Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 18, 2021, 07:42:47 am
Its going to be a tricky game for us tomorrow without Van Dijk, Fabinho, apparently Henderson and who knows who else at this stage. Certainly wont be a tonking I dont think.

On a completely separate note, when did Cavani leave United? Had no idea!
Hes joining Barcelona according to TYC Sport, a very reliable argentinean channel.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on December 18, 2021, 10:25:37 am
Think in 2 games it's a good game to take stock. 19 games, half way point in the season should have played everyone once (we actually play Norwich again in our 19th game the game before playing Wolves).

Yeah, agree. However, Results Comparison gives perspective at any stage of the season. It's not predictive, but it gives perspective.

Quote
If you go back on my posts, I set the team a kind of points target for the season that I think would show decent improvement, rather than say top 4 or that. The target was around the 70 points, which would have us in & around those 4th to 6th places anyway regardless of what our rivals do. IF (& I realise it's a big IF), we win our games at Leeds & Norwich, we'll be at 35 points for the half way point of the season.

Fine, 35 points at halfway is decent. Let's see.
I expected a hammering, and it was.

Loving the new generation, ESR, Saka, Martinelli,  Odegaard. Oldest one of them is 23 and already looking like they can outplay 70% of this league.

This was 0-0 last season so one for the XG table.

We just need to keep racking up the points while others point to their games in hand as a reason for them not to worry.
Quote from: The North Bank on December 18, 2021, 07:34:00 pm
I expected a hammering, and it was.

Loving the new generation, ESR, Saka, Martinelli,  Odegaard. Oldest one of them is 23 and already looking like they can outplay 70% of this league.

This was 0-0 last season so one for the XG table.

We just need to keep racking up the points while others point to their games in hand as a reason for them not to worry.
Yous are the best team outside the top 3 IMO.
Arteta strikes me as someone who is hiding something dodgy in his basement
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on December 19, 2021, 03:11:51 am
Arteta strikes me as someone who is hiding something dodgy in his basement

Aubameyang , tied to a chair, with a ball in his mouth
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 18, 2021, 08:38:08 pm
Yous are the best team outside the top 3 IMO.

A decent hammering of spurs today would help our cause no end
Quote from: The North Bank on December 19, 2021, 06:34:46 am
A decent hammering of spurs today would help our cause no end
A decent hammering of spurs always help you. League position wise it not 😄
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on December 19, 2021, 03:11:51 am
Arteta strikes me as someone who is hiding something dodgy in his basement
Partey's contract?
Are we the best draw you could have had?
( I'm badsing that on you not expecting to beat London rivals, rather than us being easier)
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:37:07 pm
Are we the best draw you could have had?
( I'm badsing that on you not expecting to beat London rivals, rather than us being easier)

Why cant we beat London rivals. Beat Chelsea 3 in a row before they beat us when we were totally off form at start of season. And spurs we regularly dispatch regardless of form.

You are the best draw we couldve had, it wouldve been the worst draw if you played your best players in the carabao, but youll likely rest more players than Chelsea and spurs, especially with the African nations cup already taking Salah and Mane away.

We ll play a reserve team/youngsters anyway but I back our youngsters against any youngsters in the country right now so should be two very exciting games. 
Someone needs to adjust the Everton fume cycle for Arsenal under Arteta as the fan base boom/bust cycle is pretty hilarious and quite similar.  A couple of bad results that will inevitably happen for a mediocre team and they'll all be back to saying everything is shit and Arteta out.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:51:31 pm
Why cant we beat London rivals. Beat Chelsea 3 in a row before they beat us when we were totally off form at start of season. And spurs we regularly dispatch regardless of form.

You are the best draw we couldve had, it wouldve been the worst draw if you played your best players in the carabao, but youll likely rest more players than Chelsea and spurs, especially with the African nations cup already taking Salah and Mane away.

We ll play a reserve team/youngsters anyway but I back our youngsters against any youngsters in the country right now so should be two very exciting games. 

depending what day the first leg is, I think we'll be relatively strong, similar team to the one that ended the game today rather than started it, then we'll rotate against Shrewsbury. Won't be our first team entirely unless the AfCon is cancelled but not as weak a team as the one that started today
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:33:36 pm
Someone needs to adjust the Everton fume cycle for Arsenal under Arteta as the fan base boom/bust cycle is pretty hilarious and quite similar.  A couple of bad results that will inevitably happen for a mediocre team and they'll all be back to saying everything is shit and Arteta out.

Still on course to finish 8th, as all the experts predicted.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:51:31 pm
Why cant we beat London rivals. Beat Chelsea 3 in a row before they beat us when we were totally off form at start of season. And spurs we regularly dispatch regardless of form.

You are the best draw we couldve had, it wouldve been the worst draw if you played your best players in the carabao, but youll likely rest more players than Chelsea and spurs, especially with the African nations cup already taking Salah and Mane away.

We ll play a reserve team/youngsters anyway but I back our youngsters against any youngsters in the country right now so should be two very exciting games. 


I'd have been interested to have seen you play the side we put out tonight for both halves
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:45:20 pm
I'd have been interested to have seen you play the side we put out tonight for both halves

You play Chelsea a couple of days before the first leg. We play city. Will be lots of changes.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:41:45 pm
Still on course to finish 8th, as all the experts predicted.

Yeah, all you need is Lacazette, Martinelli and Saka to all play for the rest of the season as if they're prime aged players and you got this.  Rooting for ya there buddy.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:51:31 pm
Why cant we beat London rivals. Beat Chelsea 3 in a row before they beat us when we were totally off form at start of season. And spurs we regularly dispatch regardless of form.

You are the best draw we couldve had, it wouldve been the worst draw if you played your best players in the carabao, but youll likely rest more players than Chelsea and spurs, especially with the African nations cup already taking Salah and Mane away.

We ll play a reserve team/youngsters anyway but I back our youngsters against any youngsters in the country right now so should be two very exciting games. 

Fair point. But I doubt you'd be favourites against any of them.
Surely at this stage every manager takes it seriously. Might be more rotation of it were later in the season and we really knew where league placing could be.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:21:49 am
Fair point. But I doubt you'd be favourites against any of them.
Surely at this stage every manager takes it seriously. Might be more rotation of it were later in the season and we really knew where league placing could be.

Spurs will take it seriously because they havent won anything for 15 years. Chelsea have to keep winning because a trophyless year means new manager. Arteta already won a bigger trophy in his 2 years at the club and didnt change anything in terms of criticism. Only the league matters when judging Arteta so with a chance of top 4 this season itll be a similar team to every round. Only difference would be that Pepe El neny and possibly auba might have played as they are reserves now , but theyll be in Afcon.
Liverpool will rest players, Klopp sees this like Wenger did . I remember getting to the final back in the day and Henry wasnt even on the bench. He ll be loyal to the youngsters that got this far.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:20:05 am
Spurs will take it seriously because they havent won anything for 15 years. Chelsea have to keep winning because a trophyless year means new manager. Arteta already won a bigger trophy in his 2 years at the club and didnt change anything in terms of criticism. Only the league matters when judging Arteta so with a chance of top 4 this season itll be a similar team to every round. Only difference would be that Pepe El neny and possibly auba might have played as they are reserves now , but theyll be in Afcon.
Liverpool will rest players, Klopp sees this like Wenger did . I remember getting to the final back in the day and Henry wasnt even on the bench. He ll be loyal to the youngsters that got this far.
Klopp will permitting to fitness, have starters on the bench and willing use them 45 or 30 minutes. See how Jota was on bench last game.
He going to have the reserves and younger player who got them this far play otherwise
We are Kryptonite to Arsenal, but they'll be smarting from our last game. Should be a good contest.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:31:50 am
We are Kryptonite to Arsenal, but they'll be smarting from our last game. Should be a good contest.

We meet every season in this cup. Last season we won on pens after a 0-0 draw, season before you won on pens after a 5-5 draw.

Klopp wants a one off game, even if away, I think we should accept his proposal.
Not heard klopp. And the English language means I can read that two ways
Are you saying klopp wants one game, even if away? Or you want one game, even if at anfield?
I think Arsenal are favourites for this one. First, Salah, Mane and Keita are straight away out of both the legs. That not only weakens us in terms of quality, but also in terms of options. Currently, the fixtures are scheduled for 4th and 11th. If it remains so, it will be just one rest day after we face Chelsea on 2nd, which will be a grueling encounter, as that game is a near must win for both teams considering what City are doing. Relatively, Arsenal face City a day before, so they have an additional day of rest/training which will help them. And they don't need to beat City, they can give up on that one and go strong against us. The second leg is on 11th, after both teams play on 9th in the FA Cup.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:16:14 pm
Not heard klopp. And the English language means I can read that two ways
Are you saying klopp wants one game, even if away? Or you want one game, even if at anfield?

Klopp wants one game even if away,  I think we should accept his proposal.

Apologies for the lack of clarity in the previous post.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 12:46:47 pm
I think Arsenal are favourites for this one. First, Salah, Mane and Keita are straight away out of both the legs. That not only weakens us in terms of quality, but also in terms of options. Currently, the fixtures are scheduled for 4th and 11th. If it remains so, it will be just one rest day after we face Chelsea on 2nd, which will be a grueling encounter, as that game is a near must win for both teams considering what City are doing. Relatively, Arsenal face City a day before, so they have an additional day of rest/training which will help them. And they don't need to beat City, they can give up on that one and go strong against us. The second leg is on 11th, after both teams play on 9th in the FA Cup.

Both teams can go stronger in the second leg and play a weaker team in the fa cup. The city game is more important for us , not that it will make a difference what team we put out, i suspect.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:49:25 pm
Both teams can go stronger in the second leg and play a weaker team in the fa cup. The city game is more important for us , not that it will make a difference what team we put out, i suspect.

Agreed about the second leg, but you definitely have an advantage in the first leg. Apart from a day of additional rest, you are not in a title race to want to beat City. I think you've been losing to them in the past few years consistently, that game won't define your season anyway.

However, us meeting a title challenger in a tough away game and then going to your stadium with one day in between, that is going to be incredibly hard, and even harder without Salah and Mane.
This Christmas programme is an absolute joke. We play Sunday at 3 then less than 48 hours later got Wolves at 12:30. Wolves got their game with Watford postponed so they got a lovely 10 days rest to our 44 hours.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:11:30 pm
This Christmas programme is an absolute joke. We play Sunday at 3 then less than 48 hours later got Wolves at 12:30. Wolves got their game with Watford postponed so they got a lovely 10 days rest to our 44 hours.

It's what Klopp has been saying for years now. But you guys (not you specifically, but I mean fans of other clubs) said, he was making excuses or was just complaining, and so on..
The festive fixture list has been the same for decades, with 3 to 4 fixtures over the festive season, it was a lot worse back in the day when you played christmas day then on boxing day, often the same team.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:11:30 pm
This Christmas programme is an absolute joke. We play Sunday at 3 then less than 48 hours later got Wolves at 12:30. Wolves got their game with Watford postponed so they got a lovely 10 days rest to our 44 hours.

It's not great for players, but for an armchair fan like me it's great. I'm already missing out up here because of Celtic pushing the SPFL to bring the winter break forward so postponing the games on the 29th and 2nd, meaning I'm missing Rangers play at Aberdeen & Celtic.

So Arsenal (& the other teams) playing so much down south at least gives me good viewing over the festive season with lots of restrictions kicking in Boxing Day.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 03:22:23 pm
It's not great for players, but for an armchair fan like me it's great. I'm already missing out up here because of Celtic pushing the SPFL to bring the winter break forward so postponing the games on the 29th and 2nd, meaning I'm missing Rangers play at Aberdeen & Celtic.

So Arsenal (& the other teams) playing so much down south at least gives me good viewing over the festive season with lots of restrictions kicking in Boxing Day.

It's not playing during the festive period that is a problem. You can play on the 26th and play on 29th or 30th and then go again on 2nd (Sunday). What you can't do is ask a team to play on the 26th and then to again play on 28th with less than 48 hours between two games and effectively one rest/training day between them. Just because it has been happening for years doesn't mean it's right, it's endangering the safety of players, period. They still have half a season to go through, and even after that there will be internationals, sometimes even tournaments happening after the end of the season. Now, they want the World Cup every two years. It's utter madness.
