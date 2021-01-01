Ok, let me expand.



The target by the board apparently this season is to secure European football. So top 6 I would would be the target.



So, if the current manager is in and around that mark just now, I don't expect them to make a change, unless form drops drastically. Now lose to Southampton & or West Ham, I think they will start to rethink things, win those games and they will be round about where they expected to be, so I see no appetite for THEM to make a change.



Me, if I thought they had any chance of someone like Ten Haag, or of that lik, I'd make the change tomorrow. But like you say, the chances are very minimal especially during a season. So I'll continue to flip flop on a week by week basis based on results and if we are in around where the target was.



My point about Benitez is that i just think it would be a big ask to get the support to buy into a managerial appointment of a guy who might be struggling under the same pressure as the guy your replacing in terms of poor performances & results, despite the win over Arsenal.



Okay, I get what you're saying regarding when the board will move. So, I get it till the last paragraph.But I don't get the last paragraph. Rafa is struggling with a much inferior squad, having spent 1.5 million in the summer as opposed to someone who is struggling with a superior squad and still having spent 150m over the summer. And Rafa has had Calvert-Lewin (who is their only good CF), and Mina (who is quite important to their defense) injured for a while now. Despite all that, they are only two places below where Ancelotti (managing the current La Liga leaders) had them at 10th. So, while the position Everton might finish at is up for grabs, I'm pretty sure that Arsenal will not finish under the current management above West Ham, United or Spurs barring a calamity. Maybe, your board will wait until all is gone, maybe all is gone is the medicine you need to get some perspective.What I'm saying is that all of us have seen the football under Arteta, it's fine if you're really pragmatic and defensively stable, but it's not particularly good defensively, you conceded 18 shots to Burnley, and when it's that bad, there's no coming back. Even if he gets Top 6 by a miracle, there is a ceiling to what he will achieve with you, and a change now, even if it may not improve you that much in the now, will definitely help in the next two-three seasons. It will prevent one more wasted season is all I'm saying, and the new manager will get some time to get to know his team and start planning for the future. Under a new management, you can forget about current results, which will be a bonus, but you will get better. Rafa will make you better instantly, he will stop that many amount of shots conceded to abysmal sides, at the least. With the money you spent over the summer, he will get your attack to click in a season and within a couple of windows. Forget defense, the truth of the matter is that Everton, with inferior players and without their leading Top scorer of last season, have scored more goals than Arsenal have. What more of a red flag do you need?!If you are waiting for Ten Hag, then fair enough. He is your last hope. But I have a feeling that Barca will move for him once Xavi experiment goes tits up, considering their Ajax connection.