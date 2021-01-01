Really? In the last decade alone, Rafa won the Europa League with Chelsea, did well at Napoli, brought Newcastle back to the PL and into mid-table and is settling into Everton as well?
And you are saying, that is much worse than what a rookie manager who brought Arsenal from 4th-5th to 8th did?
The amount of bollocks you have been chatting for a while..
Winning the Europa League with Chelsea wasn't that much of an achievement as they we're by far the best team in that tournament.
At Napoli he hardly improved them he took them over as a Champions League club and by the time he left them they became a Europa League team.
He did a decent job at Newcastle tbf in extremely difficult circumstances.
Rafa clearly isn't the manager he was at Valencia and Liverpool when he was a top three coach in world football.
I believe if Rafa wasn't a legend of the club and a decent human being then his managerial achievements since leaving us would be viewed much differently by the Liverpool fanbase.