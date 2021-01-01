Arsenal would do much better with Rafa. They've clearly got more money to spend than Everton, although that wouldn't be too difficult these days.



Arteta seems to be a bit of a myth, doesn't he?



I dont know how Rafa keeps getting work hes been far worse than Arteta, one win doesnt change that. Arteta too is running out of excuses, the team is going nowhere and at the moment he doesnt look up to the job.I think we need to go "German". The days of Spanish/Italian/Portoguese managers being the elite seems to be a thing of the past and the German pressing seems to be the most productive way of playing right now.Obviously Pep is the exception but there are 2 billion reasons why.