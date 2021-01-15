The problem with postponing it is Leyton Orient, surely theyll have a case for some sort of compensation, they got thrown out when they had a COVID outbreak earlier in the tournament and couldnt field a team against spurs.



On the other hand would the final get forfeited if one of the teams has a COVID outbreak. Its already a very minor competition and all this just devalues it more.



give it a rest.So in your opinion waiting until one team doesnt have to go into the semi-final with a team full of U18s, no registered goal keeper and neither Klopp nor Ljinders devalues the competition more than waiting a couple of weeks until it can be played normally?You dont want it postponed because you want an easy route to the final.I love how fans are suddenly bastions of integrity of a sporting competition when it benefits them, its absolutely laughable. There have been games getting called off left, right and centre over the last 6 weeks and suddenly youve got a bunch of Demi-lawyers on the internet pointing out the difference between the PL and EFL rules and how it isnt fair on Leyton Orient because of something which happened months ago in a game theyd have probably been battered in anyway.The pandemic is a rapidly evolving and changing situation which means that the response to it needs to change in tandem, irrespective of whether that is beneficial to Arsenals bi-annual tilt at a domestic trophy or not.