It is tight, & think it might go to the wire.



1 thing I'm clinging to while acknowledging Spurs upturn in form is that they still have to go to Liverpool, City, Chelsea, Utd, & Leicester before the end of the season. Not as easy getting results away from home in these big games.



I think it probably will be close and go to the wire.All that is true of spurs and their fixtures are definitely harder. There's also them having to cram two extra games in, though getting kicked out of Europe (for all their fake kicking off about it, I'm sure they see it as a blessing in disguise now) will help with that.Of the three teams who are seriously in the running for it, I hope Arsenal get in the top 4 - they've played far better stuff and look more exciting than either United or Spurs. Fear they'll bottle it though - for all that people seem to act as though Arsenal have been in the wilderness for years, it's forgotten how much they should've got back in the CL in 2019. They only let Spurs in with the mother and father of collapses over the last six or seven games.