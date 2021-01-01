« previous next »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59600 on: Yesterday at 09:41:06 am »
The problem they have is that they seem to be going the full 'all our players are young, our manager is young so in 3/4 years we'll be in a great position' without realising that most of the young players they've signed aren't very good, and the young manager they have also isn't very good.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59601 on: Yesterday at 09:46:21 am »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Yesterday at 08:26:04 am
Arsenal have had a lot of difficulty beating these United teams over the years. Weren't they the only top 6 team to lose to Moyes when he was in charge?
Wonder what the worst post -Ferguson  United loss is for them. Just looking at the side they lost in Rashford's first league game and it must be up there De Gea, Valera, Carrick, Blind, Rojo, schneilderlin, Herrera, Mata, lingard, depay, Rashford and 2-0 down after 30 minutes.

Just reaised this was when they'd have been going for the title as well. 5 points of first with a game in hand going in to that game
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59602 on: Yesterday at 10:19:08 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:24:59 am
United aren't the only club that has reverted to the 80s. Arteta should be under all kinds of pressure.
Wasn't that a game where Utd had 0 shots on target but won with an OG? Most luck Moyes ever had in his career.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59603 on: Yesterday at 10:24:58 am »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 09:41:06 am
The problem they have is that they seem to be going the full 'all our players are young, our manager is young so in 3/4 years we'll be in a great position' without realising that most of the young players they've signed aren't very good, and the young manager they have also isn't very good.
And that the ones that come good will want to leave if things don't improve.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59604 on: Yesterday at 11:58:47 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:24:58 am
And that the ones that come good will want to leave if things don't improve.

While the early Wenger days were characterised by artistry and pace on the wings, the team since 2010s were slow and ponderous. Run with the ball with a little trickery, lose the ball and then panic defending. Its been the same for the last 10 years to become so boring to watch.

Doesnt matter if it was Emery or Arteta, they havent improved since Wenger left.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59605 on: Yesterday at 12:53:28 pm »
The game last night was a great 90min summary of where we are as a team right now.

Start ok, press fine, possession fine, doing ok without really creating. Get a goal up, players mindset completely changed, & decide to retreat, give up possession & defend the lead? A Utd goal was always coming with those tactics.

Stupid individual errors still mark our play. Giving away possession while players are out of position being a major 1. We go a goal down, & decide to actually start playing again.

We are a team that plays well in 15-20min spells, that can't seem to maintain it over 90 mins. That can be enough to beat a lot of teams in the league, but will see you coming up short against the better teams or being punished by better players.

And that tackle by Odegaard....like he was learning the art of defending from Xhaka.  :butt

Positive was Martinelli getting a start & playing well. Now he needs to go on a run.

Negatives bar what I've already listed is that our supposed senior players in Partey & Auba were really poor, & have been a lot of the time. Apart from that, it's what we already knew, we are in the pack chasing but absolute miles of the top 3.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59606 on: Yesterday at 01:38:15 pm »
What do people think of martinelli and saka?

Martinelli looks to have something about him. Nicely balanced. There is potential there

Saka too. Versatile and good ability.

We should take them away from there. They won't improve at that club imo


They can keep Smith Rowe though. Lazy shit
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59607 on: Yesterday at 02:40:35 pm »
They just need a better environment to improve.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59608 on: Yesterday at 03:15:13 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 01:38:15 pm
What do people think of martinelli and saka?

Martinelli looks to have something about him. Nicely balanced. There is potential there

Saka too. Versatile and good ability.

We should take them away from there. They won't improve at that club imo


They can keep Smith Rowe though. Lazy shit
Martinelli has a magnetic close control and is good with either foot. Typical brazilian.

Saka is a very versatile player with two good feet as well but he could improve on his decision making and take his shots earlier.

ESR is my favorite. The boy glides around the pitch and oozes class.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59609 on: Yesterday at 03:16:07 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 12:53:28 pm
The game last night was a great 90min summary of where we are as a team right now.

Start ok, press fine, possession fine, doing ok without really creating. Get a goal up, players mindset completely changed, & decide to retreat, give up possession & defend the lead? A Utd goal was always coming with those tactics.

Stupid individual errors still mark our play. Giving away possession while players are out of position being a major 1. We go a goal down, & decide to actually start playing again.

We are a team that plays well in 15-20min spells, that can't seem to maintain it over 90 mins. That can be enough to beat a lot of teams in the league, but will see you coming up short against the better teams or being punished by better players.

And that tackle by Odegaard....like he was learning the art of defending from Xhaka.  :butt

Positive was Martinelli getting a start & playing well. Now he needs to go on a run.

Negatives bar what I've already listed is that our supposed senior players in Partey & Auba were really poor, & have been a lot of the time. Apart from that, it's what we already knew, we are in the pack chasing but absolute miles of the top 3.
It seems yous have a mental block in big games. You gave the momentum the goal gave you away and paid for it.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59610 on: Yesterday at 03:29:21 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 03:15:13 pm
Martinelli has a magnetic close control and is good with either foot. Typical brazilian.

Saka is a very versatile player with two good feet as well but he could improve on his decision making and take his shots earlier.

ESR is my favorite. The boy glides around the pitch and oozes class.

ESR seemed a tad slow - yesterday at least - seemed to beaten to several balls that he looked nailed on to get.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59611 on: Yesterday at 04:36:34 pm »
They should get rid of their pseudo-superstars. Aubameyang is useless in Arteta's philosophy.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59612 on: Yesterday at 05:35:14 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 01:38:15 pm
What do people think of martinelli and saka?

Martinelli looks to have something about him. Nicely balanced. There is potential there

Saka too. Versatile and good ability.

We should take them away from there. They won't improve at that club imo


They can keep Smith Rowe though. Lazy shit

The progression from young talent to superstar isn't linear nor guaranteed.  Wouldn't take either at the moment, certainly not at the prices Arsenal would want.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59613 on: Yesterday at 07:08:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 03:16:07 pm
It seems yous have a mental block in big games. You gave the momentum the goal gave you away and paid for it.

Yeah, it improved initially under Arteta. Now it seems to be back. Truthfully, I still think he plays too open a formation away at these grounds, which is ironic as its not like we gain a good attack because of it.

I don't think we are a good enough team to play 4231 with this team against the better teams away from home. I mentioned it after the game at Anfield, but I'd rather play at least a 433 taking Odegaard out & playing someone like Maitland-Niles to offer more legs in the middle of the park. I wouldn't be against even going back to 3 at the back & playing Tierney as left centre back again. I just think we are too easy to play through again.

Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 04:36:34 pm
They should get rid of their pseudo-superstars. Aubameyang is useless in Arteta's philosophy.

Lacazette & Aubameyang will both be gone in the next 18 months.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59614 on: Yesterday at 07:33:52 pm »
Not sure there is any benefit to comparing teams across eras. How many of the cl final 2005 team would get into klopps first team now?
Would peak Gerrard , Fowler , Barnes , Rush , Suarez,Dalgleish, Dicks , Souness, Hansen get in?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59615 on: Yesterday at 09:40:25 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 07:08:54 pm
Yeah, it improved initially under Arteta. Now it seems to be back. Truthfully, I still think he plays too open a formation away at these grounds, which is ironic as its not like we gain a good attack because of it.

I don't think we are a good enough team to play 4231 with this team against the better teams away from home. I mentioned it after the game at Anfield, but I'd rather play at least a 433 taking Odegaard out & playing someone like Maitland-Niles to offer more legs in the middle of the park. I wouldn't be against even going back to 3 at the back & playing Tierney as left centre back again. I just think we are too easy to play through again.

Lacazette & Aubameyang will both be gone in the next 18 months.
Fair points. I think yous have a good chance of finishing in the top 4 this season. All the best.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59616 on: Yesterday at 10:35:10 pm »
Difficult for arteta. Some fans will think you are good enough for a title challenge. You are good enough to win mostly against the teams below you. Against the ones above you have to defend and hope to hit on the counter. Realistically a draw is a good result. But there's an element of your fan base that won't accept that.
Probably true of most clubs. I think even we accept Chelsea and city probably have better squads but we know with only minor injuries we can take the game to them.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59617 on: Yesterday at 11:09:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:35:10 pm
Difficult for arteta. Some fans will think you are good enough for a title challenge. You are good enough to win mostly against the teams below you. Against the ones above you have to defend and hope to hit on the counter. Realistically a draw is a good result. But there's an element of your fan base that won't accept that.
Probably true of most clubs. I think even we accept Chelsea and city probably have better squads but we know with only minor injuries we can take the game to them.
Nah, opposite for me. If anything, Arteta managed to lower fans expectations despite spending a lot.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59618 on: Yesterday at 11:10:49 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 01:38:15 pm
What do people think of martinelli and saka?

Martinelli looks to have something about him. Nicely balanced. There is potential there

Saka too. Versatile and good ability.

We should take them away from there. They won't improve at that club imo


They can keep Smith Rowe though. Lazy shit
They both regressed but i think Smith Rowe is their best player and the only player I would take from them.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59619 on: Today at 01:48:22 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:33:52 pm
Not sure there is any benefit to comparing teams across eras. How many of the cl final 2005 team would get into klopps first team now?
Would peak Gerrard , Fowler , Barnes , Rush , Suarez,Dalgleish, Dicks , Souness, Hansen get in?

Haha did you really put Julian Dicks in with those other legends
