Sounds a good signing, can't say more than that. Is he playing full back more or right of a three? He was right back last night and upon cursory viewing of the Southampton highlights, he looks like he's full back in a flat four.



At Liverpool he seemed a bit overwhelmed at full back but it probably wasn't the best night to judge any Arsenal player on.



How's Gabriel developing?



9 points in 6 games and yet they sit 4th. Figure the one that wins that spot in the end is just the least shit out of a bunch of shittiness.



Pundits seem convinced that Arsenal are a good defensive side, yet they have conceded 22 in 17 games and the following teams have conceded fewer goals:



Man City - 9

Chelsea - 12

Liverpool - 13

Wolves - 14

Brighton - 17

Spurs - 17

West Ham - 21



Even Man Utd have only conceded 24 goals, but somehow Arsenal are considered to be a good defensive team? We put 4 past them recently and they were lucky that it wasnt 7 or 8.



Yeah, Liverpool game wasn't great to judge him on, as the whole team were poor, don't think we were set up well to protect the defence at all, & you guys are....well you. He's certainly never going to be a Trent, as I think he's the mutts nuts, but a good solid full back & a good solid proGabriel doing ok, I look at him as out best defender. When he's on his game he's pretty dominant. He's looked a bit shaky in some occasions but as I mentioned before, especially away from home o don't think we set up to protect the defence well. Will be our leader going forward I think.That fact we're 4th is skewed slightly because Spurs & Utd have games in hand. The less shit point is true mind you.We don't concede a lot of goals when playing the teams around us & below us (generally), but get found out big style when playing the top teams (14 goals conceded vs last seasons top 4, although 3 out those 4 games were away). As ive said a few times, I don't like the way we setup away from home in those big games. Ramsdale has more clean sheets than Mendy which is rather weird considering he's played 2 games less & it's Chelsea who are renowned for their tight defence.