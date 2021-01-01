« previous next »
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,204
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #60080 on: Yesterday at 12:35:24 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 12:15:34 am
What sort of team will Klopp put out, the best XI available? I think Arteta will make changes.

There is only one senior forward he can use it seems, and that is Jota, so thatll be interesting. Id be very surprised if he uses Virgil or Fab or Trent.  Matip is out with covid, Phillips is out injured, so Id presume Konate and Gomez is the given for the back four.

Wouldnt be surprised if Robbo plays though being as hes had a nice enforced rest  ;D

Id expect Morton and Neco Williams to be getting starts, Kelleher would have anyway.  Be similar to Leicester game Id presume (without whoever is covided).


"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,921
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #60081 on: Yesterday at 08:17:30 am
It's arteta going to rant at lindjers?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,706
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #60082 on: Yesterday at 12:07:42 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:35:24 am
There is only one senior forward he can use it seems, and that is Jota, so thatll be interesting. Id be very surprised if he uses Virgil or Fab or Trent.  Matip is out with covid, Phillips is out injured, so Id presume Konate and Gomez is the given for the back four.

Wouldnt be surprised if Robbo plays though being as hes had a nice enforced rest  ;D

Id expect Morton and Neco Williams to be getting starts, Kelleher would have anyway.  Be similar to Leicester game Id presume (without whoever is covided).

Actually, looking at who we have out, I think Arteta's hand will be forced somewhat. Aubameyang, Partey, Pepe & EL Neny are at AFCON, Gabriel will be suspended & Nketiah has Covid, so that actually limits the changes he could make, especially in midfield & in the forward areas.

I suspect Leno, Holding, Sambi & Smith-Rowe will certainly be me in, perhaps a change in full backs but quite limited to what else he can change.
The North Bank

  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,142
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #60083 on: Yesterday at 01:15:11 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 12:07:42 pm
Actually, looking at who we have out, I think Arteta's hand will be forced somewhat. Aubameyang, Partey, Pepe & EL Neny are at AFCON, Gabriel will be suspended & Nketiah has Covid, so that actually limits the changes he could make, especially in midfield & in the forward areas.

I suspect Leno, Holding, Sambi & Smith-Rowe will certainly be me in, perhaps a change in full backs but quite limited to what else he can change.

Nketiah got COVID ? Or Bayer Leverkuzend. Weve not got much depth in the attacking areas. I guess Balogun might get a game but he doesnt look ready.
PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,921
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #60084 on: Yesterday at 02:47:11 pm
Gonna be a fun first leg.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,219
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #60085 on: Yesterday at 08:50:30 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 12:07:42 pm
Actually, looking at who we have out, I think Arteta's hand will be forced somewhat. Aubameyang, Partey, Pepe & EL Neny are at AFCON, Gabriel will be suspended & Nketiah has Covid, so that actually limits the changes he could make, especially in midfield & in the forward areas.

I suspect Leno, Holding, Sambi & Smith-Rowe will certainly be me in, perhaps a change in full backs but quite limited to what else he can change.

Pepe is African? For some reason I thought his nationality was French!

I guess he's a miss for you all as he's been in this comp regularly.
PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,921
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #60086 on: Yesterday at 09:41:07 pm
Door for fourth is wide open.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

The North Bank

  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,142
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #60087 on: Yesterday at 11:01:30 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:41:07 pm
Door for fourth is wide open.

Looks like a straight fight between us and Spurs, with west ham as the outsiders.
farawayred

  Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,076
  Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #60088 on: Today at 06:34:09 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:01:30 pm
Looks like a straight fight between us and Spurs, with west ham as the outsiders.
Told you that much. The season is long and no one knows what will happen, but you and Spurs are on the ascendancy, United are in decline (still, they may get a tad better later but too little too late), and the Hammers are just around there.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,706
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #60089 on: Today at 11:05:54 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:01:30 pm
Looks like a straight fight between us and Spurs, with west ham as the outsiders.

Starting to think the derby on the 16th will go a long way to deciding 4th place.
The North Bank

  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,142
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #60090 on: Today at 11:53:28 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:05:54 am
Starting to think the derby on the 16th will go a long way to deciding 4th place.

No theres nearly half a season left. It will go down to the wire. United are only out of it for me because of their performances, not their results.
ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,706
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #60091 on: Today at 02:26:25 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:53:28 am
No theres nearly half a season left. It will go down to the wire. United are only out of it for me because of their performances, not their results.

Im going against Utd because this was meant to be a run of easier fixtures until they hit a pretty difficult last 3rd of season, and both results wise & performance wise they've been poor.

Im not saying the derby will be the be all and end all, but if Spurs win that & with their games in hand they can open up a decent gap. However if we win it, gives us belief & momentum & we've been pretty consistent over the last 12 months, & with Spurs having tough away games to come I'd maybe then have us as slight favourites.

Like you say though, plenty of football still to be played.
RyanBabel19

  Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,660
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #60092 on: Today at 02:36:17 pm
Think people might get a shock in the top 4 race. Games having been postponed skews things and while having games in hand doesn't automatically equal wins for those having them, it only takes a small good run and one or two bad results for other teams for things to flip largely. It's still at lot more close than people seemingly take into account and things can change swiftly despite a team being in good form
The North Bank

  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,142
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #60093 on: Today at 02:49:21 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:36:17 pm
Think people might get a shock in the top 4 race. Games having been postponed skews things and while having games in hand doesn't automatically equal wins for those having them, it only takes a small good run and one or two bad results for other teams for things to flip largely. It's still at lot more close than people seemingly take into account and things can change swiftly despite a team being in good form

Spurs have 2 games in hand and United just 1. It isnt a massive deficit. The table isnt heavily skewed anymore. United largely blew their games in hand, Spurs have done better results wise but their football is shite.
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,219
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #60094 on: Today at 03:01:41 pm
Leg 1 could be in doubt.
ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,706
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #60095 on: Today at 03:23:48 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:01:41 pm
Leg 1 could be in doubt.

Wouldn't be good for you guys to have more games postponed would it?
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,219
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #60096 on: Today at 03:26:54 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 03:23:48 pm
Wouldn't be good for you guys to have more games postponed would it?

no idea - we have only had 1 postponement in the league.

not sure what they would do here. given the past inflexibility I would guess 3-0 win to arsenal if we can't play.
stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,597
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #60097 on: Today at 04:02:54 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 03:23:48 pm
Wouldn't be good for you guys to have more games postponed would it?

its ok, we could just play the semi after the Final
ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,706
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #60098 on: Today at 04:28:55 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 04:02:54 pm
its ok, we could just play the semi after the Final

Knowing the powers that be they probably will think about it.

Mental having a 2 leg semi final anyway when games are being postponed left, right & centre!
