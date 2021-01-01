« previous next »
mallin9

  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #59840 on: Yesterday at 01:33:16 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:50:45 pm
Probably our best player since he joined. Doesnt get the headlines, but he seems to do everything well, very impressed.

He reminds me ever so slightly of Steve Finnan of all people. Very good player


ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #59841 on: Yesterday at 01:47:42 pm
Quote from: mallin9 on Yesterday at 01:33:16 pm
He reminds me ever so slightly of Steve Finnan of all people. Very good player

I think of him as almost like our version of Ivanovic of Chelsea. A centre back / right back hybrid, strong in the air, strong in the tackle, solid if unspectacular going forward, but always willing & good attitude.
Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #59842 on: Yesterday at 05:18:40 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 01:47:42 pm
I think of him as almost like our version of Ivanovic of Chelsea. A centre back / right back hybrid, strong in the air, strong in the tackle, solid if unspectacular going forward, but always willing & good attitude.
Sounds a good signing, can't say more than that. Is he playing full back more or right of a three? He was right back last night and upon cursory viewing of the Southampton highlights, he looks like he's full back in a flat four.

At Liverpool he seemed a bit overwhelmed at full back but it probably wasn't the best night to judge any Arsenal player on.

How's Gabriel developing?


Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #59843 on: Yesterday at 05:21:58 pm
9 points in 6 games and yet they sit 4th.  Figure the one that wins that spot in the end is just the least shit out of a bunch of shittiness.
afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #59844 on: Yesterday at 05:22:05 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 05:18:40 pm
Sounds a good signing, can't say more than that. Is he playing full back more or right of a three? He was right back last night and upon cursory viewing of the Southampton highlights, he looks like he's full back in a flat four.

At Liverpool he seemed a bit overwhelmed at full back but it probably wasn't the best night to judge any Arsenal player on.

How's Gabriel developing?

Big time, he's on his way, he's making it...


Dr Stu-Pid

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #59845 on: Today at 12:45:47 am
Pundits seem convinced that Arsenal are a good defensive side, yet they have conceded 22 in 17 games and the following teams have conceded fewer goals:

Man City - 9
Chelsea - 12
Liverpool - 13
Wolves - 14
Brighton - 17
Spurs - 17
West Ham - 21

Even Man Utd have only conceded 24 goals, but somehow Arsenal are considered to be a good defensive team?  We put 4 past them recently and they were lucky that it wasnt 7 or 8.
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #59846 on: Today at 02:22:36 am
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 12:45:47 am
Pundits seem convinced that Arsenal are a good defensive side, yet they have conceded 22 in 17 games and the following teams have conceded fewer goals:

Man City - 9
Chelsea - 12
Liverpool - 13
Wolves - 14
Brighton - 17
Spurs - 17
West Ham - 21

Even Man Utd have only conceded 24 goals, but somehow Arsenal are considered to be a good defensive team?  We put 4 past them recently and they were lucky that it wasnt 7 or 8.

We have had a lot of clean sheets . Think Rammsdale has kept 8 already. We conceded 10 in the first 3 games. We had so many players out then it was practically a different team, but no one mentions injuries, unless to explain why we beat an opponent. Obviously we are far from being the finished article, but we have improved defensively. 
mallin9

  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #59847 on: Today at 03:32:34 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 05:18:40 pm
Sounds a good signing, can't say more than that. Is he playing full back more or right of a three? He was right back last night and upon cursory viewing of the Southampton highlights, he looks like he's full back in a flat four.

At Liverpool he seemed a bit overwhelmed at full back but it probably wasn't the best night to judge any Arsenal player on.

How's Gabriel developing?

Tomiyasu has been playing RB in a flat back 4.  Gabriel has looked pretty solid, bit of the Ben White to his game in that they both look to have all the tools and play good football but at times they can be played through. Improving


MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #59848 on: Today at 09:08:16 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:11:40 am
Everton can turn it up for big teams and the rivalry yous have with Man Utd makes form go out of the window. You also met us. You should be fine. Relax!
ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #59849 on: Today at 09:39:19 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 05:18:40 pm
Sounds a good signing, can't say more than that. Is he playing full back more or right of a three? He was right back last night and upon cursory viewing of the Southampton highlights, he looks like he's full back in a flat four.

At Liverpool he seemed a bit overwhelmed at full back but it probably wasn't the best night to judge any Arsenal player on.

How's Gabriel developing?

Yeah, Liverpool game wasn't great to judge him on, as the whole team were poor, don't think we were set up well to protect the defence at all, & you guys are....well you. He's certainly never going to be a Trent, as I think he's the mutts nuts, but a good solid full back & a good solid pro

Gabriel doing ok, I look at him as out best defender. When he's on his game he's pretty dominant. He's looked a bit shaky in some occasions but as I mentioned before, especially away from home o don't think we set up to protect the defence well. Will be our leader going forward I think.

Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:21:58 pm
9 points in 6 games and yet they sit 4th.  Figure the one that wins that spot in the end is just the least shit out of a bunch of shittiness.

That fact we're 4th is skewed slightly because Spurs & Utd have games in hand. The less shit point is true mind you.

Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 12:45:47 am
Pundits seem convinced that Arsenal are a good defensive side, yet they have conceded 22 in 17 games and the following teams have conceded fewer goals:

Man City - 9
Chelsea - 12
Liverpool - 13
Wolves - 14
Brighton - 17
Spurs - 17
West Ham - 21

Even Man Utd have only conceded 24 goals, but somehow Arsenal are considered to be a good defensive team?  We put 4 past them recently and they were lucky that it wasnt 7 or 8.

We don't concede a lot of goals when playing the teams around us & below us (generally), but get found out big style when playing the top teams (14 goals conceded vs last seasons top 4, although 3 out those 4 games were away). As ive said a few times, I don't like the way we setup away from home in those big games. Ramsdale has more clean sheets than Mendy which is rather weird considering he's played 2 games less & it's Chelsea who are renowned for their tight defence.

Dr Stu-Pid

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #59850 on: Today at 09:59:00 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:39:19 am
We don't concede a lot of goals when playing the teams around us & below us (generally), but get found out big style when playing the top teams (14 goals conceded vs last seasons top 4, although 3 out those 4 games were away). As ive said a few times, I don't like the way we setup away from home in those big games. Ramsdale has more clean sheets than Mendy which is rather weird considering he's played 2 games less & it's Chelsea who are renowned for their tight defence.

Yeah, I was going to respond to North Bank with this very point.  Here are the teams you've kept clean sheets against this season:

West Brom (LC)
Norwich
Burnley
AFC Wimbledon (LC)
Brighton
Leeds (LC)
Leicester
Watford
Newcastle
Southampton
West Ham

The League Cup games should be ignored for obvious reasons, and then in the PL that list contains 6 of the bottom 8 teams in the league.  The West Ham game was also against 10 men for much of the second half.

The clean sheet numbers are the whole basis of the 'good defensive team' tag, but good defensive teams don't ship that many goals as soon as they play a decent team, they have good records against every team (or almost every team).  Wolves are a good example as they have only conceded 14 in 17 games, haven't conceded more than 2 goals in a game, and have played all of the top teams except for Chelsea.
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #59851 on: Today at 10:25:25 am
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 09:59:00 am
Yeah, I was going to respond to North Bank with this very point.  Here are the teams you've kept clean sheets against this season:

West Brom (LC)
Norwich
Burnley
AFC Wimbledon (LC)
Brighton
Leeds (LC)
Leicester
Watford
Newcastle
Southampton
West Ham

The League Cup games should be ignored for obvious reasons, and then in the PL that list contains 6 of the bottom 8 teams in the league.  The West Ham game was also against 10 men for much of the second half.

The clean sheet numbers are the whole basis of the 'good defensive team' tag, but good defensive teams don't ship that many goals as soon as they play a decent team, they have good records against every team (or almost every team).  Wolves are a good example as they have only conceded 14 in 17 games, haven't conceded more than 2 goals in a game, and have played all of the top teams except for Chelsea.


This is like saying the basis of Liverpool being a good team is false because they havent beaten anyone good this season. I could list you the teams , all shit.
You cant pick and choose stats. As soon as Liverpool came  up against a decent team they couldnt win, so clearly overrated.
West ham are better than Liverpool, they have beaten Chelsea, Liverpool  and city this season , theyre like wolves with clean sheets. A good example of a good team.
ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #59852 on: Today at 10:34:19 am
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 09:59:00 am
Yeah, I was going to respond to North Bank with this very point.  Here are the teams you've kept clean sheets against this season:

West Brom (LC)
Norwich
Burnley
AFC Wimbledon (LC)
Brighton
Leeds (LC)
Leicester
Watford
Newcastle
Southampton
West Ham

The League Cup games should be ignored for obvious reasons, and then in the PL that list contains 6 of the bottom 8 teams in the league.  The West Ham game was also against 10 men for much of the second half.

The clean sheet numbers are the whole basis of the 'good defensive team' tag, but good defensive teams don't ship that many goals as soon as they play a decent team, they have good records against every team (or almost every team).  Wolves are a good example as they have only conceded 14 in 17 games, haven't conceded more than 2 goals in a game, and have played all of the top teams except for Chelsea.

Yeah, there's still lots of work to do in our performances in big games. Our away form isn't great in general, so while the home form I think is up there with the best in the league, we've still a fair bit of work to do in terms of how we set up, our robustness, & our ability to impose our game on the opposition away from home. Its a definite weakness just now.
Brandy Mull of Kintyre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #59853 on: Today at 10:38:18 am
We will batter them at the Emirates no danger, weakest team in the league.
Dr Stu-Pid

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #59854 on: Today at 11:12:34 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:25:25 am
This is like saying the basis of Liverpool being a good team is false because they havent beaten anyone good this season. I could list you the teams , all shit.
You cant pick and choose stats. As soon as Liverpool came  up against a decent team they couldnt win, so clearly overrated.
West ham are better than Liverpool, they have beaten Chelsea, Liverpool  and city this season , theyre like wolves with clean sheets. A good example of a good team.

I'm not picking and choosing stats, that is what others are doing.  The best stat for judging a team defensively is goals conceded, and by that stat Arsenal are 8th.  If you want to look at XGA instead then they are 14th.  I'd say that picking and choosing stats is just looking at clean sheets (games where they defended well) and ignoring the games where they conceded (games they defended badly).

I have no axe to grind here by the way, I've always been a 'fan' of Arsenal and would much rather see you guys doing well than Utd, City, Chelsea, or even Spurs.  I just think that there is this strange overstatement of the quality of Arsenal defensively at the moment, a lot of which seems to be based on the latest English players that the media want to celebrate in Ramsdale and White.  I posted my first post in this thread after seeing the BT pundits (Jenas and Cole) talking about why they thought Arsenal were potentially favourites for 4th place because 'defensively they look really good'.
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #59855 on: Today at 12:34:30 pm
Quote from: Brandy Mull of Kintyre on Today at 10:38:18 am
We will batter them at the Emirates no danger, weakest team in the league.
Our record there is awful.
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #59856 on: Today at 01:20:58 pm
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 11:12:34 am
I'm not picking and choosing stats, that is what others are doing.  The best stat for judging a team defensively is goals conceded, and by that stat Arsenal are 8th.  If you want to look at XGA instead then they are 14th.  I'd say that picking and choosing stats is just looking at clean sheets (games where they defended well) and ignoring the games where they conceded (games they defended badly).

I have no axe to grind here by the way, I've always been a 'fan' of Arsenal and would much rather see you guys doing well than Utd, City, Chelsea, or even Spurs.  I just think that there is this strange overstatement of the quality of Arsenal defensively at the moment, a lot of which seems to be based on the latest English players that the media want to celebrate in Ramsdale and White.  I posted my first post in this thread after seeing the BT pundits (Jenas and Cole) talking about why they thought Arsenal were potentially favourites for 4th place because 'defensively they look really good'.

Well it is jenas and Cole. Rammsdale has been very good to be fair. White I still think doesnt work in a back 4 but I hope he improves enough to prove me wrong. We have got better from the first couple of weeks when we conceded 10 in 3.
Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #59857 on: Today at 02:49:43 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:34:30 pm
Our record there is awful.
Our record at OT and the Woodshed were also pretty poor, and then...

Jurgen Klopp


Jurgen Klopp

PoetryInMotion

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #59858 on: Today at 07:01:24 pm


Arsenal are -2 on equivalent fixtures from last season and have a -8 GD change from last season. That does not sound like improvement from last season. The table puts them at 7th, with 1 point ahead of Leicester at 8th. 

Arsenal have won 7 of the 9 Home games they've played so far, which is why they are currently up in the table (United and Spurs have games in hand), however, being -2 on Equivalent fixtures shows that these are probably games that they won last season as well, ie. easy winnable Home games that they were already winning last season. Still all to play for.

West Ham are up 1 point on last season, so Arsenal have some work to do to finish ahead of West Ham. But they have even more work to do to get past United and Spurs and keep that position for the rest of the season.

In terms of xGD, they've declined further from last season, which means eventually when things regress to the mean, it could get difficult to get Europe.
Dim Glas@xmas

  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #59859 on: Today at 07:53:08 pm
Whatever Auba did, has caused one almighty fall-out  :o  Now not training with the first team.

Ozil all over again? Their big star on a mad contract not even playing for the first team.

