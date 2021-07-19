We don't know where we are. We don't really know where Utd are, where Spurs is, where West Ham is, because we are 15 games into a season. Sure, on paper Spurs should get better, same with Utd, but we don't actually know that yet. Theres 4 points between 4th & 7th, so it's all still up in the air, I'm not sure I get the comments about us competing with West Ham & Spurs, because we currently are?!



What did I see as improvement? Well, to be honest with you at the start of the season I seen top 4 as sewn up, so I was thinking 5th or 6th would be our limit. I wanted to see better performances, a more consistent style of play, better attacking play, so we aren't really seeing that. Considering how shit we were up until Xmas last season and reached 61 points, I was hoping we could reach the 70 point mark, as a mark of improvement. I have my doubts whether we can reach that now.



I'm certainly doubting that Arteta can provide the impression that improvement needed, if it were up to me I'd go out & try & get Ten Hagg & Overmars, maybe you ven Potter, but I don't think that's in the boards thinking at all yet.



It just looks like you are competing with them for now. You say you don't know, but haven't we seen this all before? You finished behind West Ham and Spurs last season. West Ham are improving, Spurs have got an elite manager now and are improving, while you've not improved an ounce despite spending all that money. It just looks like it's in the air, but looking at how you are playing, do you really think you will improve at a faster rate than Spurs and United? Not happening, mate, until you change managers. Even then, it's not going to be easy.Fair enough about your expectations, I just don't know how you were so hopeful when you didn't see any signs of the highlighted in 1 and 1/2 years, and it's not as if he has done some big things somewhere else before to be hopeful. He's a rookie manager. At least under Ole, United papered over cracks for a while with fake penalties and some lucky wins in the CL. You have none of those, the cracks are there for all to see and have been there for quite some time.In terms of projecting equivalent results over last season with your current results in 15 games, you are on track to get 57 points, that's way below the 70 point mark you are expecting.As for your last point, I agree. You should've changed before, but you should absolutely be questioning him and getting a competent manager in if you want a change of fortunes. At least, you can dream of those things you mentioned for next season, if you do that.