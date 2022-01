fuck me i missed that during the game, first i've seen it, what the absolute fuck is the ref doing there??? i can't recall ever seeing a ref run in like that so close to the six yard box (regardless of where the play is, but that only exacerbates it in this case), that is fucking atrociousregarding arsenal fans complaining about gabriel's first yellow as tho players never get booked for that, if a player is actively seen scuffing the pen spot that's usually always a automatic yellow, seen it plenty of times over the years (im trying to think of a case where a player has done that and NOT got a yellow and i can't recall one, im sure it has happened like most things but it would be rare)just a shout out to partey, he's been generally poor for them but he was impressive today, easily best i've seen him play for them, they were excellent all over the pitch but he was the standout player for me