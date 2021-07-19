« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1488 1489 1490 1491 1492 [1493]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?  (Read 4619758 times)

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,115
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59680 on: Today at 10:40:00 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 10:26:19 am


Arteta is awful and their recruitment has been questionable.  Apart from that, everything is fine.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,263
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59681 on: Today at 10:43:41 am »
Just caught the highlights. How utterly fallow Arsenal are. Everton were unlucky it was only 2-1, the second Richarlison offside was borderline but the first I'm not sure, it looked like the only part of him past the last man was his hand and lower arm?

Demarai Gray is finally looking like the player he should have become a lot sooner. I actually did back Gray to do well at Leverkusen (he didn't) but did say this when he signed for Everton:
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 19, 2021, 10:03:26 am
I think Demarai Gray could still become a decent player, so I can see the thinking behind it, though it's worrying if Leverkusen have decided to get rid just 6 months into his time there.
The Blues are still pretty shite though, I wonder how long they give Rafa? He's not exactly going to have opportunity to bring his own players in yet, but they have a massively expensive squad, despite how poor it is.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59682 on: Today at 11:06:08 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:48:37 am
Dont get it wrong. Was very good

But was being mentioned alongside lewandowski Ibra and Raul etc

Just not a chance, those men even in their twilight were knocking goals in. 2 still are

Hes in his twilight years now and hes a has been

But not everyone sustains the numbers and it's pretty tough to call a lot of the time. Have someone tell you prime Torres would look a fraction of the player just a few years later and you likely would have told them they're delusional.

Its natural to name them in the lists with the greats at their peak, if you put up elite numbers.... the comparison is gonna be the elite. No one was gonna mention him along with the good for a while but didn't last strikers because the longevity remains to be seen.

Fair play to you if you called it but he hardly looked a player who's form would fall off a cliff. To add to that, playing in a shite Arsenal side, despite his terribly crappy form, he's still on 68 goals in 128 games, that's still pretty high numbers
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,115
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59683 on: Today at 11:09:59 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:06:08 am

To add to that, playing in a shite Arsenal side, despite his terribly crappy form, he's still on 68 goals in 128 games, that's still pretty high numbers


Exactly.

20112013   Saint-Étienne   73   (35)
20132018   Borussia Dortmund   144   (98)
2018           Arsenal   128   (68)
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59684 on: Today at 11:18:34 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:14:15 am
I've been saying this for the past year, but the resident Arsenal fans acted like they knew better. It was not about knowing their team, it was more about what we have been watching on the pitch, which has been uninspired for a long time and identifying how tactically poor they have been and the underlying stats have been faithful as well. Arsenal have been faring poorly on xG for a long time now.

But then, he won the FA Cup and the Community Shield and brought in tons of youngsters!

We've been judging it fairly as we've seen it. North Bank & I have not claimed we are great, & not claimed that we are a fluid attacking team, so I'm not sure how we are saying we know better.

We knew where we were, which is miles away from the top 3 sides, & in with the rest of the pack of also rans. That's our level, & at that level anyone can win games against each other but at the same time we can lose games against each other.

Ive also acknowledged that we need to see improvement this season. We started to see improvements in results, but a lot to be desired in terms of forward play consistently. Like I have said a lot, we play in spurts in 15 mins spells, & then just go into a shell for half a game. Its frustrating, & clearly not good enough when results don't follow.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,115
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59685 on: Today at 11:41:34 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:18:34 am
We've been judging it fairly as we've seen it. North Bank & I have not claimed we are great, & not claimed that we are a fluid attacking team, so I'm not sure how we are saying we know better.

We knew where we were, which is miles away from the top 3 sides, & in with the rest of the pack of also rans. That's our level, & at that level anyone can win games against each other but at the same time we can lose games against each other.

Ive also acknowledged that we need to see improvement this season. We started to see improvements in results, but a lot to be desired in terms of forward play consistently. Like I have said a lot, we play in spurts in 15 mins spells, & then just go into a shell for half a game. Its frustrating, & clearly not good enough when results don't follow.

Very true.  It's all a bit much of a muchness down there.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59686 on: Today at 11:50:13 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:39:26 am
They always used to target out players and I think we should be doing the same with their younger players now. Saka and Smith-Rowe are too good for them.
Saka wouldn't get into our team.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,534
  • YNWA
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59687 on: Today at 11:55:07 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:18:34 am
We've been judging it fairly as we've seen it. North Bank & I have not claimed we are great, & not claimed that we are a fluid attacking team, so I'm not sure how we are saying we know better.

We knew where we were, which is miles away from the top 3 sides, & in with the rest of the pack of also rans. That's our level, & at that level anyone can win games against each other but at the same time we can lose games against each other.

Yes, but are you only below the Top 3? Can you match West Ham, Spurs and United? Can you really challenge for 4th place under this management? Spurs and United are improving whereas your game-play and results are the same. The point is that, even when you were on some false runs like unbeaten streaks under Arteta before this season, some of us could see that you were only winning against some poor sides or fluking wins and were not actually playing well. So, a bad run coming eventually, like it did last season, is only expected. You finished 8th, one season when Arteta took over half-way - that's fine. But finishing 8th again after a full season with a drab style of play is a red flag. And now, even after spending so much, you are still at the same level.

Quote
Ive also acknowledged that we need to see improvement this season. We started to see improvements in results, but a lot to be desired in terms of forward play consistently. Like I have said a lot, we play in spurts in 15 mins spells, & then just go into a shell for half a game. Its frustrating, & clearly not good enough when results don't follow.

What is that improvement? You wanted to challenge for Top 4 initially after spending all that money. Now, that looks far away without changes. So, Top 6? Will 7th be an improvement? Your style of play and creativity has not improved one bit to foreshadow any of these expected improvements in the table.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,263
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59688 on: Today at 12:03:35 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:50:13 am
Saka wouldn't get into our team.
He's also only just turned 20 and carried them at times last season - he's quality, will become top class and I'd snap Arsenal's hand off if they were willing to sell. He probably wouldn't be an automatic starter for us, you're right, but he'd be a brilliant squad addition and future star.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,901
  • Klopptimistic
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59689 on: Today at 12:06:39 pm »
As my bezzies are both gooners, and the colleague I sit by at work is a gooner; I hope their current form continues ad finitum.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59690 on: Today at 12:14:50 pm »
Seeing how Salah and Mane play, and learning from Klopp, could turn Saka into an absolutely incredible player. We won't be getting him though. Such a shame our team and coaching structure outstrips our financial resources at the moment. Obviously much better than the other way round! But it'd be nice if they were more in sync.
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,768
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59691 on: Today at 12:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:03:35 pm
He's also only just turned 20 and carried them at times last season - he's quality, will become top class and I'd snap Arsenal's hand off if they were willing to sell. He probably wouldn't be an automatic starter for us, you're right, but he'd be a brilliant squad addition and future star.
That's how I see him. He is also very flexible so would get a lot of games.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,565
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59692 on: Today at 12:33:16 pm »
This is probably the ceiling of what this squad can achieve eg 7th?
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,115
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59693 on: Today at 12:48:03 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:33:16 pm
This is probably the ceiling of what this squad manager can achieve eg 7th?
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,908
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59694 on: Today at 01:11:29 pm »
A better manager would have this team competing with Spurs, West Ham, and United. Arteta just doesn't have a clue.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59695 on: Today at 02:36:14 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 11:55:07 am
Yes, but are you only below the Top 3? Can you match West Ham, Spurs and United? Can you really challenge for 4th place under this management? Spurs and United are improving whereas your game-play and results are the same. The point is that, even when you were on some false runs like unbeaten streaks under Arteta before this season, some of us could see that you were only winning against some poor sides or fluking wins and were not actually playing well. So, a bad run coming eventually, like it did last season, is only expected. You finished 8th, one season when Arteta took over half-way - that's fine. But finishing 8th again after a full season with a drab style of play is a red flag. And now, even after spending so much, you are still at the same level.

What is that improvement? You wanted to challenge for Top 4 initially after spending all that money. Now, that looks far away without changes. So, Top 6? Will 7th be an improvement? Your style of play and creativity has not improved one bit to foreshadow any of these expected improvements in the table.

We don't know where we are. We don't really know where Utd are, where Spurs is, where West Ham is, because we are 15 games into a season. Sure, on paper Spurs should get better, same with Utd, but we don't actually know that yet. Theres 4 points between 4th & 7th, so it's all still up in the air, I'm not sure I get the comments about us competing with West Ham & Spurs, because we currently are?!  ???

What did I see as improvement? Well, to be honest with you at the start of the season I seen top 4 as sewn up, so I was thinking 5th or 6th would be our limit. I wanted to see better performances, a more consistent style of play, better attacking play, so we aren't really seeing that. Considering how shit we were up until Xmas last season and reached 61 points, I was hoping we could reach the 70 point mark, as a mark of improvement. I have my doubts whether we can reach that now.

I'm certainly doubting that Arteta can provide the improvement needed, if it were up to me I'd go out & try & get Ten Hagg & Overmars, maybe even Potter, but I don't think that's in the boards thinking at all yet.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:00:06 pm by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,459
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59696 on: Today at 02:48:43 pm »
Every time I think Arsenal might be healing I see one of three things;

1- Auba and Lacazette. The latter especially, but they seemingly learned nothing from the Ozil contract.

2- a manager that has them afraid to think for themselves. Beat the press?  Great now what, shit what am I supposed to do coach.oh look, the press is set up again. Theres no room for someone like ESR or Odegaard to take over a game even if they were those type of players.  The tactics seem to be a python on their attacking play for long stretches of every match.

3- Xhaka. I get why he plays him sometimes, because its not like the alternatives are tearing up trees, but there he is again last night being easily torched on the break. Taking a stone wall yellow because someone was running at him.  Hes a massive liability in many phases of the game but Arteta gets him a new contract.
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59697 on: Today at 02:49:06 pm »
Saka, Smith Rowe and Martinelli are all good. Outside of that i wouldn't want any of them here. Maybe Tierney to polish Tsimikas and Robbo's boots.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,545
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59698 on: Today at 02:49:16 pm »
Almost feel like we broke them a little. Unbeaten in ten before they came to Anfield and now three defeats in four
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Darkness

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59699 on: Today at 03:07:45 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 02:49:16 pm
Almost feel like we broke them a little. Unbeaten in ten before they came to Anfield and now three defeats in four
That game came at the worst time for Arsenal, Arsenal on their best run for years meanwhile Liverpool had just lost at West Ham it was always gonna be a massacre which would send Arsenal back into mediocrity.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,534
  • YNWA
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59700 on: Today at 03:13:22 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:36:14 pm
We don't know where we are. We don't really know where Utd are, where Spurs is, where West Ham is, because we are 15 games into a season. Sure, on paper Spurs should get better, same with Utd, but we don't actually know that yet. Theres 4 points between 4th & 7th, so it's all still up in the air, I'm not sure I get the comments about us competing with West Ham & Spurs, because we currently are?!  ???

It just looks like you are competing with them for now. You say you don't know, but haven't we seen this all before? You finished behind West Ham and Spurs last season. West Ham are improving, Spurs have got an elite manager now and are improving, while you've not improved an ounce despite spending all that money. It just looks like it's in the air, but looking at how you are playing, do you really think you will improve at a faster rate than Spurs and United? Not happening, mate, until you change managers. Even then, it's not going to be easy.

Quote
What did I see as improvement? Well, to be honest with you at the start of the season I seen top 4 as sewn up, so I was thinking 5th or 6th would be our limit. I wanted to see better performances, a more consistent style of play, better attacking play, so we aren't really seeing that. Considering how shit we were up until Xmas last season and reached 61 points, I was hoping we could reach the 70 point mark, as a mark of improvement. I have my doubts whether we can reach that now.

I'm certainly doubting that Arteta can provide the impression that improvement needed, if it were up to me I'd go out & try & get Ten Hagg & Overmars, maybe you ven Potter, but I don't think that's in the boards thinking at all yet.

Fair enough about your expectations, I just don't know how you were so hopeful when you didn't see any signs of the highlighted in 1 and 1/2 years, and it's not as if he has done some big things somewhere else before to be hopeful. He's a rookie manager. At least under Ole, United papered over cracks for a while with fake penalties and some lucky wins in the CL. You have none of those, the cracks are there for all to see and have been there for quite some time.

In terms of projecting equivalent results over last season with your current results in 15 games, you are on track to get 57 points, that's way below the 70 point mark you are expecting.

As for your last point, I agree. You should've changed before, but you should absolutely be questioning him and getting a competent manager in if you want a change of fortunes. At least, you can dream of those things you mentioned for next season, if you do that.
Logged

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,901
  • Klopptimistic
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59701 on: Today at 03:23:58 pm »
Arsenal will finish below West Ham. Thats a dead cert. WH are playing well and Arsenal dont know when or how to defend and when to attack. Its like they cant make up their collective minds what they are doing, which is what a manager should be organising.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline Davidbowie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,764
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59702 on: Today at 03:55:24 pm »
The £72 million they paid for Pepe is looking like good business isnt it?  ::)

That's in addition to the eye-watering wage that Aubameyang is on, who after getting the contract gave up being a footballer.
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over

Online fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,545
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59703 on: Today at 04:03:46 pm »
The Aubameyang contract is one of the most staggering pieces of incompetence I've seen in quite some time, considering what happened with Ozil.     
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59704 on: Today at 04:04:09 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 03:13:22 pm
It just looks like you are competing with them for now. You say you don't know, but haven't we seen this all before? You finished behind West Ham and Spurs last season. West Ham are improving, Spurs have got an elite manager now and are improving, while you've not improved an ounce despite spending all that money. It just looks like it's in the air, but looking at how you are playing, do you really think you will improve at a faster rate than Spurs and United? Not happening, mate, until you change managers. Even then, it's not going to be easy.

Fair enough about your expectations, I just don't know how you were so hopeful when you didn't see any signs of the highlighted in 1 and 1/2 years, and it's not as if he has done some big things somewhere else before to be hopeful. He's a rookie manager. At least under Ole, United papered over cracks for a while with fake penalties and some lucky wins in the CL. You have none of those, the cracks are there for all to see and have been there for quite some time.

In terms of projecting equivalent results over last season with your current results in 15 games, you are on track to get 57 points, that's way below the 70 point mark you are expecting.

As for your last point, I agree. You should've changed before, but you should absolutely be questioning him and getting a competent manager in if you want a change of fortunes. At least, you can dream of those things you mentioned for next season, if you do that.

I was hopeful because we had a much better end of the season than start of last season. From Xmas on we had top 4 form, our attack looked better scoring a decent amount of goals in the process although we were probably outperforming our xG or whatever it is.

You take that, and spend £140M or so in the summer, it's not beyond belief to believe you can improve. I wasn't really counting the first 3 games of the season as there were lots of problems then, & he couldn't put out his team. So I was hoping as his team started to play together, to get results, we would start to see it coming together. However, the proof was always going to be after the favourable fixture run, and we've failed that miserably. Uncompetitive & unorganised against you, stupid mistakes at Old Trafford, but worst was easily last night with the sheer lack of intensity when you look at who the opponent was.

I won't be surprised if he somehow wins 4 out the next 5 games & things seem a bit better. However, we just know we'll come unstuck again at some point. And like you say, if the underlying performances aren't improving then it's difficult to see how it can work longer term.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:05:40 pm by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,264
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59705 on: Today at 04:44:16 pm »
In fairness at the time there was a lot of noise that if they didn't resign Aubameyang then they wouldn't be able to sign someone of an equal caliber. Unfortunately for them he's just given up and is semi-retired.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,129
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59706 on: Today at 04:48:42 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 03:55:24 pm
The £72 million they paid for Pepe is looking like good business isnt it?  ::)


I think you're forgetting that moment of class when he dribbled parallel to VVD.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1488 1489 1490 1491 1492 [1493]   Go Up
« previous next »
 