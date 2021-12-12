The disciplinary issue doesn't seem that severe to me.



Apparently he had permission from Arsenal to fly to France on Wednesday to see his mother, on the proviso that he fly back to London on Wednesday night so he could report for training on the Thursday. Instead, he flew home on Thursday morning but was still back in time to take part in training - the issue being that due to current PCR guidelines he had to self-isolate until he got the result.



Now, he's clearly not followed the directions from the club and should've gone back on the Wednesday night, but it feels to me like an overreaction. Miss the game on Saturday, fair enough - but also strip him of the captaincy and miss a second game? Suggests to me there's more to it, or maybe it's just the latest in a long line of issues. Or the start of their attempts to force him away from the club.