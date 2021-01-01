Sounds a good signing, can't say more than that. Is he playing full back more or right of a three? He was right back last night and upon cursory viewing of the Southampton highlights, he looks like he's full back in a flat four.
At Liverpool he seemed a bit overwhelmed at full back but it probably wasn't the best night to judge any Arsenal player on.
How's Gabriel developing?
Yeah, Liverpool game wasn't great to judge him on, as the whole team were poor, don't think we were set up well to protect the defence at all, & you guys are....well you. He's certainly never going to be a Trent, as I think he's the mutts nuts, but a good solid full back & a good solid pro
Gabriel doing ok, I look at him as out best defender. When he's on his game he's pretty dominant. He's looked a bit shaky in some occasions but as I mentioned before, especially away from home o don't think we set up to protect the defence well. Will be our leader going forward I think.
9 points in 6 games and yet they sit 4th. Figure the one that wins that spot in the end is just the least shit out of a bunch of shittiness.
That fact we're 4th is skewed slightly because Spurs & Utd have games in hand. The less shit point is true mind you.
Pundits seem convinced that Arsenal are a good defensive side, yet they have conceded 22 in 17 games and the following teams have conceded fewer goals:
Man City - 9
Chelsea - 12
Liverpool - 13
Wolves - 14
Brighton - 17
Spurs - 17
West Ham - 21
Even Man Utd have only conceded 24 goals, but somehow Arsenal are considered to be a good defensive team? We put 4 past them recently and they were lucky that it wasnt 7 or 8.
We don't concede a lot of goals when playing the teams around us & below us (generally), but get found out big style when playing the top teams (14 goals conceded vs last seasons top 4, although 3 out those 4 games were away). As ive said a few times, I don't like the way we setup away from home in those big games. Ramsdale has more clean sheets than Mendy which is rather weird considering he's played 2 games less & it's Chelsea who are renowned for their tight defence.