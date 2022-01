As much as it hurts, can’t complain losing a game like this, we gave it everything. Should’ve scored at least 2 more with Martinelli , and even with 10 never stopped fighting. City had 2 shots on target. Having the manager in the dug out might have helped. But for spirit, fight, and technical ability, that’s the best we’ve shown against a top side for years.



I disagree mate, you should have had an early penalty. You were dominant for the majority of that first half, scored and should have had a penalty too. City until the referee influenced things, weren't really threatening.IMO you can absolutely complain. Its like us vs Tottenham, you can take a big decision against you... if there's consistency and the big decision for you is also given. When it isn't it's hard not to feel like you've been done over a bit