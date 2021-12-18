It's not great for players, but for an armchair fan like me it's great. I'm already missing out up here because of Celtic pushing the SPFL to bring the winter break forward so postponing the games on the 29th and 2nd, meaning I'm missing Rangers play at Aberdeen & Celtic.



So Arsenal (& the other teams) playing so much down south at least gives me good viewing over the festive season with lots of restrictions kicking in Boxing Day.



It's not playing during the festive period that is a problem. You can play on the 26th and play on 29th or 30th and then go again on 2nd (Sunday). What you can't do is ask a team to play on the 26th and then to again play on 28th with less than 48 hours between two games and effectively one rest/training day between them. Just because it has been happening for years doesn't mean it's right, it's endangering the safety of players, period. They still have half a season to go through, and even after that there will be internationals, sometimes even tournaments happening after the end of the season. Now, they want the World Cup every two years. It's utter madness.