Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Maybe he is a vegetarian

Maybe one for the Vegans in Sport thread?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Thanks to the Gunners for beating this stiht team of thugs with a shithouse manager. I don't care how they won, as long as that fucking rugby/wrestling bunch get relegated.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yes, they got the win, but out shot by Burnley of all teams? Wow.

Would I rather be outshot by them & win 1-0, or have nearly double the shots than them but draw 1-1 like we did in the Spring??
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
"We...are...staying up said we are staying up!"  8)
:lmao

Genuine lol
Rammsdale has been our best player since he got into the team, 3 games 3 clean sheets and looks very commanding
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Good to see Arsenal doing their bit to finally flush Burnley.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Brexit fc can do one. I think Dyche's supreme arrogance will be their undoing this season. Everyone saying theyll stay up as usual because hes a genius.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Good to see Arsenal doing their bit to finally flush Burnley.
It takes a lot of teams to do this. Like "Murder on the Orient Express". Fitting analogy too for a team that kills Football...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
"We...are...staying up said we are staying up!"  8)

Oh the giddy heights....top half now!!  :scarf
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Above spurs more importantly.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Above spurs more importantly.
On one more goal scored, still with -5 GD... Both teams are shambles.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Arteta in.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
On one more goal scored, still with -5 GD... Both teams are shambles.

Were a shambles, we've been a better when we can play close to our first XI.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Were a shambles, we've been a better when we can play close to our first XI.
Dunno about that. The kids give you wings, the "settled" players don't show that drive.

Unless you consider Saka, Smith Rowe and Odegaard in your first XI.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Dunno about that. The kids give you wings, the "settled" players don't show that drive.

Unless you consider Saka, Smith Rowe and Odegaard in your first XI.

Of course they're in their first XI, they're 3 of their best players.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Of course they're in their first XI, they're 3 of their best players.
Then who were they missing from the first XI? I'm lost...

I agree that those are their best players and should be the first names on the team sheet until they drop form.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Dunno about that. The kids give you wings, the "settled" players don't show that drive.

Unless you consider Saka, Smith Rowe and Odegaard in your first XI.

The XI that started today is probably the first XI. I'm not saying it's top 4 quality by any means, but it's certainly better than what we had out the first few games.

Our issue is we have players like Gabriel & Partey that we just don't have adequate replacements for. The drop in quality is big when you take those guys out.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Those roles are often hardest to fill. Good enough for not a massive drop off. But happy to be second choice.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Excellent today. A lot of positives in all areas of the field. Practically a whole new team from the first 3 games. Tomiyasu has been a revelation giving us balance on the right and Partey is starting to look like the atletico  Madrid player.

I too was gutted when we signed Rammsdale but now I dont see Leno ever coming back in.

Smith Rowe is our best player.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
They were good today. Some great counter attacking football and brought out all the flaws in spurs.

That being said. Brighton and Palace next 2 games. Brighton could be top of the league in 24 hours and Patrick Vieira Vs Arteta.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
They were good today. Some great counter attacking football and brought out all the flaws in spurs.

That being said. Brighton and Palace next 2 games. Brighton could be top of the league in 24 hours and Patrick Vieira Vs Arteta.

Even if we beat them , itll be Brighton are in a false position and palace are just shit. Our performances only get analysed when we lose. When we win the opposition get ripped apart.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Those roles are often hardest to fill. Good enough for not a massive drop off. But happy to be second choice.

Yeah, it's difficult to keep everyone happy. Look at your defence for instance, Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez, Konaté. Great options. Then you have the likes of Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Keita, Thiago, Ox, Elliot, Milner, great depth for that midfield 3.

Gabriel goes out for us, it's Mari that comes in. Partey goes out for us, it's Lokonga (as much as I like him) or Elneny that comes in. If we are lucky with injuries, we might get away with it with no European football.

We just need to keep adding to it every summer. Hopefully guys like Saliba will get integrated & more young guys like Patino come through in the next year or 2 to help pad the squad out as well.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Above spurs more importantly.
Haha, just noticed that, amazing.  So only three games ago was the first time ever that Spurs were top while Arsenal were bottom.  Even by Tottenhams standards that is some collapse.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Even if we beat them , itll be Brighton are in a false position and palace are just shit. Our performances only get analysed when we lose. When we win the opposition get ripped apart.

How many pages is this thread now?

You have 9 points from 6 games, not really sure what else there is to say at the moment other than you won't be wining anything this season and having a good 45 minutes doesn't change that.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Fuck me footy fans are fickle. Here is my unbiased view: Arteta is absolutely dogshit. He just had a good game and now hes the second coming of the new FIFA mercenary. Arteta was the afterbirth who slithered out from peps filth. Ole has more of a clue than he does. A monkey flicking shit at squad numbers on a wall could probably do a better job. If Arsenal want to do better than Everton/(almost European places obscurity) theyll get rid.

I reckon Ive made my point.
