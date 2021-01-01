There is only one senior forward he can use it seems, and that is Jota, so thatll be interesting. Id be very surprised if he uses Virgil or Fab or Trent. Matip is out with covid, Phillips is out injured, so Id presume Konate and Gomez is the given for the back four.
Wouldnt be surprised if Robbo plays though being as hes had a nice enforced rest
Id expect Morton and Neco Williams to be getting starts, Kelleher would have anyway. Be similar to Leicester game Id presume (without whoever is covided).
Actually, looking at who we have out, I think Arteta's hand will be forced somewhat. Aubameyang, Partey, Pepe & EL Neny are at AFCON, Gabriel will be suspended & Nketiah has Covid, so that actually limits the changes he could make, especially in midfield & in the forward areas.
I suspect Leno, Holding, Sambi & Smith-Rowe will certainly be me in, perhaps a change in full backs but quite limited to what else he can change.