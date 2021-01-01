« previous next »
Offline MrGrumpy

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59720 on: Yesterday at 07:50:51 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:05:36 pm
£50 mill for Partey wasnt money well spent either.

They have spent over £225 million the last two years, with little coming in from selling, and close on £400 million the last 3 years.   Their spending has been up there with Man Utds surely. Just crazy the poor return from it so far. And then like utd with Solskjaer, having a tactically inept coach in charge not helping either.  Surely a good coach gets far more out of them.

You have to wonder what would happen if Arsenal had Rafa
as their manager and Everton had Arteta.
Online Red Berry

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59721 on: Yesterday at 07:52:03 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 07:50:51 pm
You have to wonder what would happen if Arsenal had Rafa
as their manager and Everton had Arteta.

Arsenal would do much better with Rafa. They've clearly got more money to spend than Everton, although that wouldn't be too difficult these days.

Arteta seems to be a bit of a myth, doesn't he?
Offline newterp

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59722 on: Yesterday at 08:11:20 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 03:55:24 pm
The £72 million they paid for Pepe is looking like good business isnt it?  ::)

That's in addition to the eye-watering wage that Aubameyang is on, who after getting the contract gave up being a footballer.

I remember that guy! Pepe!
Offline PaulF

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59723 on: Yesterday at 09:41:23 pm »
Now ole is gone, arteta will be in the spotlight. Don't see him lasting till Easter.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59724 on: Yesterday at 10:06:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:52:03 pm
Arsenal would do much better with Rafa. They've clearly got more money to spend than Everton, although that wouldn't be too difficult these days.

Arteta seems to be a bit of a myth, doesn't he?

To be honest, so does Rafa the past decade or so.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59725 on: Yesterday at 10:28:24 pm »
Think it'll be Christmas Carols for Arteta time if they lose another...
Offline MrGrumpy

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59726 on: Yesterday at 11:26:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:52:03 pm
Arsenal would do much better with Rafa. They've clearly got more money to spend than Everton, although that wouldn't be too difficult these days.

Arteta seems to be a bit of a myth, doesn't he?

No idea how he keeps his job.
Offline The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59727 on: Today at 02:03:52 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:52:03 pm
Arsenal would do much better with Rafa. They've clearly got more money to spend than Everton, although that wouldn't be too difficult these days.

Arteta seems to be a bit of a myth, doesn't he?


I dont know how Rafa keeps getting work hes been far worse than Arteta, one win doesnt change that. Arteta too is running out of excuses, the team is going nowhere and at the moment he doesnt look up to the job.

I think we need to go "German". The days of Spanish/Italian/Portoguese managers being the elite seems to be a thing of the past and the German pressing seems to be the most productive way of playing right now.
Obviously Pep is the exception but there are 2 billion reasons why.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59728 on: Today at 03:58:36 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:03:52 am

I dont know how Rafa keeps getting work hes been far worse than Arteta, one win doesnt change that. Arteta too is running out of excuses, the team is going nowhere and at the moment he doesnt look up to the job.

I think we need to go "German". The days of Spanish/Italian/Portoguese managers being the elite seems to be a thing of the past and the German pressing seems to be the most productive way of playing right now.
Obviously Pep is the exception but there are 2 billion reasons why.

Really? In the last decade alone, Rafa won the Europa League with Chelsea, did well at Napoli, brought Newcastle back to the PL and into mid-table and is settling into Everton as well?

And you are saying, that is much worse than what a rookie manager who brought Arsenal from 4th-5th to 8th did?

The amount of bollocks you have been chatting for a while..
Online clinical

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59729 on: Today at 09:17:20 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:06:53 pm
To be honest, so does Rafa the past decade or so.

Yep Rafa has gone downhill a bit.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59730 on: Today at 09:29:25 am »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 07:50:51 pm
You have to wonder what would happen if Arsenal had Rafa
as their manager and Everton had Arteta.

Rafa wouldn't have spaffed all that money on Ben White. He knows defenders. Not sure he fixes that ageing and misfiring Arsenal attack though.
Online Darkness

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59731 on: Today at 09:42:37 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 03:58:36 am
Really? In the last decade alone, Rafa won the Europa League with Chelsea, did well at Napoli, brought Newcastle back to the PL and into mid-table and is settling into Everton as well?

And you are saying, that is much worse than what a rookie manager who brought Arsenal from 4th-5th to 8th did?

The amount of bollocks you have been chatting for a while..
Winning the Europa League with Chelsea wasn't that much of an achievement as they we're by far the best team in that tournament.

At Napoli he hardly improved them he took them over as a Champions League club and by the time he left them they became a Europa League team.

He did a decent job at Newcastle tbf in extremely difficult circumstances.

Rafa clearly isn't the manager he was at Valencia and Liverpool when he was a top three coach in world football.

I believe if Rafa wasn't a legend of the club and a decent human being then his managerial achievements since leaving us would be viewed much differently by the Liverpool fanbase.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59732 on: Today at 09:45:47 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:29:25 am
Rafa wouldn't have spaffed all that money on Ben White. He knows defenders. Not sure he fixes that ageing and misfiring Arsenal attack though.

He would've had a 150m kitty in 1 window alone, plus the amount they spent on Pepe previously. I'm sure he'd have got some better players. Almost every club he managed in the last decade were on a strict budget during his time, including Napoli.
