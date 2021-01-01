The game last night was a great 90min summary of where we are as a team right now.Start ok, press fine, possession fine, doing ok without really creating. Get a goal up, players mindset completely changed, & decide to retreat, give up possession & defend the lead? A Utd goal was always coming with those tactics.Stupid individual errors still mark our play. Giving away possession while players are out of position being a major 1. We go a goal down, & decide to actually start playing again.We are a team that plays well in 15-20min spells, that can't seem to maintain it over 90 mins. That can be enough to beat a lot of teams in the league, but will see you coming up short against the better teams or being punished by better players.And that tackle by Odegaard....like he was learning the art of defending from Xhaka.Positive was Martinelli getting a start & playing well. Now he needs to go on a run.Negatives bar what I've already listed is that our supposed senior players in Partey & Auba were really poor, & have been a lot of the time. Apart from that, it's what we already knew, we are in the pack chasing but absolute miles of the top 3.