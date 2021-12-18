I think Arsenal are favourites for this one. First, Salah, Mane and Keita are straight away out of both the legs. That not only weakens us in terms of quality, but also in terms of options. Currently, the fixtures are scheduled for 4th and 11th. If it remains so, it will be just one rest day after we face Chelsea on 2nd, which will be a grueling encounter, as that game is a near must win for both teams considering what City are doing. Relatively, Arsenal face City a day before, so they have an additional day of rest/training which will help them. And they don't need to beat City, they can give up on that one and go strong against us. The second leg is on 11th, after both teams play on 9th in the FA Cup.