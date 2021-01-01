« previous next »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59760 on: Yesterday at 01:58:25 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on December  7, 2021, 06:05:16 pm
We weren't so hopeful under Hodgson, were we?   ;D

I don't mind Arsenal, which is why I'm disappointed by them. I'd be enjoying it if it were any of our rivals or wouldn't bother if it were some lower sides who sing horrible songs or think too much of themselves.
I didn't either - until Monday night. First I've heard these sing 'feed the scousers' - couldn't believe it, thought their fans were better than that (and it sounded like the whole away support sang it).

Fuck them.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59761 on: Yesterday at 02:10:41 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 12:16:14 pm
Add a Coppa Italia to that.
Yes, he's actually won 2 Europa Leages/UEFA Cup and a Club World Cup (with Inter)...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59762 on: Yesterday at 02:11:29 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 12:55:42 pm
Haha, yeah, you are probably right, to be honest, throw in Ole as well. ;D

Listen, im not digging out Rafa, I've said I respect what he's done, especially early Rafa.

I just think football has changed a bit, & that's thanks to guys like Klopp, it's quicker, more athletic, more about pressing high & winning the ball back quickly.

You've set the benchmark, you have the playing style & the success to back that up.

You can't be surprised when opposition fans watch you & get jealous, & prefer that style of play to a more pragmatic approach. It's the main reason Arteta is getting criticism as well, that we were promised fast, high speed, attacking football. And we just aren't seeing it.

So yeah, Rafa is a better manager at that style of football than Arteta, hands down. I just don't want to see it long term, from Arteta or Rafa.

Yeah, but not all managers are like that. Conte is still good and has been in the last decade. He managed 93 points in the PL and has 5 League Titles to his name overall. Zidane did not play swashbuckling football when he won 3 CLs. His game was more about being organized and then let their quality shine through in attack (not unlike Mourinho in his peak). Tuchel isn't playing quick attacking football, but he reached the CL final with PSG and then backed it up by winning it with Chelsea. Regardless of style of play, a quality manager, under an able ownership, can be successful. At the moment, it's slim pickings for you. Ten Hag might be a good option, but he's going far in the CL, would he be ready to slog it out in the Europa places or below in the PL and then improve you? Do you really think you are in a position to choose the cream of football management right now?

If you go for someone like Potter, even he struggled for two seasons finishing 15th and 16th before getting them to play well this season. Rafa got Newcastle to finish 10th straight from promotion. Who is more of a gamble? If you're doubtful about Rafa because he managed Newcastle and Everton, even Ancelotti managed Everton and now he's leading Real Madrid at the Top of La Liga.

I think Arteta is getting flak more for his results than the style of play. If he got you Top 4, you would take it however he got his side to play. Unfortunately, he can't take you to Top 4, no matter how hard he tries.

Also, the likes of Klopp and Guardiola are generational coaches, they don't come so often. If you're waiting for one of those two, or anyone as good, you might be waiting a lifetime.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59763 on: Yesterday at 02:42:36 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 02:11:29 pm
Yeah, but not all managers are like that. Conte is still good and has been in the last decade. He managed 93 points in the PL and has 5 League Titles to his name overall. Zidane did not play swashbuckling football when he won 3 CLs. His game was more about being organized and then let their quality shine through in attack (not unlike Mourinho in his peak). Tuchel isn't playing quick attacking football, but he reached the CL final with PSG and then backed it up by winning it with Chelsea. Regardless of style of play, a quality manager, under an able ownership, can be successful. At the moment, it's slim pickings for you. Ten Hag might be a good option, but he's going far in the CL, would he be ready to slog it out in the Europa places or below in the PL and then improve you? Do you really think you are in a position to choose the cream of football management right now?

If you go for someone like Potter, even he struggled for two seasons finishing 15th and 16th before getting them to play well this season. Rafa got Newcastle to finish 10th straight from promotion. Who is more of a gamble? If you're doubtful about Rafa because he managed Newcastle and Everton, even Ancelotti managed Everton and now he's leading Real Madrid at the Top of La Liga.

I think Arteta is getting flak more for his results than the style of play. If he got you Top 4, you would take it however he got his side to play. Unfortunately, he can't take you to Top 4, no matter how hard he tries.

Also, the likes of Klopp and Guardiola are generational coaches, they don't come so often. If you're waiting for one of those two, or anyone as good, you might be waiting a lifetime.

I suppose its all about timing and 'the project' as well when attracting managers, Spurs did manage to get Conte for instance, they went ruthless I think to make sure Man Utd didn't get him.

Listen, it's fine margins as well in management. He's rightly getting criticised for for his recent results, but in 3 games or so he can be right back in & around the top 4 and Everton back towards the relegation zone.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59764 on: Yesterday at 03:18:36 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 02:42:36 pm
I suppose its all about timing and 'the project' as well when attracting managers, Spurs did manage to get Conte for instance, they went ruthless I think to make sure Man Utd didn't get him.

Listen, it's fine margins as well in management. He's rightly getting criticised for for his recent results, but in 3 games or so he can be right back in & around the top 4 and Everton back towards the relegation zone.

Which will be a false position if you do and you will again drop down after a few more fixtures. You'll never learn, do you?

As for Everton, they're facing Palace, Chelsea and Leicester, so that's at least two sides superior to them. That's not season defining for them.

So, I'm not sure what's your point again.

You've just been saying you don't want Arteta and then are going giddy at the possibility of getting near Top 4 in three games  ;D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59765 on: Yesterday at 03:38:01 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 03:18:36 pm
Which will be a false position if you do and you will again drop down after a few more fixtures. You'll never learn, do you?

As for Everton, they're facing Palace, Chelsea and Leicester, so that's at least two sides superior to them. That's not season defining for them.

So, I'm not sure what's your point again.

You've just been saying you don't want Arteta and then are going giddy at the possibility of getting near Top 4 in three games  ;D

Ok, let me expand.

The target by the board apparently this season is to secure European football. So top 6 I would would be the target.

So, if the current manager is in and around that mark just now, I don't expect them to make a change, unless form drops drastically. Now lose to Southampton & or West Ham, I think they will start to rethink things, win those games and they will be round about where they expected to be, so I see no appetite for THEM to make a change.

Me, if I thought they had any chance of someone like Ten Haag, or of that lik, I'd make the change tomorrow. But like you say, the chances are very minimal especially during a season. So I'll continue to flip flop on a week by week basis based on results and if we are in around where the target was.

My point about Benitez is that i just think it would be a big ask to get the support to buy into a managerial appointment of a guy who might be struggling under the same pressure as the guy your replacing in terms of poor performances & results, despite the win over Arsenal.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59766 on: Yesterday at 04:10:19 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 03:38:01 pm
Ok, let me expand.

The target by the board apparently this season is to secure European football. So top 6 I would would be the target.

So, if the current manager is in and around that mark just now, I don't expect them to make a change, unless form drops drastically. Now lose to Southampton & or West Ham, I think they will start to rethink things, win those games and they will be round about where they expected to be, so I see no appetite for THEM to make a change.

Me, if I thought they had any chance of someone like Ten Haag, or of that lik, I'd make the change tomorrow. But like you say, the chances are very minimal especially during a season. So I'll continue to flip flop on a week by week basis based on results and if we are in around where the target was.

My point about Benitez is that i just think it would be a big ask to get the support to buy into a managerial appointment of a guy who might be struggling under the same pressure as the guy your replacing in terms of poor performances & results, despite the win over Arsenal.

Okay, I get what you're saying regarding when the board will move. So, I get it till the last paragraph. 

But I don't get the last paragraph. Rafa is struggling with a much inferior squad, having spent 1.5 million in the summer as opposed to someone who is struggling with a superior squad and still having spent 150m over the summer. And Rafa has had Calvert-Lewin (who is their only good CF), and Mina (who is quite important to their defense) injured for a while now. Despite all that, they are only two places below where Ancelotti (managing the current La Liga leaders) had them at 10th. So, while the position Everton might finish at is up for grabs, I'm pretty sure that Arsenal will not finish under the current management above West Ham, United or Spurs barring a calamity. Maybe, your board will wait until all is gone, maybe all is gone is the medicine you need to get some perspective.

What I'm saying is that all of us have seen the football under Arteta, it's fine if you're really pragmatic and defensively stable, but it's not particularly good defensively, you conceded 18 shots to Burnley, and when it's that bad, there's no coming back. Even if he gets Top 6 by a miracle, there is a ceiling to what he will achieve with you, and a change now, even if it may not improve you that much in the now, will definitely help in the next two-three seasons. It will prevent one more wasted season is all I'm saying, and the new manager will get some time to get to know his team and start planning for the future. Under a new management, you can forget about current results, which will be a bonus, but you will get better. Rafa will make you better instantly, he will stop that many amount of shots conceded to abysmal sides, at the least. With the money you spent over the summer, he will get your attack to click in a season and within a couple of windows. Forget defense, the truth of the matter is that Everton, with inferior players and without their leading Top scorer of last season, have scored more goals than Arsenal have. What more of a red flag do you need?!

If you are waiting for Ten Hag, then fair enough. He is your last hope. But I have a feeling that Barca will move for him once Xavi experiment goes tits up, considering their Ajax connection.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:31:21 pm by PoetryInMotion »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59767 on: Yesterday at 04:39:19 pm »
Whether you're right or wrong not sure you're going to get far on an LFC forum arguing Rafa is a bum.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59768 on: Yesterday at 05:29:49 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 04:10:19 pm
Okay, I get what you're saying regarding when the board will move. So, I get it till the last paragraph. 

But I don't get the last paragraph. Rafa is struggling with a much inferior squad, having spent 1.5 million in the summer as opposed to someone who is struggling with a superior squad and still having spent 150m over the summer. And Rafa has had Calvert-Lewin (who is their only good CF), and Mina (who is quite important to their defense) injured for a while now. Despite all that, they are only two places below where Ancelotti (managing the current La Liga leaders) had them at 10th. So, while the position Everton might finish at is up for grabs, I'm pretty sure that Arsenal will not finish under the current management above West Ham, United or Spurs barring a calamity. Maybe, your board will wait until all is gone, maybe all is gone is the medicine you need to get some perspective.

What I'm saying is that all of us have seen the football under Arteta, it's fine if you're really pragmatic and defensively stable, but it's not particularly good defensively, you conceded 18 shots to Burnley, and when it's that bad, there's no coming back. Even if he gets Top 6 by a miracle, there is a ceiling to what he will achieve with you, and a change now, even if it may not improve you that much in the now, will definitely help in the next two-three seasons. It will prevent one more wasted season is all I'm saying, and the new manager will get some time to get to know his team and start planning for the future. Under a new management, you can forget about current results, which will be a bonus, but you will get better. Rafa will make you better instantly, he will stop that many amount of shots conceded to abysmal sides, at the least. With the money you spent over the summer, he will get your attack to click in a season and within a couple of windows. Forget defense, the truth of the matter is that Everton, with inferior players and without their leading Top scorer of last season, have scored more goals than Arsenal have. What more of a red flag do you need?!

If you are waiting for Ten Hag, then fair enough. He is your last hope. But I have a feeling that Barca will move for him once Xavi experiment goes tits up, considering their Ajax connection.

I suppose my point is if (& yeah it's a big if) Arteta can get us to top 5 or 6 I think that's our ceiling currently. And I'm not sure the current Rafa that you admit to not being at the peak of his powers, can get much better than that with Pep, Klopp, Tuchel & Conte in the league, so I currently don't see the point in changing to him.

Would you take him back if Klopp were to leave in the next year or 2?

Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:39:19 pm
Whether you're right or wrong not sure you're going to get far on an LFC forum arguing Rafa is a bum.

Dave, read back my posts. I've said a few times now I respect Rafa's achievements a lot, especially early Rafa at Valencia & Liverpool. We had some great battles with him back then. I'm not calling him a bum, I just don't fancy him currently as a fit for Arsenal.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59769 on: Yesterday at 05:54:49 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 05:29:49 pm


Dave, read back my posts. I've said a few times now I respect Rafa's achievements a lot, especially early Rafa at Valencia & Liverpool. We had some great battles with him back then. I'm not calling him a bum, I just don't fancy him currently as a fit for Arsenal.

I did read it.  There's people that will argue even right now Rafa could do a job here or anywhere just as I'm sure there are Arsenal fans that would say the same about Wenger.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59770 on: Today at 03:58:50 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 05:29:49 pm
I suppose my point is if (& yeah it's a big if) Arteta can get us to top 5 or 6 I think that's our ceiling currently. And I'm not sure the current Rafa that you admit to not being at the peak of his powers, can get much better than that with Pep, Klopp, Tuchel & Conte in the league, so I currently don't see the point in changing to him.

Would you take him back if Klopp were to leave in the next year or 2?


That is such a moot point. You yourself said that the Top 3 are levels above others. Then, how does it matter whether we take him or not. We and you are in different places. We will look to maintain our position as PL and CL elite. Hence, Rafa, not being at his peak will matter. Whereas you can't even make Europe ffs. What Rafa will do is that he will get you into European places and get yourself closer to the CL spots, if not a CL spot and then you can kick on in a couple of years.

Who else do you really think Arsenal can get right now? Zidane is likely not to come, he rejected United by the looks of it, and Ten Hag is your only other option and I think even he's less likely. We can wait and see. But, if you pick any other PL manager with lesser pedigree, there are chances of you disappearing into mid-table mediocrity. You can take that gamble if you want.
