalues the competition more than waiting a couple of weeks until it can be played normally?You don’t want it postponed because you want an easy route to the final.I love how fans are suddenly bastions of integrity of a sporting competition when it benefits them, it’s absolutely laughable. There have been games getting called off left, right and centre over the last 6 weeks and suddenly you’ve got a bunch of Demi-lawyers on the internet pointing out the difference between the PL and EFL rules and how it isn’t fair on Leyton Orient because of something which happened months ago in a game they’d have probably been battered in anyway.The pandemic is a rapidly evolving and changing situation which means that the response to it needs to change in tandem, irrespective of whether that is beneficial to Arsenal’s bi-annual tilt at a domestic trophy or not.